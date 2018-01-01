โทเคโนมิกส์ S (S)
Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.
Overview
Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).
- FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.
- Inflation:
- For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators.
- After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards.
- Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (S)
|% of Initial Supply
|Notes
|Token Sales (Fantom era)
|~1.33 billion
|~41.89%
|Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018)
|Sonic Labs Innovator Fund
|200 million
|~6.3%
|For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration
|Airdrop (6 months post-launch)
|190.5 million
|6.0%
|To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users
|Operational Funding (6 years)
|~47.63 million/yr
|1.5%/yr
|For Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned
|Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs)
|~70.07 million/yr
|2.21%/yr
|Migrated from Fantom Opera block rewards
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.
- Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.
- Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.
- Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.
- FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.
Unlocking Time
- FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).
- Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.
- Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.
- Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years
|Allocation
|Sales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking, grants, airdrop, operational support
|Locking
|Max 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic
|Unlocking
|FTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)
Additional Notes
- The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.
- The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.
- All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.
For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.
โทเคโนมิกส์ S (S): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ S (S) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นS สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น S ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ S แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น Sกัน!
