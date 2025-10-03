BERA (BERA) Tokenomics

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics

Upptäck viktiga insikter om BERA(BERA), inklusive dess tokenutbud, distributionsmodell och marknadsdata i realtid.
Sidan senast uppdaterad: 2025-10-03 10:43:55 (UTC+8)
USD

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics och prisanalys

Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för BERA(BERA), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.

Marlknadsvärde:
$ 349.91M
$ 349.91M$ 349.91M
Totalt utbud:
$ 509.95M
$ 509.95M$ 509.95M
Cirkulerande utbud
$ 127.43M
$ 127.43M$ 127.43M
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
$ 1.40B
$ 1.40B$ 1.40B
Högsta någonsin:
$ 20
$ 20$ 20
Lägsta någonsin:
$ 1
$ 1$ 1
Aktuellt pris:
$ 2.746
$ 2.746$ 2.746

BERA (BERA) Information

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Officiell webbplats:
https://berachain.com/
Whitepaper:
https://docs.berachain.com/

Djupgående token-struktur för BERA(BERA)

Dyk djupare in i hur BERA-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Model Overview

Berachain operates a dual-token system:

TokenTypeFunctionality
BERAGas/UtilityNative gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
BGTGovernanceNon-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance Token):

    • Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
    • Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
    • Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).

  • BERA (Gas Token):

    • Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
    • Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors34.3%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Airdrop15.8%Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear

Unlocking Schedule Table:

RecipientAllocation %Cliff PeriodInitial ReleaseLinear Vesting PeriodMonthly Release (post-cliff)
Investors34.3%1 year1/6th24 months~5.95M BERA
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1 year1/6th24 months~2.92M BERA
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1 year1/6th24 months~2.19M BERA
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1 year1/6th24 months~2.27M BERA
Airdrop15.8%Immediate/CliffInstant/LinearDaily (for linear)~729,836 BERA (daily)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):

    • Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
    • Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
    • Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
    • Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.

  • Ecosystem Incentives:

    • Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
    • Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.

  • Value Capture:

    • Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
    • Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:

    • BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
    • Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.

  • Unlocking:

    • Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
    • Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
    • Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).

Example Unlocking Table

CategoryCliff DateInitial ReleaseMonthly ReleaseFinal Unlock Date
Investors2026-02-0628,583,333 BERA5,954,861 BERA2028-02-06
Core Contributors2026-02-0614,000,000 BERA2,916,667 BERA2028-02-06
Ecosystem & R&D2025-02-0647,500,000 BERA2,187,500 BERA2027-02-06
Community Initiatives2026-02-0610,916,667 BERA2,274,306 BERA2028-02-06

Additional Nuances and Implications

  • Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
  • Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
  • TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
  • Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics

AspectDetails
IssuanceBGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
AllocationInvestors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
UsageBERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
IncentivesLP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
Locking1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
Unlocking1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear

Final Thoughts

Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.

BERA (BERA) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden

Att förstå tokenomiken i BERA (BERA) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.

Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:

Totalt utbud:

Det maximala antalet BERA-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.

Cirkulerande utbud

Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.

Maxutbud:

Taket för hur många BERA-tokens som kan finnas totalt.

FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):

Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.

Inflationstakt:

Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.

Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?

Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.

Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.

Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.

Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.

Nu när du förstår BERA:s tokenomics, utforska BERA-tokens pris i realtid!

Hur man köper BERA

Är du intresserad av att lägga till BERA(BERA) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa BERA, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.

BERA (BERA) Prishistorik

Att analysera prishistoriken för BERA hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.

Prisförutsägelse för BERA

Vill du veta vart BERA kan vara på väg? På BERA sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.

Varför ska du välja MEXC?

MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.

Över 4,000 handelspar på spot- och terminsmarknaderna
Snabbaste token-noteringarna bland CEX
Högsta likviditeten i hela branschen
Lägsta avgifter och stöd från dygnetruntöppen kundservice
100%+ transparens i tokenreserven av användarnas medel
Ultralåga inträdesbarriärer: köp krypto med bara 1 USDT
mc_how_why_title
Köp krypto med bara 1 USDT: Din enklaste väg till krypto!

Friskrivning

Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.

Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn