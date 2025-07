ข้อมูล NUTX Chain (NUTX)

As the inaugural Layer2 solution within the ecosystem, NUTX is redefining the Meme economy paradigm through its "multi-chain interoperability + zero-gas transactions" framework. Positioned beyond a mere token, NUTX aims to construct a Web3 wealth engine integrating DeFi, GameFi, AI, and cross-chain technologies. Its global expansion strategy, including a "100-City Worldwide Initiative" and ecosystem development programs such as hackathons, drives tangible real-world adoption.