โทเคโนมิกส์ Arbitrum (ARB)

ค้นพบข้อมูลเชิงลึกที่สำคัญเกี่ยวกับ Arbitrum (ARB) รวมถึงการจัดหาโทเค็น โมเดลการแจกจ่าย และข้อมูลตลาดแบบเรียลไทม์
ข้อมูล Arbitrum (ARB)

Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.

เว็บไซต์อย่างเป็นทางการ:
https://arbitrum.foundation
เอกสารไวท์เปเปอร์:
https://github.com/OffchainLabs
บล็อคเอ็กซ์พลอเรอร์:
https://arbiscan.io/token/0x912CE59144191C1204E64559FE8253a0e49E6548

โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Arbitrum (ARB)

สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Arbitrum (ARB) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว

มูลค่าตลาด:
$ 2.16B
$ 2.16B
อุปทานรวม:
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
$ 5.15B
$ 5.15B
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
สูงสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 10.0003
$ 10.0003
ต่ำสุดตลอดกาล:
$ 0.24501892750047008
$ 0.24501892750047008
ราคาปัจจุบัน:
$ 0.4202
$ 0.4202

โครงสร้างโทเค็นเชิงลึกของ Arbitrum (ARB)

เจาะลึกมากขึ้นถึงวิธีการออก จัดสรร และปลดล็อกโทเค็น ARB หัวข้อนี้จะเน้นถึงประเด็นสำคัญของโครงสร้างเศรษฐกิจของโทเค็น: ยูทิลิตี้ แรงจูงใจ และการให้สิทธิ

Arbitrum’s ARB token is central to the governance and incentive structure of the Arbitrum ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, with a detailed table for clarity.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: Fixed at 10 billion ARB tokens.
  • Initial Distribution: No public sale or ICO. Tokens were distributed via airdrops, allocations to the DAO treasury, team, investors, and the Arbitrum Foundation.
  • Vesting: The majority of allocations (team, advisors, investors, foundation) are subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with monthly unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

The ARB token allocation is as follows (as of June 30, 2025):

Allocation Category% of Total SupplyDescription / Purpose
Arbitrum DAO Treasury35.3%Governance, ecosystem development, incentives
Offchain Labs (Team & Advisors)26.9%Core team and advisors, subject to vesting
Offchain Labs (Investors)17.5%Early investors, subject to vesting
User Airdrop11.6%Distributed to early users (March 2023)
Arbitrum Foundation7.5%Strategic initiatives, operational expenses, vesting
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%For ecosystem growth and partnerships

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Governance: ARB is a governance token. Holders can vote on proposals, allocate treasury funds, amend the DAO constitution, and authorize new chains.
  • Incentives:
    • Airdrops: Early users and DAOs received ARB as retroactive rewards.
    • Ecosystem Programs: The DAO treasury funds incentive programs (e.g., Short-Term Incentive Program, Long-Term Incentives Pilot, Gaming Catalyst Program) to bootstrap ecosystem growth.
    • No Native Staking/Rewards: As of late 2024, there are no direct staking or yield mechanisms for ARB holders, but the DAO may allocate incentives in the future.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Cliff and Linear Vesting:
    • Team, Advisors, Investors: 4-year vesting, with a 1-year cliff (first unlock after 1 year), then monthly linear unlocks for the remaining 3 years (March 2024–March 2027).
    • Foundation: 7.5% of supply, with 0.5% unlocked at genesis and the rest vesting linearly over 4 years from April 2023.
    • DAO Treasury: Unlocked at genesis, but actual spending is governed by DAO proposals.
    • Airdrops: User and DAO airdrops were unlocked one week after token genesis (March–April 2023).

Unlocking Schedule Table

Allocation RecipientDescriptionVesting StartVesting EndUnlock Amount per PeriodUnlock Type
DAO TreasuryUnlocked at genesis, governed by proposals2023-03-162023-03-163,526,000,000Instant/Cliff
DAO AirdropAirdrop to DAOs, available after 1 week2023-03-232023-03-23113,000,000Instant/Cliff
User AirdropAirdrop to users, available after 1 week2023-03-232023-03-231,162,000,000Instant/Cliff
Arbitrum Foundation4-year linear vesting, daily unlocks2023-04-172027-04-16~513,347 per dayLinear/Daily
  • Monthly Unlocks: Approximately 1.1% of total supply vests monthly, with full vesting by March 2027.
  • Market Impact: Regular, predictable unlocks help manage supply shocks and align incentives for long-term contributors.

Additional Mechanisms

  • Governance Locking: ARB holders can delegate voting power; proposals have waiting periods to allow for community review and action.
  • Challenge Bonds: In protocol dispute resolution, challenge bonds are used and can be confiscated and sent to the DAO treasury if parties act dishonestly.

Summary Table: Allocation and Vesting

Category% of SupplyVesting/Unlocking Details
DAO Treasury35.3%Unlocked at genesis, governed by DAO
Team & Advisors26.9%4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
Investors17.5%4-year vesting, 1-year cliff, then monthly unlocks
User Airdrop11.6%Unlocked 1 week after genesis
Foundation7.5%0.5% at genesis, rest vests linearly over 4 years
Ecosystem Airdrop1.1%Unlocked as per program schedule

Implications and Analysis

  • Long-Term Alignment: The vesting and allocation structure is designed to align incentives for core contributors, investors, and the community.
  • Governance Power: The DAO treasury’s large allocation ensures community-driven development and flexibility for future incentive programs.
  • Market Dynamics: Predictable unlocks and transparent schedules help mitigate sudden supply shocks, supporting market stability.
  • No Native Yield: As of the latest data, ARB does not offer native staking or yield, focusing its utility on governance and ecosystem incentives.

In summary: Arbitrum’s ARB tokenomics are structured for long-term sustainability, robust governance, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and gradual unlocking schedule that fully vests by March 2027.

โทเคโนมิกส์ Arbitrum (ARB): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน

การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Arbitrum (ARB) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ

ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:

อุปทานรวม:

จำนวนโทเค็นARB สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง

อุปทานหมุนเวียน:

จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน

อุปทานสูงสุด:

ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ARB ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด

FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):

คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่

อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:

สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว

เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?

อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น

อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว

การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง

FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป

ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ARB แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ARBกัน!

ข้อจำกัดความรับผิดชอบ

