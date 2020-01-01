โทเคโนมิกส์ Moo Deng (MOODENG)
ข้อมูล Moo Deng (MOODENG)
Moo Deng is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Moo Deng (MOODENG)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Moo Deng (MOODENG) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Moo Deng (MOODENG)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น MOODENG หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
Moo Deng (MOODENG) is a memecoin launched on the Solana blockchain, inspired by the viral popularity of a baby pygmy hippopotamus at Thailand's Khao Kheow Open Zoo. The token was created on the Pump.fun memecoin issuance platform and has rapidly gained traction due to its strong community support and viral social media campaigns.
Issuance Mechanism
- Platform: MOODENG was launched on Pump.fun, a platform designed for rapid memecoin creation on Solana.
- Initial Distribution: The token was made available for public trading shortly after launch, with no evidence of a private sale, pre-mine, or staged release. Early buyers could acquire tokens directly on the open market.
- Supply: The total supply and specific emission schedule are not detailed in available sources, but the token reached over 14,900 unique wallet holders and significant trading volume within days of launch.
Allocation Mechanism
- Open Market Distribution: There is no indication of a formal allocation to teams, advisors, or foundations. The token appears to have been distributed entirely through open market mechanisms, typical of memecoins launched on Pump.fun.
- No Team/Insider Allocation: Reports and trading data suggest that the token was not subject to a vesting schedule or reserved allocations for insiders, with all tokens available to the public from inception.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Speculative Asset: MOODENG is primarily a speculative asset, with its value driven by social media hype, viral marketing, and community engagement.
- No Intrinsic Utility: There is no defined utility for the token beyond trading and holding. It does not confer governance rights, access to services, or yield generation.
- Community Engagement: The main incentive for holding or trading MOODENG is participation in the meme-driven community and the potential for price appreciation.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Staking: There is no evidence of a token locking, staking, or vesting mechanism. All tokens are liquid and tradable immediately upon acquisition.
- No Rewards for Locking: Unlike some DeFi or governance tokens, MOODENG does not offer rewards or multipliers for locking tokens.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Liquidity: All tokens are unlocked and tradable from the moment of launch. There is no vesting or delayed release schedule.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Launched on Pump.fun; open market distribution; no staged release
|Allocation
|100% public/open market; no team, advisor, or foundation allocation
|Usage/Incentive
|Speculative trading; no intrinsic utility; driven by community hype
|Locking
|None; all tokens liquid and tradable immediately
|Unlocking Time
|Immediate; no vesting or delayed unlock
Additional Context and Implications
- Volatility: As a pure memecoin, MOODENG is subject to extreme price volatility, with rapid surges and declines driven by social sentiment and viral events.
- No Fundamental Backing: The absence of utility, governance, or yield mechanisms means the token's value is entirely speculative.
- Community-Driven: The token's success and longevity depend on sustained community interest and viral marketing, rather than technical or economic fundamentals.
- Risks: Traders are cautioned about the potential for total loss, as the token's price can be highly unstable and is not anchored by any underlying asset or protocol utility.
Conclusion
Moo Deng (MOODENG) exemplifies the memecoin model: rapid, open-market issuance, no formal allocation or vesting, and value driven by community engagement and viral trends. There are no mechanisms for locking, staking, or scheduled unlocking, and the token's economics are entirely shaped by speculative trading and social media momentum.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Moo Deng (MOODENG): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Moo Deng (MOODENG) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นMOODENG สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น MOODENG ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ MOODENG แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น MOODENGกัน!
วิธีการซื้อ MOODENG
สนใจเพิ่ม Moo Deng (MOODENG) ลงในพอร์ตโฟลิโอของคุณหรือไม่? MEXC รองรับวิธีการต่างๆ ในการซื้อ MOODENG รวมถึงบัตรเครดิต การโอนเงินผ่านธนาคาร และการเทรดเพียร์ทูเพียร์ ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC ก็ทำให้การซื้อสกุลเงินดิจิทัลเป็นเรื่องง่ายและปลอดภัย
ประวัติราคา Moo Deng (MOODENG)
การวิเคราะห์ประวัติราคา MOODENG ช่วยให้ผู้ใช้เข้าใจถึงการเคลื่อนไหวของตลาดในอดีต ระดับแนวรับ/แนวต้านที่สำคัญ และรูปแบบความผันผวน ไม่ว่าคุณจะติดตามจุดสูงสุดตลอดกาลหรือระบุแนวโน้ม ข้อมูลในอดีตถือเป็นส่วนสำคัญของการคาดการณ์ราคาและการวิเคราะห์ทางเทคนิค
การคาดการณ์ราคา MOODENG
อยากรู้ว่า MOODENG จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา MOODENG ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
ทำไมคุณถึงควรเลือก MEXC?
MEXC เป็นหนึ่งในศูนย์แลกเปลี่ยนสกุลเงินดิจิทัลชั้นนำของโลก ที่ได้รับความไว้วางใจจากผู้ใช้หลายล้านคนทั่วโลก ไม่ว่าคุณจะเป็นมือใหม่หรือมืออาชีพ MEXC เป็นทางลัดสู่คริปโตที่ง่ายที่สุดสำหรับคุณ
ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ
ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน
ซื้อ Moo Deng (MOODENG)
จำนวน
1 MOODENG = 0.18276 USD