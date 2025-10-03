Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om Zero1 Labs(DEAI), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 12:51:21 (UTC+8)
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för Zero1 Labs(DEAI), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 4.46M
Totalt utbud:
$ 1.00B
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 91.22M
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 48.84M
Högsta någonsin:
$ 1.1111
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 0.02750254606516608
Aktuellt pris:
$ 0.04884
Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Information

Zero1 Labs is the first inclusive Proof-of-Stake-based Decentralized Artificial Intelligence (“DeAI”) ecosystem committed to fostering AI innovation through our Zero Construct Program (ZCP).

Officiell webbplats:
https://z1labs.ai/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.z1labs.ai/
Blockkedjeutforskare:
https://etherscan.io/token/0x1495bc9e44Af1F8BCB62278D2bEC4540cF0C05ea

Djupgående token-struktur för Zero1 Labs(DEAI)

Dyk djupare in i hur DEAI-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Zero1 Labs is a decentralized AI platform focused on data governance, privacy, and the development of DeAI (Decentralized AI) applications. Its token, $DEAI, underpins a community-centric ecosystem, incentivizing participation, governance, and the growth of decentralized AI infrastructure.

Issuance Mechanism

Zero1 Labs aligns with trends observed in Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePINs), where token issuance mechanisms are evolving toward performance-based models. The three main issuance mechanisms in the DePIN sector are:

  • Fixed Issuance: Tokens are distributed at a flat or predefined decaying rate over time.
  • KPI-Driven Issuance: Tokens are released based on key performance indicators (KPIs), such as network growth or user engagement.
  • Combined Issuance: A hybrid of fixed and KPI-driven models, offering flexibility and alignment with network performance.

Recent research indicates a shift toward KPI-driven and hybrid models for new projects, emphasizing sustainable, performance-based rewards and reducing inflationary pressure. While Zero1 Labs is not explicitly named in the referenced DePIN studies, its positioning as a proprietary L1 for AI and its incentive programs suggest it likely adopts a KPI-driven or hybrid issuance model to reward meaningful contributions and network growth.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table for Zero1 Labs is not available, the ecosystem's structure and public programs provide insight into its allocation philosophy:

  • Community Incentives: A significant portion of tokens is reserved for community engagement, including a $2 million DEAI prize pool for active participants and contributors.
  • Staking Rewards: Users who stake $DEAI receive APY and additional incentives, with options for 3- and 6-month linear vesting periods.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Incentives are provided for early supporters, developers, and node operators, with a focus on decentralization and avoiding traditional VC dominance.
  • Developer and Builder Programs: The Zero Construct Program (ZCP) and Mainframe hub support open-source AI developers and early-stage projects, likely receiving dedicated token allocations.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

$DEAI is designed to align the interests of users, builders, developers, and node operators. Key usage and incentive mechanisms include:

  • Staking: Users can stake $DEAI to earn APY (10–15%) and additional ZCP incentives (30–150%). Staking also grants governance rights and early access to new projects.
  • Engagement Mining: Points-based systems reward users for participating in community activities, testnets, content creation, referrals, and on-chain tasks.
  • Governance: Stakers participate in meta-governance, influencing the direction of the ecosystem and allocation of future incentives.
  • Ecosystem Participation: Early supporters and active contributors are eligible for airdrops and special rewards, as seen in the Mad Lads community airdrop.

Locking Mechanism

Zero1 Labs employs linear vesting for staking rewards, with the following options:

Locking PeriodAPY ($DEAI)Additional IncentivesWithdrawal Timeout
3 Months15%ZCP (30–150%)10 days
6 Months(Not specified)ZCP (30–150%)10 days
Unspecified10%ZCP (30–150%)10 days
  • Stake/Unstake Flexibility: Users can stake or unstake at any time, but withdrawals are subject to a 10-day timeout after unstaking.
  • Linear Vesting: Rewards accrue linearly over the vesting period, promoting long-term commitment and reducing short-term sell pressure.

Unlocking Time

  • Staking Rewards: Unlocked linearly over the chosen vesting period (3 or 6 months).
  • Withdrawal Timeout: After unstaking, tokens become available for withdrawal after a 10-day waiting period.
  • Airdrops and Community Rewards: Distributed based on snapshots and engagement, with specific claim windows (e.g., the July 2024 community program).

Summary Table

MechanismDetails
IssuanceLikely KPI-driven or hybrid (performance-based, with possible fixed components)
AllocationCommunity, staking rewards, ecosystem growth, developer programs, airdrops
Usage/IncentiveStaking (APY + ZCP), governance, engagement mining, early supporter rewards
LockingLinear vesting (3/6 months), 10-day withdrawal timeout after unstaking
UnlockingLinear over vesting period; airdrops and rewards have specific claim windows

Nuances and Implications

  • Community-Centric: Zero1 Labs prioritizes decentralization, inclusivity, and open-source development, with a strong focus on rewarding active participation and early support.
  • Sustainability: The use of linear vesting and performance-based issuance mechanisms aims to balance network growth with inflation control, aligning with best practices in modern tokenomics.
  • Flexibility: The ability to stake/unstake at any time (with a timeout) and the variety of engagement opportunities make the ecosystem accessible to a broad range of participants.
  • Transparency: While detailed allocation percentages and unlock schedules are not publicly disclosed, the available information suggests a transparent, community-first approach.

Limitations

  • No Public Detailed Allocation Table: As of now, there is no comprehensive, publicly available breakdown of token allocations, vesting schedules, or unlock timelines for all categories.
  • Evolving Model: As a cutting-edge DeAI platform, Zero1 Labs' tokenomics may continue to evolve, especially as new incentive programs and governance mechanisms are introduced.

Further Reading

  • Zero1 Labs Mainframe Staking
  • Zero1 Labs Blog
  • Zero1 Labs About
  • Zero Construct Program
  • Community Program Announcement

Actionable Insight:
For the most up-to-date and granular details on Zero1 Labs' token economics, including future allocation tables and unlock schedules, monitor the official Zero1 Labs documentation and community channels.

Zero1 Labs (DEAI) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i Zero1 Labs (DEAI) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet DEAI-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många DEAI-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår DEAI:s tokenomics, utforska DEAI-tokens pris i realtid!

Friskrivning

Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.

