โทเคโนมิกส์ Jasmy (JASMY)
ข้อมูล Jasmy (JASMY)
Create a data value sharing platform through blockchain distributed storage technology and Jasmy's own data encryption technology.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Jasmy (JASMY)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Jasmy (JASMY) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Jasmy (JASMY)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น JASMY หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
JasmyCoin (JASMY) is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum designed to power the Jasmy IoT platform, focused on user-control of personal data via "Personal Data Lockers." The platform aspires to build an IoT-powered data sharing economy. Below, we detail its token economic design including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, and locking/unlock schemes, summarizing verifiable and source-checked findings to mid-2025.
Issuance Mechanism
JASMY's maximum supply is capped at 50 billion tokens.
- There is no evidence of inflation or new token minting beyond this cap.
- JASMY runs on Ethereum, meaning issuance is handled via smart contracts, with large initial allocations distributed at launch and subsequent unlocks according to pre-set schedules.
- The specifics of the issuance process—whether all tokens were pre-minted or some are released programmatically—lack comprehensive public documentation.
Allocation Mechanism
There are multiple referenced allocation schemes; the most credible (from Medium posts and earlier whitepapers) suggests:
|Category
|Allocation
|Lock/Unlock Schedule
|Contributors & Community
|20% (10B JASMY)
|Fully unlocked as of publication (2021)
|Ecosystem
|48% (24B JASMY)
|Locked, distributed as business grows
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|27% (13.5B JASMY)
|Locked and distributed gradually (2022–2023)
|Incentives
|5% (2.5B JASMY)
|Unlocked after 2 years following certain project milestones
Note: Other, earlier versions mention different categories, such as Operating Company, Developer Plan, Listing Expense, Business Financing, and Airdrop, but these are superseded by the current 50B supply with the above categories.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Planned Uses (as designed):
- Payment of service fees on Jasmy Platform
- Purchase of access to IoT data in Personal Data Lockers (PDLs)
- Medium of exchange for partner products/services
Actual Usage (as of 2024–2025):
- A commercially reasonable search found no active platform integration for the token. On January 29, 2024, Jasmy acknowledged that the ecosystem is not yet operational; JASMY's only utility is for exchange trading or holding.
Staking:
- Plans for staking on the BNB Smart Chain were announced (2021), but verifiable implementation is lacking.
No evidence exists that users currently earn fees, rewards, interest, or any form of network compensation for holding or using JASMY tokens.
Locking and Vesting Mechanism
-
Ecosystem, Fund/Investor, and Incentives allocations were subject to various lockups and vesting:
- Ecosystem: Tokens distributed as business grows, implying a discretionary unlock schedule.
- Funds/Institutional Investors: Gradually released through 2022–2023.
- Incentives: Unlocked two years after achieving specific (undisclosed) conditions.
-
Team Compensation: No full disclosure on staff compensation scheme, but publicly available sources confirm project-team-controlled allocations.
Unlocking Time / Schedule
|Category
|Unlock Schedule
|Contributors & Community
|Fully unlocked by 2021
|Ecosystem
|Locked, distributed at discretion as business grows, schedule not public
|Funds & Institutional Investors
|Gradual unlock over 2022–2023
|Incentives
|At least a 2-year lock after key milestone achievements
Note: There is considerable ambiguity due to conflicting sources and evolving documentation. For absolute specifics (e.g. exact unlock dates and amounts), one must consult the most recent official Jasmy materials or explore blockchain data for large unlock transactions.
Key Takeaways and Outstanding Issues
- Pros: Designed for granular data economy and IoT-enabled use cases; aligns token supply with ecosystem growth hopes.
- Cons: As of mid-2025, the utility is non-existent outside of trading. The promised IoT/PDL use cases, and user rewards, are not live. Ambiguity remains on detailed unlock schedules and full transparency.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|ERC-20, 50B max supply, distributed at launch, locked allocations; further details under-documented
|Allocation
|Contributors/Community (20%), Ecosystem (48%), Fund/Investors (27%), Incentives (5%)
|Usage
|Planned for data marketplace and fees; currently only exchange/investment utility
|Incentives
|Incentivized use intended via data access, platform rewards, not yet realized
|Locking
|Ecosystem & investor allocations locked/vested, precise schedules only partially disclosed
|Unlocking
|Investors 2022–2023, Incentives post-milestone + 2-year lock, Ecosystem at team’s discretion, not clearly disclosed
Actionable Insights
- Token Demand: As of 2025, JASMY’s demand is speculative; real-world incentivized usage is yet to materialize.
- Transparency: Ambiguity regarding allocations, lockup schedules, and on-chain vesting events remains a concern for prospective investors.
- Future Monitoring: Should platform use-cases activate, revisiting incentive mechanisms and token velocity will be crucial for fundamental valuation.
Due diligence and consultation of official Jasmy resources is recommended before making investment or partnership decisions, given the evolving landscape and lack of definitive documentation on several core token economic parameters.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Jasmy (JASMY): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Jasmy (JASMY) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นJASMY สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น JASMY ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ JASMY แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น JASMYกัน!
