โทเคโนมิกส์ Injective (INJ)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Injective (INJ) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
USD

ข้อมูล Injective (INJ)

Injective’s mission is to create a truly free and inclusive financial system through decentralization. With the fastest blockchain built for finance and plug-and-play Web3 modules, Injective’s ecosystem is reshaping a broken financial system with dApps that are highly interoperable, scalable and truly decentralized.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://injective.com
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://docs.injectiveprotocol.com/#introduction
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://explorer.injective.network

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Injective (INJ)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Injective (INJ) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 1.40B
$ 1.40B
อุปทานรวม:
--
--
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 99.97M
$ 99.97M
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
--
--
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 52.96
$ 52.96
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.65567454
$ 0.65567454
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 14
$ 14

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Injective (INJ)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น INJ หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Overview

Injective (INJ) is the native utility and governance token powering the Injective Protocol, an interoperable layer-1 blockchain for DeFi applications. The protocol's tokenomics are designed for ecosystem growth, security, and robust decentralization, leveraging both inflationary and deflationary mechanisms.

Token Allocation

Allocation Category % of Total Supply Description
Ecosystem Development 36% Growth, partnerships, incentives
Team 20% Founders, core contributors
Private Sale 17% Early private investors
Community Growth 10% Rewards, grants, user incentives
Binance Launchpad 9% Public sale
Seed Sale 6% Early backers
Advisors 2% Strategic and technical advisors
  • Soft Cap: Initially set at 100 million INJ; actual supply is slightly inflationary (e.g., ~76.4 million as of late 2023).

Issuance Mechanism

  • Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS): INJ must be staked by validators to secure the network and produce blocks. In return, validators receive block rewards paid in INJ.
  • Inflation/Deflation:
  • Inflation: New INJ tokens are minted as rewards for validators and for incentives (e.g., liquidity mining).
  • Deflation: Protocol regularly burns a portion of fees and trading commissions, counteracting inflation and helping anchor the supply around the 100 million target.

Usage and Incentive Mechanisms

  • Staking & Security: INJ is used for staking in the validator and delegator system, securing the blockchain.
  • Governance: Holders can deposit 500 INJ to propose onchain governance changes. Any staked INJ holder can vote on all protocol parameters, fund allocation, and module upgrades.
  • Ecosystem Utility:
    • Gas Fees: INJ is used to pay gas/transaction fees across the network.
    • Medium of Exchange: Used for swap/trading in DEXs, peer-to-peer transactions, NFTs, and lending protocols.
  • User/Crowd Incentives:
    • Open Liquidity Program: Ongoing, distributes regular rewards (e.g., 60,000 INJ/epoch as of November 2023).
    • Trade and Earn: 7 million INJ allocated; traders earn rewards for protocol usage.
    • Insurance Fund Participation: Users can underwrite market-specific insurance funds, earning a share of any liquidation profits.

Locking, Vesting, and Unlocking

INJ distribution to private investors, team, advisors, and ecosystem allocations is subjected to structured vesting with a cliff schedule:

Unlock Date Recipient Group Amount (INJ) Unlock Type
2022-11-20 Ecosystem Development Treasury & Ecosystem 2,860,000 Cliff
2023-01-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff
2023-01-20 Advisors Team Advisors 333,333 Cliff
... ... ... ... ...
2023-07-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff
2024-01-20 Team Team Advisors 3,333,333 Cliff
2020-10-20 Binance Launchpad Public Investors 9,000,000 Cliff
2021-04-20 Private Sale Private Investors 5,556,667 Cliff
2021-05-20 Seed Sale Public Investors 2,000,000 Cliff
... ... ... ... ...

All major allocations (team, advisors, private/seed sale, ecosystem) follow similar cliff-based vesting with staged unlocks between 2020–2024.

Locking and Unlocking Details

  • Cliff Vesting: Most allocations have a cliff (tokens are locked until a certain date, then unlocked in stages).
  • Long-Term Vesting: Extended lockups for team and strategic stakeholders to align incentives.
  • Ecosystem and Community pools: Continuous and staged unlocks, distributed via on-chain governance for ecosystem programs and incentives.
  • Private/Public Sale Unlocks: Historically released in chunks at predetermined intervals matching strategic timelines.

Additional Design Features

  • Permissionless Market Creation: Any holder can pay INJ to propose or list new markets, subject to (optional) governance approval.
  • Insurance Mechanisms: Separate insurance funds for each market, funded by INJ contributors via underwriter pools.

Conclusion & Implications

Injective's tokenomics demonstrate a sophisticated balance of incentives for early backers, the core team, ecosystem growth, and protocol security. The interplay of inflationary and deflationary pressures, alongside robust vesting and staged unlocks, is aimed at sustainable growth and community alignment.

  • Pros:
  • Strong incentives for developers, liquidity providers, and traders.
  • Well-designed staking/governance ensures security and decentralization.
  • Burn mechanisms can support long-term price appreciation by counteracting inflation.

  • Potential Risks:

  • Staged unlocks (2020-2024) could trigger supply increases; however, vesting structures are fairly industry-standard.
  • Governance and incentive programs depend on sustained user/market participation.

Overall, Injective brings a comprehensive, modern DeFi-focused approach to token economics—balancing immediate participation with durable, long-term protocol health and decentralized governance.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Injective (INJ): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Injective (INJ) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นINJ สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น INJ ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ INJ แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น INJกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

ข้อมูลโทเคโนมิกส์บนหน้านี้มาจากแหล่งที่มาของบุคคลที่สาม MEXC ไม่รับประกันความถูกต้อง โปรดดำเนินการวิจัยให้ละเอียดถี่ถ้วนก่อนการลงทุน