Dyk djupare in i hur SHIB-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is a meme-based ERC-20 token launched on Ethereum in July 2020. The ecosystem has expanded to include several tokens, notably SHIB, BONE, LEASH, and the newer TREAT, each with distinct roles in governance, rewards, and utility.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : At launch, 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted.

: At launch, 1 quadrillion SHIB tokens were minted. Liquidity Lock : 50% of the total supply (500 trillion SHIB) was locked into the SHIB-ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap at launch, making SHIB immediately available for public trading.

: 50% of the total supply (500 trillion SHIB) was locked into the SHIB-ETH liquidity pool on Uniswap at launch, making SHIB immediately available for public trading. Burn Mechanism: The remaining 50% was sent to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, who later burned a significant portion, permanently removing it from circulation.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Category Mechanism/Notes Uniswap Liquidity Pool 50% of supply locked at launch Vitalik Buterin Burn 50% of supply sent to Vitalik, most burned Community & Launch 30% of TREAT token allocation, with 30% of this locked at TGE for community use Foundation 4% of TREAT, with an 11-month cliff and 24-month linear vesting Ecosystem Growth 32% of TREAT, vesting details not fully specified

TREAT Token: The latest addition, TREAT, is designed for rewards, governance, and ecosystem incentives. Its allocation is structured to support long-term growth and community engagement.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Staking ("Bury") : Users can stake SHIB, LEASH, and BONE to receive xSHIB, xLEASH, and tBONE, respectively. Stakers earn inflationary BONE rewards and a share of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH).

: Users can stake SHIB, LEASH, and BONE to receive xSHIB, xLEASH, and tBONE, respectively. Stakers earn inflationary BONE rewards and a share of swap fees from ShibaSwap (paid in ETH). Liquidity Provision ("Dig") : Users provide SHIB and paired assets as liquidity on ShibaSwap, earning transaction fees in both SHIB and the paired asset.

: Users provide SHIB and paired assets as liquidity on ShibaSwap, earning transaction fees in both SHIB and the paired asset. Burning : SHIB can be burned for RYOSHI rewards and on Shibarium, reducing supply and potentially increasing scarcity.

: SHIB can be burned for RYOSHI rewards and on Shibarium, reducing supply and potentially increasing scarcity. TREAT Token : Used for governance, voting, and as a key rewards token. It powers advanced features, yield farming (WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0), and SHIB Pay for on-chain payments.

: Used for governance, voting, and as a key rewards token. It powers advanced features, yield farming (WOOF Wars: Farming 2.0), and SHIB Pay for on-chain payments. Governance: TREAT holders can participate in network governance, influencing liquidity rewards and strategic decisions.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

TREAT Token Vesting (as per official docs):

Allocation Initial Release (TGE) Cliff Period Linear Vesting Period Notes Protocol Sales (14%) 15% unlocked 3 months 11 months Balances early liquidity with controlled distribution Foundation (4%) 0% 11 months 24 months Gradual release for governance and ecosystem sustainability Community & Launch 30% locked at TGE N/A 34 months Ongoing support for community and marketing Ecosystem Growth 32% N/A Not fully specified Focused on long-term ecosystem incentives

Vesting Schedule : Most allocations are subject to cliffs and linear vesting, ensuring gradual release and minimizing market shocks.

: Most allocations are subject to cliffs and linear vesting, ensuring gradual release and minimizing market shocks. No Team/Advisor Allocation for SHIB: The original SHIB token had no explicit team or advisor allocation, emphasizing its community-driven ethos.

Summary Table

Mechanism SHIB (Original) TREAT (New Ecosystem Token) Issuance 1 quadrillion minted Fixed supply, details in docs Initial Allocation 50% Uniswap, 50% Vitalik Community, Foundation, Ecosystem, Sales Usage Staking, liquidity, burning Rewards, governance, payments, farming Incentives Swap fees, BONE rewards Yield farming, voting, advanced features Locking/Unlocking N/A (no vesting for SHIB) Cliff + linear vesting for most allocations

Additional Notes

No Network Security Staking : Staking SHIB does not secure the network; it is purely for rewards.

: Staking SHIB does not secure the network; it is purely for rewards. Ecosystem Expansion: The Shiba Inu ecosystem now includes games (e.g., Shiba Eternity), metaverse initiatives, and payment solutions, all leveraging the token suite for incentives and governance.

References for Further Reading

Shiba Inu TREAT Tokenomics

Shiba Inu Ecosystem Docs

Shiba Inu Official Site

In summary:

Shiba Inu’s token economics are designed to foster community engagement, long-term ecosystem growth, and decentralized governance. The original SHIB token was distributed in a radically open manner, while newer tokens like TREAT introduce structured vesting, governance, and advanced incentive mechanisms to support the evolving Shiba Inu ecosystem.