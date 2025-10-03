Dyk djupare in i hur ACT-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.

Overview

Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token creation and distribution. The project emphasizes community-driven value, transparency, and decentralized participation. Below, we explore the key aspects of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Initial Supply : The ACT token started with an initial supply of zero . Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, making every ACT token the result of a deliberate creation event.

: The ACT token started with an initial supply of . Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, making every ACT token the result of a deliberate creation event. Creation Process : All holders must provide valuable assets to participate in the creation contract, ensuring that each ACT token is backed by value contributed by the community.

: All holders must provide valuable assets to participate in the creation contract, ensuring that each ACT token is backed by value contributed by the community. Total Supply: As of the latest data, the total supply is 2,235,000,000 ACT.

Allocation Mechanism

Decentralized Minting : There is no evidence of a traditional pre-mine, team allocation, or investor allocation. Instead, tokens are minted by users through the smart contract, aligning with the project's ideology of "ACT IS THE PEOPLE."

: There is no evidence of a traditional pre-mine, team allocation, or investor allocation. Instead, tokens are minted by users through the smart contract, aligning with the project's ideology of "ACT IS THE PEOPLE." No Centralized Distribution: The absence of a fixed allocation table or vesting schedule suggests that the token's distribution is entirely organic and community-driven.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Utility : ACT tokens are used across a variety of platforms and services, including: E-sports Championships Gaming platforms (e.g., ACT BINGO, RPS FIGHT) Mining services (e.g., MINING PRO) Merchandise and community events

: ACT tokens are used across a variety of platforms and services, including: Incentives : The project does not offer traditional staking rewards, dividends, or liquidity mining. Instead, value accrues through participation in the ecosystem and the utility of the token within affiliated platforms.

: The project does not offer traditional staking rewards, dividends, or liquidity mining. Instead, value accrues through participation in the ecosystem and the utility of the token within affiliated platforms. No Passive Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or fees simply by holding ACT.

Locking Mechanism

Smart Contract-Based : Token creation and holding are managed via smart contracts. There is no explicit mention of a locking or vesting mechanism for ACT tokens in the available documentation.

: Token creation and holding are managed via smart contracts. There is no explicit mention of a locking or vesting mechanism for ACT tokens in the available documentation. No Forced Lockups: Unlike many DeFi projects, there is no evidence of required lockup periods for team, investors, or community allocations.

Unlocking Time

No Scheduled Unlocks : There is no published unlock schedule or vesting timeline for ACT tokens. All tokens are immediately liquid upon creation, and there are no time-based restrictions on transfer or sale.

: There is no published unlock schedule or vesting timeline for ACT tokens. All tokens are immediately liquid upon creation, and there are no time-based restrictions on transfer or sale. Transparency: The absence of unlock events is consistent with the project's ethos of open, community-driven tokenomics.

Tokenomics Table

Aspect Details Initial Supply 0 (minted by users via smart contract) Current Supply 2,235,000,000 ACT Issuance Decentralized, user-initiated minting Allocation No fixed allocation; all tokens created by community participation Usage E-sports, gaming, mining, merchandise, community events Incentives No passive yield; value from ecosystem participation Locking None specified Unlocking No vesting or unlock schedule; tokens are liquid upon creation

Nuanced Implications and Context

Decentralization : The ACT model is a radical departure from typical tokenomics, which often feature pre-mines, team/investor allocations, and vesting schedules. This approach maximizes decentralization and community ownership.

: The ACT model is a radical departure from typical tokenomics, which often feature pre-mines, team/investor allocations, and vesting schedules. This approach maximizes decentralization and community ownership. Transparency and Trust : By avoiding hidden allocations and lockups, ACT aims to build trust with its user base, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks from large unlocks.

: By avoiding hidden allocations and lockups, ACT aims to build trust with its user base, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks from large unlocks. Ecosystem-Driven Value : The token's value is closely tied to the vibrancy and utility of the ACT ecosystem. Without passive incentives, long-term value depends on continued community engagement and platform growth.

: The token's value is closely tied to the vibrancy and utility of the ACT ecosystem. Without passive incentives, long-term value depends on continued community engagement and platform growth. Potential Limitations: The lack of structured incentives (e.g., staking rewards) may limit appeal to yield-seeking investors. Additionally, the absence of a vesting schedule could lead to rapid supply increases if user minting accelerates.

Actionable Insights

For Participants : ACT is best suited for users who wish to actively engage in its ecosystem rather than passive investors seeking yield.

: ACT is best suited for users who wish to actively engage in its ecosystem rather than passive investors seeking yield. For Analysts : The unique tokenomics model warrants close monitoring of on-chain activity and ecosystem growth, as these are the primary drivers of value.

: The unique tokenomics model warrants close monitoring of on-chain activity and ecosystem growth, as these are the primary drivers of value. For Developers: The smart contract-based minting mechanism offers a template for future projects seeking to maximize decentralization and community participation.

Further Reading

ACT Official Website

ACT Whitepaper (EN)

ACT Whitepaper (TH)

ACT Gitbook

ACT Smart Contract on BSCScan

Summary:

Acet (ACT) employs a highly decentralized, community-driven tokenomics model with no pre-mine, no fixed allocation, and no vesting or unlock schedules. All tokens are minted by users through smart contracts, and value is derived from active participation in the ACT ecosystem. This approach maximizes transparency and decentralization but may limit appeal to passive investors. The long-term success of ACT will depend on sustained community engagement and the continued expansion of its utility platforms.