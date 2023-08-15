โทเคโนมิกส์ SEI (SEI)
ข้อมูล SEI (SEI)
Sei is a Layer 1 optimized for the exchange of digital assets, a fully open source, general purpose blockchain. The advancements Sei has made to the underlying consensus mechanism and transaction processing enables parallel execution, industry-leading finality, and a smooth user experience for apps built on the Sei blockchain.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา SEI (SEI)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ SEI (SEI) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ SEI (SEI)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น SEI หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
Sei (SEI) is the native token of the Sei Network, a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain. The tokenomics are designed to incentivize network participation, ecosystem growth, and long-term alignment among stakeholders. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of the SEI token’s issuance, allocation, usage, incentive mechanisms, locking, and unlocking schedules.
Issuance Mechanism
- Maximum Supply: 10 billion SEI tokens.
- Initial Issuance: At mainnet launch (August 2023), a portion of tokens was unlocked instantly, with the remainder subject to multi-year vesting schedules.
- Inflation: After the initial distribution, staking rewards are funded from the ecosystem reserve, and subsequently, new tokens may be minted (inflationary) to continue rewards.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|% of Max Supply
|Unlocking Details
|Staking Rewards & Ecosystem Reserve
|48%
|27% unlocked at launch, ~46% over 2 years, remaining 27% over next 7 years
|Private Sale Investors
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 3-year linear vesting
|Team
|20%
|1-year cliff, then 5-year linear vesting (76% in first 3 years, 24% over next 2 years)
|Foundation
|9%
|22% unlocked at launch, remaining 78% over 2 years
|Binance Launchpool
|3%
|Fully unlocked at mainnet launch
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Transaction Fees: SEI is used to pay for network transaction fees.
- Staking: Tokenholders can stake SEI to secure the network, either as validators or by delegating to validators. Stakers earn rewards (APR ~4.46% as of early 2024).
- Governance: Staked SEI grants voting power in on-chain governance.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Grants, airdrops, and rewards for builders, contributors, and users.
- Airdrops: 3% of supply allocated to early users and testnet participants.
- Binance Launchpool: 3% distributed to users staking BNB, TUSD, or FDUSD on Binance for 30 days at launch.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanisms
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations are subject to vesting, with cliffs and linear unlocks to align incentives and prevent supply shocks.
- Staking Lock: Unstaking SEI requires a 3-week unbonding period.
- No Minimums/Maximums: No restrictions on the amount staked or number of delegators.
Unlocking Schedule Table
|Allocation Category
|Unlock Start
|Unlock End
|Unlock Mechanism & Notes
|Staking/Ecosystem Reserve
|2023-08-15
|2031-08-15
|27% at launch, ~46% over 2 years (monthly), 27% over next 7 years (monthly)
|Private Sale Investors
|2024-09-15
|2027-08-15
|1-year cliff, then monthly linear vesting over 3 years
|Team
|2024-09-15
|2029-08-15
|1-year cliff, then 76% over 3 years, 24% over next 2 years (monthly linear)
|Foundation
|2023-08-15
|2025-07-15
|22% at launch, 78% over 2 years (monthly)
|Binance Launchpool
|2023-08-15
|2023-08-15
|Fully unlocked at launch
Key Insights and Implications
- Gradual Unlocking: The 9-year vesting schedule is designed to minimize inflationary shocks and support long-term stability.
- Ecosystem Focus: Nearly half the supply is reserved for staking and ecosystem growth, emphasizing user and developer incentives.
- Long-Term Alignment: Team and investor tokens are locked with cliffs and extended vesting, aligning interests with the network’s future.
- Governance Flexibility: Tokenomics and allocations may evolve through community governance.
Additional Notes
- Staking Rewards: Funded initially from the ecosystem reserve, then via inflation.
- Validator Set: Top 39 validators by stake are active; delegators share in rewards minus validator commission.
- No ICO/Community Sale: SEI was not distributed via public ICO; airdrops and launchpool were the main distribution methods for the public.
References
- For a detailed breakdown and visualizations, see Messari’s report: Understanding Sei: A Comprehensive Overview
- Official Sei documentation and whitepaper: Sei Whitepaper
This structure ensures a transparent, incentive-aligned, and sustainable token economy for Sei, supporting both early participants and long-term network health.
โทเคโนมิกส์ SEI (SEI): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ SEI (SEI) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นSEI สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น SEI ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ SEI แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น SEIกัน!
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน