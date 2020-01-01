โทเคโนมิกส์ Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
ข้อมูล Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
Goatseus Maximus is a meme coin on the Solana chain.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Goatseus Maximus (GOAT)
เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น GOAT หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ
Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a memecoin on the Solana blockchain, closely associated with the Truth Terminal AI chatbot, which actively promotes the token and its community-driven narrative. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based strictly on available source-verified information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Token Type: SPL (Solana Program Library) token
- Creation: GOAT was launched as a memecoin, with its inception and initial distribution driven by the Truth Terminal AI and its community. There is no evidence of a complex or staged issuance mechanism such as mining, staking, or algorithmic emissions. The token was created and distributed in a single event, typical of many memecoins.
Allocation Mechanism
- Initial Distribution: The token was distributed at launch, with allocations to the community, the Truth Terminal AI, and its founder. There is no evidence of a private sale, public sale, or structured fundraising round.
- Founder Holdings: Andy Ayrey, the founder of Truth Terminal, disclosed holding 1.25 million GOAT tokens, received as gifts and not actively traded.
- AI Wallet: The Truth Terminal AI wallet holds a significant amount of GOAT, with plans to transfer these holdings to a legal entity (such as a trust) for governance and transparency.
- No Structured Vesting: There is no indication of a formal vesting or staged release for team, advisors, or investors. The distribution appears to be immediate and transparent, with the majority of tokens circulating freely.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: GOAT is a pure memecoin with no intrinsic utility beyond transferability on Solana. It is not used for governance, staking, or as a medium of exchange within a specific dApp ecosystem.
- Community Engagement: The main incentive is community participation and engagement with the Truth Terminal AI. The AI's activity and social media presence drive interest and adoption, creating a recursive loop of attention and meme propagation.
- No Staking or Rewards: There are no staking, yield farming, or liquidity mining incentives. The token's value is derived from its meme status and the viral marketing efforts of the Truth Terminal AI and its community.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking or Vesting: There is no evidence of a token locking mechanism, vesting schedule, or time-based restrictions on transfers. All tokens are freely tradable upon receipt.
- Founder and AI Wallets: While the founder and AI wallets have committed not to trade their holdings until a transparent governance process is established, this is a voluntary commitment rather than a technical lock enforced by smart contracts.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Circulation: All tokens are unlocked and in circulation from launch. There is no scheduled unlocking or phased release.
- Future Governance: The founder has indicated that no changes will be made to the AI wallet's holdings until a transparent governance process is in place, but this is a matter of policy, not a technical lock.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Single event on Solana; no mining or staged emissions
|Allocation
|Community, Truth Terminal AI, founder (1.25M GOAT as gifts); no structured vesting
|Usage/Incentives
|Meme propagation, community engagement; no staking, governance, or utility
|Locking
|None; all tokens freely tradable; voluntary holding by founder and AI
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no scheduled unlocks or vesting
Additional Context and Implications
- Market Behavior: As a memecoin, GOAT's price and adoption are highly sensitive to social media trends, influencer activity, and viral marketing, rather than fundamental utility or technical innovation.
- Governance: The founder's commitment to future governance and transparency may introduce new mechanisms, but as of now, there are no technical or contractual restrictions on token movement.
- Risks: The lack of structured vesting or locking increases the risk of large holders selling, which could lead to price volatility. However, the founder's public commitment to transparency and non-intervention may help mitigate some concerns.
In conclusion: Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) exemplifies the memecoin ethos—community-driven, viral, and unconstrained by traditional tokenomics structures. Its economics are simple: immediate, unrestricted distribution, with value derived from narrative and social engagement rather than technical or financial utility.
โทเคโนมิกส์ Goatseus Maximus (GOAT): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นGOAT สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น GOAT ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ GOAT แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น GOATกัน!
