โทเคโนมิกส์ S (S)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ S (S) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล S (S)

Sonic is an EVM L1 platform that offers developers attractive incentives and powerful infrastructure for DeFi. The chain provides 10,000 TPS and sub-second confirmation times, powering the next generation of decentralized applications. Sonic's Fee Monetization (FeeM) program rewards developers with up to 90% of the fees their apps generate, adapting the Web2 ad-revenue model to a decentralized framework. Developers now directly profit from their app's traffic and user engagement. Furthermore, the Sonic Gateway provides developers and users with seamless access to vast liquidity through a native, secure bridge connected to Ethereum. With a unique fail-safe mechanism, it ensures your assets are protected in all circumstances.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://www.soniclabs.com/
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://www.soniclabs.com/litepaper
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://sonicscan.org/

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา S (S)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ S (S) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 887.04M
$ 887.04M
อุปทานรวม:
--
--
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 2.88B
$ 2.88B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
--
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.99
$ 0.99
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.2501575255620664
$ 0.2501575255620664
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.308
$ 0.308

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ S (S)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น S หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Sonic (S), the successor to Fantom (FTM), is a Layer 1 blockchain project with a new token economic model following its rebrand and network upgrade in 2024. The S token is set to launch in December 2024, with a total initial supply of 3.18 billion, matching the maximum supply of FTM. FTM holders can swap their tokens for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months after launch.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: 3.18 billion S tokens at launch (December 2024).
  • FTM to S Conversion: FTM holders can swap FTM for S at a 1:1 ratio for six months post-launch. For the first 90 days, swaps are bidirectional; after that, only FTM-to-S swaps are allowed.
  • Inflation:
    • For the first four years, Sonic will migrate Fantom Opera’s remaining inflationary FTM block rewards to S, distributing ~70.07 million S per year (~2.21% of initial supply) to Sonic validators.
    • After four years, S will become inflationary, with a target annual inflation rate of 1.75% (if 50% of supply is staked) for block rewards.
    • Six months after launch, S will also have an additional inflationary emission of 1.5% of the initial supply (~47.63 million S) per year for six years, directed to Sonic Labs for operational funding, with unused tokens burned at year-end.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryAmount (S)% of Initial SupplyNotes
Token Sales (Fantom era)~1.33 billion~41.89%Includes seed, private, and public sales (2018)
Sonic Labs Innovator Fund200 million~6.3%For grants, infrastructure, and partner migration
Airdrop (6 months post-launch)190.5 million6.0%To historic Fantom Opera and new Sonic users
Operational Funding (6 years)~47.63 million/yr1.5%/yrFor Sonic Labs, unused tokens burned
Validator Incentives (first 4 yrs)~70.07 million/yr2.21%/yrMigrated from Fantom Opera block rewards

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking: S tokens can be staked to secure the network and earn block rewards. Validators and delegators participate in consensus and receive incentives.
  • Grants & Ecosystem: The Sonic Labs Innovator Fund (200M S) is used for grants to developers, infrastructure partners, and ecosystem growth.
  • Airdrops: 190.5M S will be airdropped to reward both historic Fantom users and new Sonic users.
  • Operational Funding: Inflationary emissions support Sonic Labs’ operations, business development, and community growth, with a burn mechanism for unused tokens.

Locking Mechanism

  • Staking Lock-up: S token staking on Sonic will have a maximum lock-up period of 14 days, designed to support liquid staking protocols and provide flexibility.
  • FTM Staking Migration: Users with locked FTM on Fantom Opera can unlock and bridge their tokens to Sonic immediately upon launch.

Unlocking Time

  • FTM to S Swap: Available for six months post-launch (bidirectional for 90 days, then FTM-to-S only).
  • Airdrop: 190.5M S will be distributed six months after launch.
  • Staking Unlock: S tokens staked on Sonic can be unlocked after a maximum of 14 days.
  • Operational Funding Unlock: Emissions for operational funding begin six months after launch and continue for six years, with annual burns of unused tokens.

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
Issuance3.18B S at launch; FTM-to-S swap (1:1, 6 months); inflation after 4 years
AllocationSales, grants, airdrop, validator rewards, operational funding
Usage/IncentivesStaking, grants, airdrop, operational support
LockingMax 14-day lock for staking; immediate unlock for FTM stakers migrating to Sonic
UnlockingFTM-to-S swap (6 months); airdrop (6 months post-launch); staking unlock (14 days max)

Additional Notes

  • The S token will only exist on Sonic, while FTM will remain on Fantom Opera.
  • The tokenomics are designed to incentivize early adoption, ecosystem growth, and long-term network security.
  • All unused operational funding emissions are burned annually, introducing a deflationary aspect to the inflation schedule.

For more details, see the official Sonic documentation and governance proposals.

โทเคโนมิกส์ S (S): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ S (S) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นS สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น S ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ S แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น Sกัน!

วิธีการซื้อ S

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน