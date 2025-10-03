SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om SHIBAINU(SHIB), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 15:40:28 (UTC+8)
SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för SHIBAINU(SHIB), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 7.31B
$ 7.31B$ 7.31B
Totalt utbud:
$ 589.50T
$ 589.50T$ 589.50T
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 589.25T
$ 589.25T$ 589.25T
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 7.32B
$ 7.32B$ 7.32B
Högsta någonsin:
$ 0.000088359
$ 0.000088359$ 0.000088359
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0.00000000008164606
$ 0.00000000008164606$ 0.00000000008164606
Aktuellt pris:
$ 0.00001241
$ 0.00001241$ 0.00001241

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Information

Shib is an experiment in decentralized spontaneous community building. After our initial launch a leaders group was formed by prominent members of the telegram community. This group's purpose is to allocate skills within the community to appropriate roles in Shibs development and collectively agree on decisions for Shibs future. Anyone who has skills or time they can contribute to Shib will be invited to help develop and advance Shib. This group has so far been responsible for logo creation, social media presence, marketing and website development. Shibs community is the beating heart of this project and will continue to evolve and expand.

Officiell webbplats:
https://shibatoken.com/
Whitepaper:
https://github.com/shytoshikusama/woofwoofpaper/raw/main/SHIBA_INU_WOOF_WOOF.pdf
Blockkedjeutforskare:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x95ad61b0a150d79219dcf64e1e6cc01f0b64c4ce

Djupgående token-struktur för SHIBAINU(SHIB)

Dyk djupare in i hur SHIB-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020. The ecosystem has expanded to include several tokens, notably SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and the newer TREAT, each with distinct roles in governance, rewards, and utility.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Initial Supply: At launch, 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted.
  • Liquidity Lock: 50% of the total supply (500 trillion SHIB) was locked into the SHIB-ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap at launch, making SHIB immediately available for public trading.
  • Burn Mechanism: The remaining 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who later burned a significant portion, permanently removing it from circulation.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation CategoryMechanism/Notes
Uniswap Liquidity Pool50% of supply locked at launch
Vitalik Buterin Burn50% of supply sent to Vitalik, most burned
Community & Launch30% of TREAT token allocation, with 30% of this locked at TGE for community use
Foundation4% of TREAT, with an 11-month cliff and 24-month linear vesting
Ecosystem Growth32% of TREAT, vesting details not fully specified
  • TREAT Token: The latest addition, TREAT, is designed for rewards, governance, and ecosystem incentives. Its allocation is structured to support long-term growth and community engagement.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Staking ("Bury"): Users can stake SHIB, LEASH, and BONE to receive xSHIB, xLEASH, and tBONE, respectively. Stakers earn inflationary BONE rewards and a share of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH).
  • Liquidity Provision ("Dig"): Users provide SHIB and paired assets as liquidity on ShibaSwap, earning transaction fees in both SHIB and the paired asset.
  • Burning: SHIB can be burned for RYOSHI rewards and on Shibarium, reducing supply and potentially increasing scarcity.
  • TREAT Token: Used for governance, voting, and as a key rewards token. It powers advanced features, yield farming (WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0), and SHIB Pay for on-chain payments.
  • Governance: TREAT holders can participate in network governance, influencing liquidity rewards and strategic decisions.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

TREAT Token Vesting (as per official docs):

AllocationInitial Release (TGE)Cliff PeriodLinear Vesting PeriodNotes
Protocol Sales (14%)15% unlocked3 months11 monthsBalances early liquidity with controlled distribution
Foundation (4%)0%11 months24 monthsGradual release for governance and ecosystem sustainability
Community & Launch30% locked at TGEN/A34 monthsOngoing support for community and marketing
Ecosystem Growth32%N/ANot fully specifiedFocused on long-term ecosystem incentives
  • Vesting Schedule: Most allocations are subject to cliffs and linear vesting, ensuring gradual release and minimizing market shocks.
  • No Team/Advisor Allocation for SHIB: The original SHIB token had no explicit team or advisor allocation, emphasizing its community-driven ethos.

Summary Table

MechanismSHIB (Original)TREAT (New Ecosystem Token)
Issuance1 quadrillion mintedFixed supply, details in docs
Initial Allocation50% Uniswap, 50% VitalikCommunity, Foundation, Ecosystem, Sales
UsageStaking, liquidity, burningRewards, governance, payments, farming
IncentivesSwap fees, BONE rewardsYield farming, voting, advanced features
Locking/UnlockingN/A (no vesting for SHIB)Cliff + linear vesting for most allocations

Additional Notes

  • No Network Security Staking: Staking SHIB does not secure the network; it is purely for rewards.
  • Ecosystem Expansion: The Shiba Inu ecosystem now includes games (e.g., Shiba Eternity), metaverse initiatives, and payment solutions, all leveraging the token suite for incentives and governance.

In summary:
Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, long-term ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance. The original SHIB token was distributed in a radically open manner, while newer tokens like TREAT introduce structured vesting, governance, and advanced incentive mechanisms to support the evolving Shiba Inu ecosystem.

SHIBAINU (SHIB) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i SHIBAINU (SHIB) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet SHIB-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många SHIB-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår SHIB:s tokenomics, utforska SHIB-tokens pris i realtid!

Friskrivning

