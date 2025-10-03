Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om Kaito(KAITO), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 14:11:59 (UTC+8)
USD

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Kaito(KAITO), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 341.01M
Totalt utbud:
$ 1.00B
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 241.39M
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 1.41B
Högsta någonsin:
$ 2.9293
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0.6712827631571182
Aktuellt pris:
$ 1.4127
Kaito (KAITO) Information

Kaito AI is building an AI-powered InfoFi network that enables the market to redistribute attention and capital more efficiently while rewarding all participants.

Officiell webbplats:
https://yaps.kaito.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.kaito.ai/
Blockkedjeutforskare:
https://basescan.org/token/0x98d0baa52b2D063E780DE12F615f963Fe8537553

Djupgående token-struktur för Kaito(KAITO)

Dyk djupare in i hur KAITO-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Kaito AI is a Web3 information platform that leverages AI to aggregate, index, and analyze crypto-related data. Its token economics are designed to incentivize high-quality content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while ensuring a structured and transparent token distribution.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens.
  • Issuance Model: The token follows a scheduled unlock model, with allocations to various stakeholder groups (Community/Incentives, Company/Treasury & Ecosystem, Team Advisors, Private Investors) released over time.
  • Unlock Schedule: Initial unlocks are significant, with 22% of the total supply unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event) on February 20, 2025. Subsequent unlocks occur monthly, with both small regular releases and larger periodic unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation GroupTotal Allocated Amount% of Total Supply
Community/Incentives245,000,00024.5%
Company/Treasury & Ecosystem422,000,00042.2%
Team Advisors250,000,00025.0%
Private Investors83,000,0008.3%
  • Community/Incentives: Designed to reward users, contributors, and drive ecosystem growth.
  • Company/Treasury & Ecosystem: Reserved for platform development, strategic partnerships, and long-term sustainability.
  • Team Advisors: Allocated to core team members and advisors, typically subject to vesting and lockups.
  • Private Investors: Early backers and strategic investors.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • YAPs (Tokenized Attention): Kaito’s ecosystem revolves around YAPs, which are points earned by users for creating and sharing high-quality crypto content. YAPs are assigned based on content relevance, originality, and engagement from influential community members.
  • Kaito Connect: This platform layer incentivizes content creation by distributing YAPs, which may be convertible to KAITO tokens or used for reputation and discovery within the ecosystem.
  • Incentive Structure: Protocols and developers can direct incentives to specific narratives or campaigns, rewarding top content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs).
  • Gamification: Leaderboards and badges encourage ongoing participation and high-quality contributions.

Locking Mechanism

  • Team and Advisor Allocations: Typically subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with tokens locked and released gradually to align long-term incentives.
  • Investor Allocations: Private investor tokens are also subject to lockups and vesting, reducing immediate sell pressure post-TGE.
  • Community/Rewards: Some community and incentive tokens may be distributed with lockups or vesting, especially for large campaign rewards or grants.

Unlocking Time

  • Initial Unlock (TGE): 22% of total supply unlocked on February 20, 2025.
  • Monthly Unlocks: Regular monthly unlocks for all allocation groups, with amounts ranging from 0.17% to 2.57% of total supply per month.
  • Long-Term Vesting: Unlocks continue over several years, with the majority of tokens unlocked by 2027, ensuring gradual supply release and alignment with ecosystem growth.

Example Unlock Schedule Table

DateAllocation GroupUnlocked AmountCumulative UnlockedRemaining to Unlock% of Total Unlocked
2025-02-20All Groups (TGE)220,000,000220,000,000780,000,00022.00%
2025-08-20All Groups6,610,000226,610,000773,390,00022.66%
2026-02-20All Groups25,652,500260,562,500739,437,50026.06%
2027-02-20All Groups25,652,500518,892,500481,107,50051.89%
2027-07-20All Groups20,702,500622,405,000377,595,00062.24%

Note: The table above is a sample; actual unlocks occur monthly and are distributed across all allocation groups.

Additional Considerations

  • Volatility Risk: The initial unlock and airdrop may lead to significant volatility, as early recipients may sell tokens, and market dynamics adjust to the new supply.
  • Incentive Alignment: The gradual vesting and unlock schedule is designed to align incentives for long-term contributors, team members, and investors, reducing the risk of rapid sell-offs.
  • Ecosystem Growth: The large allocation to community and incentives supports ongoing user engagement, content creation, and ecosystem expansion.

Summary

Kaito’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem incentives with long-term sustainability. The issuance and unlock schedule, combined with a robust incentive mechanism centered on content creation and community engagement, aim to foster a vibrant, value-driven Web3 information platform. The locking and vesting mechanisms further ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s growth trajectory, while the gradual release of tokens helps mitigate market shocks and supports healthy price discovery.

Kaito (KAITO) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i Kaito (KAITO) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet KAITO-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många KAITO-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår KAITO:s tokenomics, utforska KAITO-tokens pris i realtid!

