Dyk djupare in i hur DEAI-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Zero1 Labs is a decentralized AI platform focused on data governance, privacy, and the development of DeAI (Decentralized AI) applications. Its token, $DEAI, underpins a community-centric ecosystem, incentivizing participation, governance, and the growth of decentralized AI infrastructure.

Issuance Mechanism

Zero1 Labs aligns with trends observed in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), where token issuance mechanisms are evolving toward performance-based models. The three main issuance mechanisms in the DePIN sector are:

Fixed Issuance: Tokens are distributed at a flat or predefined decaying rate over time.

KPI-Driven Issuance: Tokens are released based on key performance indicators (KPIs), such as network growth or user engagement.

Combined Issuance: A hybrid of fixed and KPI-driven models, offering flexibility and alignment with network performance.

Recent research indicates a shift toward KPI-driven and hybrid models for new projects, emphasizing sustainable, performance-based rewards and reducing inflationary pressure. While Zero1 Labs is not explicitly named in the referenced DePIN studies, its positioning as a proprietary L1 for AI and its incentive programs suggest it likely adopts a KPI-driven or hybrid issuance model to reward meaningful contributions and network growth.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for Zero1 Labs is not available, the ecosystem's structure and public programs provide insight into its allocation philosophy:

Community Incentives: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community engagement, including a $2 million DEAI prize pool for active participants and contributors.

Staking Rewards: Users who stake $DEAI receive APY and additional incentives, with options for 3- and 6-month linear vesting periods.

Ecosystem Growth: Incentives are provided for early supporters, developers, and node operators, with a focus on decentralization and avoiding traditional VC dominance.

Developer and Builder Programs: The Zero Construct Program (ZCP) and Mainframe hub support open-source AI developers and early-stage projects, likely receiving dedicated token allocations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$DEAI is designed to align the interests of users, builders, developers, and node operators. Key usage and incentive mechanisms include:

Staking: Users can stake $DEAI to earn APY (10–15%) and additional ZCP incentives (30–150%). Staking also grants governance rights and early access to new projects.

Engagement Mining: Points-based systems reward users for participating in community activities, testnets, content creation, referrals, and on-chain tasks.

Governance: Stakers participate in meta-governance, influencing the direction of the ecosystem and allocation of future incentives.

Ecosystem Participation: Early supporters and active contributors are eligible for airdrops and special rewards, as seen in the Mad Lads community airdrop.

Locking Mechanism

Zero1 Labs employs linear vesting for staking rewards, with the following options:

Locking Period APY ($DEAI) Additional Incentives Withdrawal Timeout 3 Months 15% ZCP (30–150%) 10 days 6 Months (Not specified) ZCP (30–150%) 10 days Unspecified 10% ZCP (30–150%) 10 days

Stake/Unstake Flexibility: Users can stake or unstake at any time, but withdrawals are subject to a 10-day timeout after unstaking.

Linear Vesting: Rewards accrue linearly over the vesting period, promoting long-term commitment and reducing short-term sell pressure.

Unlocking Time

Staking Rewards: Unlocked linearly over the chosen vesting period (3 or 6 months).

Withdrawal Timeout: After unstaking, tokens become available for withdrawal after a 10-day waiting period.

Airdrops and Community Rewards: Distributed based on snapshots and engagement, with specific claim windows (e.g., the July 2024 community program).

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Likely KPI-driven or hybrid (performance-based, with possible fixed components) Allocation Community, staking rewards, ecosystem growth, developer programs, airdrops Usage/Incentive Staking (APY + ZCP), governance, engagement mining, early supporter rewards Locking Linear vesting (3/6 months), 10-day withdrawal timeout after unstaking Unlocking Linear over vesting period; airdrops and rewards have specific claim windows

Nuances and Implications

Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs prioritizes decentralization, inclusivity, and open-source development, with a strong focus on rewarding active participation and early support.

Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs prioritizes decentralization, inclusivity, and open-source development, with a strong focus on rewarding active participation and early support.

Sustainability: The use of linear vesting and performance-based issuance mechanisms aims to balance network growth with inflation control, aligning with best practices in modern tokenomics.

Flexibility: The ability to stake/unstake at any time (with a timeout) and the variety of engagement opportunities make the ecosystem accessible to a broad range of participants.

Limitations

No Public Detailed Allocation Table: As of now, there is no comprehensive, publicly available breakdown of token allocations, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines for all categories.

Evolving Model: As a cutting-edge DeAI platform, Zero1 Labs' tokenomics may continue to evolve, especially as new incentive programs and governance mechanisms are introduced.

Actionable Insight:

For the most up-to-date and granular details on Zero1 Labs' token economics, including future allocation tables and unlock schedules, monitor the official Zero1 Labs documentation and community channels.