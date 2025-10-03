Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics
Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Kaito(KAITO), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
Kaito (KAITO) Information
Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.
Djupgående token-struktur för Kaito(KAITO)
Dyk djupare in i hur KAITO-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
Kaito AI is a Web3 information platform that leverages AI to aggregate, index, and analyze crypto-related data. Its token economics are designed to incentivize high-quality content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while ensuring a structured and transparent token distribution.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens.
- Issuance Model: The token follows a scheduled unlock model, with allocations to various stakeholder groups (Community/Incentives, Company/Treasury & Ecosystem, Team Advisors, Private Investors) released over time.
- Unlock Schedule: Initial unlocks are significant, with 22% of the total supply unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event) on February 20, 2025. Subsequent unlocks occur monthly, with both small regular releases and larger periodic unlocks.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Group
|Total Allocated Amount
|% of Total Supply
|Community/Incentives
|245,000,000
|24.5%
|Company/Treasury & Ecosystem
|422,000,000
|42.2%
|Team Advisors
|250,000,000
|25.0%
|Private Investors
|83,000,000
|8.3%
- Community/Incentives: Designed to reward users, contributors, and drive ecosystem growth.
- Company/Treasury & Ecosystem: Reserved for platform development, strategic partnerships, and long-term sustainability.
- Team Advisors: Allocated to core team members and advisors, typically subject to vesting and lockups.
- Private Investors: Early backers and strategic investors.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- YAPs (Tokenized Attention): Kaito’s ecosystem revolves around YAPs, which are points earned by users for creating and sharing high-quality crypto content. YAPs are assigned based on content relevance, originality, and engagement from influential community members.
- Kaito Connect: This platform layer incentivizes content creation by distributing YAPs, which may be convertible to KAITO tokens or used for reputation and discovery within the ecosystem.
- Incentive Structure: Protocols and developers can direct incentives to specific narratives or campaigns, rewarding top content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs).
- Gamification: Leaderboards and badges encourage ongoing participation and high-quality contributions.
Locking Mechanism
- Team and Advisor Allocations: Typically subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with tokens locked and released gradually to align long-term incentives.
- Investor Allocations: Private investor tokens are also subject to lockups and vesting, reducing immediate sell pressure post-TGE.
- Community/Rewards: Some community and incentive tokens may be distributed with lockups or vesting, especially for large campaign rewards or grants.
Unlocking Time
- Initial Unlock (TGE): 22% of total supply unlocked on February 20, 2025.
- Monthly Unlocks: Regular monthly unlocks for all allocation groups, with amounts ranging from 0.17% to 2.57% of total supply per month.
- Long-Term Vesting: Unlocks continue over several years, with the majority of tokens unlocked by 2027, ensuring gradual supply release and alignment with ecosystem growth.
Example Unlock Schedule Table
|Date
|Allocation Group
|Unlocked Amount
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining to Unlock
|% of Total Unlocked
|2025-02-20
|All Groups (TGE)
|220,000,000
|220,000,000
|780,000,000
|22.00%
|2025-08-20
|All Groups
|6,610,000
|226,610,000
|773,390,000
|22.66%
|2026-02-20
|All Groups
|25,652,500
|260,562,500
|739,437,500
|26.06%
|2027-02-20
|All Groups
|25,652,500
|518,892,500
|481,107,500
|51.89%
|2027-07-20
|All Groups
|20,702,500
|622,405,000
|377,595,000
|62.24%
Note: The table above is a sample; actual unlocks occur monthly and are distributed across all allocation groups.
Additional Considerations
- Volatility Risk: The initial unlock and airdrop may lead to significant volatility, as early recipients may sell tokens, and market dynamics adjust to the new supply.
- Incentive Alignment: The gradual vesting and unlock schedule is designed to align incentives for long-term contributors, team members, and investors, reducing the risk of rapid sell-offs.
- Ecosystem Growth: The large allocation to community and incentives supports ongoing user engagement, content creation, and ecosystem expansion.
Summary
Kaito’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem incentives with long-term sustainability. The issuance and unlock schedule, combined with a robust incentive mechanism centered on content creation and community engagement, aim to foster a vibrant, value-driven Web3 information platform. The locking and vesting mechanisms further ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s growth trajectory, while the gradual release of tokens helps mitigate market shocks and supports healthy price discovery.
Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i Kaito (KAITO) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet KAITO-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många KAITO-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår KAITO:s tokenomics, utforska KAITO-tokens pris i realtid!
Kaito (KAITO) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för KAITO hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för KAITO
Vill du veta vart KAITO kan vara på väg? På KAITO sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
