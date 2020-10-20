โทเคโนมิกส์ Injective (INJ)
ข้อมูล Injective (INJ)
Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Injective (INJ)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Injective (INJ) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Injective (INJ)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น INJ หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Overview
Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.
Token Allocation
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Description
|Ecosystem Development
|36%
|Growth, partnerships, incentives
|Team
|20%
|Founders, core contributors
|Private Sale
|17%
|Early private investors
|Community Growth
|10%
|Rewards, grants, user incentives
|Binance Launchpad
|9%
|Public sale
|Seed Sale
|6%
|Early backers
|Advisors
|2%
|Strategic and technical advisors
- Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).
Issuance Mechanism
- Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
- Inflation/Deflation:
- Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
- Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
- Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
- Ecosystem Utility:
- Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
- Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
- User/Crowd Incentives:
- Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
- Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
- Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.
Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking
INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:
|Unlock Date
|Recipient
|Group
|Amount (INJ)
|Unlock Type
|2022-11-20
|Ecosystem Development
|Treasury & Ecosystem
|2,860,000
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2023-01-20
|Advisors
|Team Advisors
|333,333
|Cliff
|2023-07-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2024-01-20
|Team
|Team Advisors
|3,333,333
|Cliff
|2020-10-20
|Binance Launchpad
|Public Investors
|9,000,000
|Cliff
|2021-04-20
|Private Sale
|Private Investors
|5,556,667
|Cliff
|2021-05-20
|Seed Sale
|Public Investors
|2,000,000
|Cliff
All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.
Locking and Unlocking Details
- Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
- Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
- Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
- Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.
Additional Design Features
- Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
- Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.
Conclusion & Implications
Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.
- Pros:
- Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
- Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
- Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.
-
Potential Risks:
- Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
- Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.
Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Injective (INJ): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Injective (INJ) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นINJ สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น INJ ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ INJ แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น INJกัน!
