เลือกวิธีที่คุณต้องการซื้อโทเค็น Crypto The Graph (GRT)

คลิกลิงก์ “ซื้อ Crypto” ที่ด้านบนซ้ายของเว็บไซต์ MEXC ซึ่งจะแสดงวิธีการต่างๆที่มีในภูมิภาคของท่าน

For smoother transactions, you can consider buying a stablecoin like USDT first, and then use that coin to buy The Graph (GRT) on the spot market.

A. การซื้อด้วยบัตรเครดิต/เดบิต

หากท่า่นเป็นผู้ใช้ใหม่ นี่เป็นตัวเลือกที่ง่ายที่สุดในการซื้อ The Graph ( GRT ) MEXC รองรับทั้ง Visa และ MasterCard

ซื้อ The Graph (GRT) โดยตรงจากผู้ใช้รายอื่นด้วยบริการP2P MEXC บริการคุณภาพเยี่ยมและการสนับสนุนครอบคลุมทั่วโลก คําสั่งซื้อและธุรกรรมทั้งหมดได้รับการคุ้มครองโดย escrow และ MEXC

Instantly Deposit USDT via SEPA with no fees and make a spot trade to purchase The Graph.

MEXC provides multiple payment services, including Simplex, Banxa, Mercuryo etc. Make you getting the best spot trade to purchase The Graph.