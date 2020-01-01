โทเคโนมิกส์ GROK (GROK)
ข้อมูล GROK (GROK)
GROK is a meme coin on Ethereum.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา GROK (GROK)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ GROK (GROK) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ GROK (GROK)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น GROK หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Grok, inspired by Elon Musk's Grok AI, is a meme-centric cryptocurrency with multiple variants and unclear formal ties to the core AI project. Due to its viral nature, several projects and variants exist under the "Grok" name; however, the following summary is based on the most prominent $GROK token launched in Q4 2023, with tokenomics information gleaned from public sources, whitepapers, and contract data as of mid-2025.
Issuance Mechanism
- Type: Fixed supply, ERC-20 token (most variants)
- Total Supply: 6.596 billion GROK tokens (as of June 2025)
- Circulating Supply: ~6.32 billion, indicating most tokens are unlocked and circulating[^charts]
- Distribution: Initial mint event; no evidence of ongoing emissions, mining, or inflation
- No Deflationary Mechanism: Standard meme coin ERC-20, no automatic burns, mints, or on-chain economic policy beyond contract-defined supply
Allocation Mechanism
Due to the meme nature and decentralized origins of Grok tokens, full allocation transparency is lacking. The following describes typical patterns and evidence from whitepapers and community statements:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total Supply
|Vesting/Lockup
|Comments
|Presale/Public Sale
|~50%*
|None
|Usually open for anyone to purchase
|Liquidity/DEX Pools
|~30%*
|None
|Provided to ensure trading
|Marketing & Community Incentives
|~10%*
|None
|For airdrops, partnerships, growth
|Team/Development
|0% (claimed)
|N/A
|"No team tokens" per Grok variant docs
|Reserve/Ecosystem
|~10%*
|None
|For future projects or emergencies
*Precise percentages are estimates from available project docs and may not add to 100%. "No team tokens" and "liquidity locked" are frequently claimed for Grok meme coins, especially the "Grok Heroes" and major $GROK variants.
Notable Features:
- Liqudity Locked: Some implementations (e.g., Grok Heroes) have explicitly locked liquidity on DEXes for 100 years, attempting to foster trust.
- No Centralized Ownership: Most contracts renounce ownership after launch, disabling future admin actions.
- No Ongoing Allocations: Team tokens are eschewed to avoid centralization or rug pull risk.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Primary Use: Speculation, trading, access to meme-driven communities, and participation in Grok ecosystem campaigns (e.g., airdrops, NFT integration)
- Utility: In some variants (e.g., Grok AI products), GROK tokens may be used as access or payment for:
- AI and NFT services
- Community and platform voting/participation
- Contributor and engagement rewards
- Incentives: Community giveaways, meme contests, and rewards for social media participation are typical. Some projects integrate liquidity farming or staking, but mainstream $GROK tokens offer little/no formal DeFi utility.
Mechanism Table
|Mechanism
|Description
|Trading
|Available on DEXs and CEXs for open trading
|NFTs
|Some projects support NFT minting or trading via GROK
|Community Rating
|Used for voting, contests, or rewards in communities
|Payments/Utility
|Intended for payment for Grok AI services (where available)
|Rewards
|Occasional airdrops or engagement campaigns
Locking Mechanism
- General Policy: Most Grok tokens specifically avoid team or shareholder lock-ups. Instead, liquidity locks are prioritized.
- No Token Vesting: There is no evidence of traditional vesting contracts, cliff periods, or time-based vesting for significant allocations in main $GROK variants.
- Community Locking (Liquidity Only): DEX liquidity is often locked for decades via third-party services to foster transparency and security.
- No Staking Mechanisms: Standard Grok tokenomics lack staking for yield or other DeFi lockups.
Unlocking Schedule
- Immediate Unlock: The overwhelming majority of the supply was unlocked and tradable at launch.
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There are no vesting cliffs or future unlock events for core $GROK. All tokens not pooled for liquidity or marketing are fully liquid immediately.
- Supply Tracking: Both total and circulating supply have remained flat since launch, supporting fixed-supply claims.
Tokenomics Table
|Feature
|Details
|Issuance Mechanism
|Fixed supply, no inflation
|Total Supply
|6.596 billion
|Circulating Supply
|~6.32 billion
|Allocation
|Presale/public, liquidity, marketing, no team tokens
|Vesting/Locking
|Generally none—liquidity is only element with lock
|Usage
|Speculation, AI product access, NFTs, rewards, payments
|Incentives
|Meme engagement, contests, limited airdrops
|Unlocking
|Full circulating at launch; no scheduled unlocks
Limitations, Risks, and Critique
- Meme Coin Risks: Grok tokens, while popular, are highly speculative, with price volatility and liquidity risks due to their meme-driven nature.
- Transparency: Full transparency on allocations and contract actions is often missing. Tokenomics claims (no team tokens, locked liquidity) are often marketing-driven.
- Utility: Most use cases are secondary to speculation; practical token use is not always guaranteed, and ties to the original Grok AI project may be minimal or absent.
- No Formal Economic Controls: Lack of inflation control, burning, or demand sinks may impact long-term sustainability.
Conclusion
Grok tokens primarily employ meme coin tokenomics: immediate, fixed-supply issuance without formal lockups, vesting, or inflation control. Utility focuses on speculation, engagement, and supporting a viral crypto culture rather than deep technical integration or economic innovation. While this approach enables rapid market adoption and enthusiastic communities, it increases the risk of high volatility and lack of ongoing alignment between token utility and value. As always, due diligence and risk awareness are paramount when considering any meme coin investment.
Recent Circulating Supply Insights
Supply metrics show Grok's circulating supply has remained constant at approximately 6.32 billion versus a total supply of 6.596 billion over the past week, with no observed unlocks or vesting events—supporting fixed supply and immediate liquidity characteristics.
[^charts]: Chart data as of June 2025 shows circulating supply unchanged at ~6.32B and total supply at 6.596B.
โทเคโนมิกส์ GROK (GROK): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ GROK (GROK) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นGROK สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น GROK ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ GROK แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น GROKกัน!
