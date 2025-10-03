Dyk djupare in i hur NOT-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Issuance Mechanism

Notcoin is a community-driven token designed to onboard users into Web3 through a tap-to-earn game. The token supply is managed through a combination of initial distribution, scheduled unlocks, and periodic burns to control inflation and incentivize long-term participation. The project has conducted significant token burns (e.g., over 233 million NOT burned), which helps manage supply and support long-term value. Unclaimed tokens from in-game activities are also periodically burned, further reducing circulating supply.

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation of Notcoin tokens is structured to balance immediate ecosystem needs with long-term project sustainability. The following table summarizes the main allocation categories and their respective percentages:

Allocation Category Percentage of Total Supply Initial Coin Offering (ICO) 33% Team 20% Existing Investors 13% Community & Ecosystem Initiatives 24% Ecosystem Fund 2.4% Livestreaming 3% Foundation 2% Liquidity & Exchanges 2.6%

ICO (33%) : The largest portion, distributed immediately to provide liquidity and incentivize early adoption.

: The largest portion, distributed immediately to provide liquidity and incentivize early adoption. Team (20%) : Vested over time to ensure long-term commitment and alignment with project success.

: Vested over time to ensure long-term commitment and alignment with project success. Existing Investors (13%) : Gradually unlocked, reflecting vesting for early backers.

: Gradually unlocked, reflecting vesting for early backers. Community & Ecosystem (24%) : Dedicated to growth, user rewards, and ecosystem development.

: Dedicated to growth, user rewards, and ecosystem development. Other categories: Smaller allocations for ecosystem funds, marketing, foundation, and liquidity.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Notcoin’s primary use case is as a reward for user engagement within its tap-to-earn game and broader ecosystem. Users can:

Earn : By participating in the game, exploring, contributing, and engaging with the community.

: By participating in the game, exploring, contributing, and engaging with the community. Buy/Sell : NOT is tradable on exchanges, providing liquidity and price discovery.

: NOT is tradable on exchanges, providing liquidity and price discovery. Burn : Token burning events are used to manage supply and incentivize holding.

: Token burning events are used to manage supply and incentivize holding. Community Engagement: The project leverages a large, active community (over 35 million users and 2.8 million on-chain holders) to drive adoption and network effects.

The incentive structure is designed to reward both early and long-term participants, with mechanisms such as:

Progressive unlocks for team and investors to prevent large dumps.

for team and investors to prevent large dumps. Community rewards and ecosystem initiatives to foster ongoing engagement.

and ecosystem initiatives to foster ongoing engagement. Gamification and loyalty bonuses to encourage sustained activity.

Locking Mechanism

Notcoin employs a linear or staggered vesting schedule for locked tokens, particularly for team, investors, and ecosystem allocations. Key features include:

Vesting Periods : Team and investor tokens are released gradually over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), with the percentage of unlocked supply increasing steadily.

: Team and investor tokens are released gradually over several years (mid-2025 to mid-2029), with the percentage of unlocked supply increasing steadily. Cliff and Linear Vesting : Some allocations may have an initial cliff (no unlocks for a set period) followed by linear monthly or quarterly unlocks.

: Some allocations may have an initial cliff (no unlocks for a set period) followed by linear monthly or quarterly unlocks. Burn Mechanism: Unclaimed or unused tokens from in-game activities are periodically burned, reducing the total supply and increasing scarcity.

Unlocking Time

Immediate Unlock : 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch.

: 33% of tokens (ICO) are unlocked at launch. Gradual Unlock : Remaining allocations are unlocked progressively from mid-2025 to mid-2029, with 100% of the supply unlocked by 2029.

: Remaining allocations are unlocked progressively from mid-2025 to mid-2029, with 100% of the supply unlocked by 2029. Vesting Schedule: Designed to minimize the risk of sudden supply shocks and align incentives for long-term project growth.

Unlock Schedule Overview

Category Unlock Start Unlock End Notes ICO Immediate - 33% unlocked at launch Team Mid-2025 Mid-2029 Linear vesting Existing Investors Mid-2025 Mid-2029 Linear vesting Community & Ecosystem Mid-2025 Mid-2029 Linear vesting Other (Foundation, Liquidity) Mid-2025 Mid-2029 Linear vesting

Summary and Implications

Notcoin’s tokenomics are structured to:

Balance immediate liquidity with long-term sustainability through a mix of upfront and vested allocations.

through a mix of upfront and vested allocations. Foster community growth and engagement by dedicating a significant portion of tokens to ecosystem initiatives and rewards.

by dedicating a significant portion of tokens to ecosystem initiatives and rewards. Mitigate risks of large token dumps via progressive unlocks and vesting schedules.

via progressive unlocks and vesting schedules. Support value accrual through periodic burns and active supply management.

This approach is designed to create a robust, engaged user base while aligning incentives for all stakeholders, from early investors to new community members. The gradual unlocking and burn mechanisms help maintain price stability and encourage long-term participation, which are critical for the health and growth of the Notcoin ecosystem.