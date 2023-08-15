โทเคโนมิกส์ SEI (SEI)

โทเคโนมิกส์ SEI (SEI)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ SEI (SEI) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล SEI (SEI)

Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://www.sei.io/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://github.com/sei-protocol/sei-chain/blob/main/whitepaper/Sei_Whitepaper.pdf

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา SEI (SEI)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ SEI (SEI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 1.82B
$ 1.82B$ 1.82B
อุปทานรวม:
--
----
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 5.78B
$ 5.78B$ 5.78B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
----
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 1.1435
$ 1.1435$ 1.1435
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.007989041448526595
$ 0.007989041448526595$ 0.007989041448526595
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.3155
$ 0.3155$ 0.3155

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ SEI (SEI)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น SEI หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
  • Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
  • Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category% of Max SupplyUnlocking Details
Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve48%27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
Private Sale Investors20%1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
Team20%1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
Foundation9%22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
Binance Launchpool3%Fully unlocked at mainnet launch

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
  • Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
  • Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
  • Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
  • Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
  • Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms

  • Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
  • Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
  • No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation CategoryUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism & Notes
Staking/Ecosystem Reserve2023-08-152031-08-1527% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
Private Sale Investors2024-09-152027-08-151-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
Team2024-09-152029-08-151-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
Foundation2023-08-152025-07-1522% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
Binance Launchpool2023-08-152023-08-15Fully unlocked at launch

Key Insights and Implications

  • Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
  • Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
  • Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
  • Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.

Additional Notes

  • Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
  • Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
  • No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.

References

  • For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
  • Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper

This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.

โทเคโนมิกส์ SEI (SEI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ SEI (SEI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นSEI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น SEI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SEI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น SEIกัน!

