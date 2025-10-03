Dyk djupare in i hur KAITO-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Kaito AI is a Web3 information platform that leverages AI to aggregate, index, and analyze crypto-related data. Its token economics are designed to incentivize high-quality content creation, community engagement, and ecosystem growth, while ensuring a structured and transparent token distribution.

Issuance Mechanism

Total Supply: 1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens.

1,000,000,000 KAITO tokens. Issuance Model: The token follows a scheduled unlock model, with allocations to various stakeholder groups (Community/Incentives, Company/Treasury & Ecosystem, Team Advisors, Private Investors) released over time.

The token follows a scheduled unlock model, with allocations to various stakeholder groups (Community/Incentives, Company/Treasury & Ecosystem, Team Advisors, Private Investors) released over time. Unlock Schedule: Initial unlocks are significant, with 22% of the total supply unlocked at TGE (Token Generation Event) on February 20, 2025. Subsequent unlocks occur monthly, with both small regular releases and larger periodic unlocks.

Allocation Mechanism

Allocation Group Total Allocated Amount % of Total Supply Community/Incentives 245,000,000 24.5% Company/Treasury & Ecosystem 422,000,000 42.2% Team Advisors 250,000,000 25.0% Private Investors 83,000,000 8.3%

Community/Incentives: Designed to reward users, contributors, and drive ecosystem growth.

Designed to reward users, contributors, and drive ecosystem growth. Company/Treasury & Ecosystem: Reserved for platform development, strategic partnerships, and long-term sustainability.

Reserved for platform development, strategic partnerships, and long-term sustainability. Team Advisors: Allocated to core team members and advisors, typically subject to vesting and lockups.

Allocated to core team members and advisors, typically subject to vesting and lockups. Private Investors: Early backers and strategic investors.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

YAPs (Tokenized Attention): Kaito’s ecosystem revolves around YAPs, which are points earned by users for creating and sharing high-quality crypto content. YAPs are assigned based on content relevance, originality, and engagement from influential community members.

Kaito’s ecosystem revolves around YAPs, which are points earned by users for creating and sharing high-quality crypto content. YAPs are assigned based on content relevance, originality, and engagement from influential community members. Kaito Connect: This platform layer incentivizes content creation by distributing YAPs, which may be convertible to KAITO tokens or used for reputation and discovery within the ecosystem.

This platform layer incentivizes content creation by distributing YAPs, which may be convertible to KAITO tokens or used for reputation and discovery within the ecosystem. Incentive Structure: Protocols and developers can direct incentives to specific narratives or campaigns, rewarding top content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs).

Protocols and developers can direct incentives to specific narratives or campaigns, rewarding top content creators and key opinion leaders (KOLs). Gamification: Leaderboards and badges encourage ongoing participation and high-quality contributions.

Locking Mechanism

Team and Advisor Allocations: Typically subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with tokens locked and released gradually to align long-term incentives.

Typically subject to multi-year vesting schedules, with tokens locked and released gradually to align long-term incentives. Investor Allocations: Private investor tokens are also subject to lockups and vesting, reducing immediate sell pressure post-TGE.

Private investor tokens are also subject to lockups and vesting, reducing immediate sell pressure post-TGE. Community/Rewards: Some community and incentive tokens may be distributed with lockups or vesting, especially for large campaign rewards or grants.

Unlocking Time

Initial Unlock (TGE): 22% of total supply unlocked on February 20, 2025.

22% of total supply unlocked on February 20, 2025. Monthly Unlocks: Regular monthly unlocks for all allocation groups, with amounts ranging from 0.17% to 2.57% of total supply per month.

Regular monthly unlocks for all allocation groups, with amounts ranging from 0.17% to 2.57% of total supply per month. Long-Term Vesting: Unlocks continue over several years, with the majority of tokens unlocked by 2027, ensuring gradual supply release and alignment with ecosystem growth.

Example Unlock Schedule Table

Date Allocation Group Unlocked Amount Cumulative Unlocked Remaining to Unlock % of Total Unlocked 2025-02-20 All Groups (TGE) 220,000,000 220,000,000 780,000,000 22.00% 2025-08-20 All Groups 6,610,000 226,610,000 773,390,000 22.66% 2026-02-20 All Groups 25,652,500 260,562,500 739,437,500 26.06% 2027-02-20 All Groups 25,652,500 518,892,500 481,107,500 51.89% 2027-07-20 All Groups 20,702,500 622,405,000 377,595,000 62.24%

Note: The table above is a sample; actual unlocks occur monthly and are distributed across all allocation groups.

Additional Considerations

Volatility Risk: The initial unlock and airdrop may lead to significant volatility, as early recipients may sell tokens, and market dynamics adjust to the new supply.

The initial unlock and airdrop may lead to significant volatility, as early recipients may sell tokens, and market dynamics adjust to the new supply. Incentive Alignment: The gradual vesting and unlock schedule is designed to align incentives for long-term contributors, team members, and investors, reducing the risk of rapid sell-offs.

The gradual vesting and unlock schedule is designed to align incentives for long-term contributors, team members, and investors, reducing the risk of rapid sell-offs. Ecosystem Growth: The large allocation to community and incentives supports ongoing user engagement, content creation, and ecosystem expansion.

Summary

Kaito’s token economics are structured to balance immediate ecosystem incentives with long-term sustainability. The issuance and unlock schedule, combined with a robust incentive mechanism centered on content creation and community engagement, aim to foster a vibrant, value-driven Web3 information platform. The locking and vesting mechanisms further ensure that key stakeholders remain aligned with the project’s growth trajectory, while the gradual release of tokens helps mitigate market shocks and supports healthy price discovery.