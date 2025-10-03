The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics och prisanalys
Utforska viktiga tokenomics och prisdata för The AI Prophecy(ACT), inklusive marknadsvärde, leveransuppgifter, FDV och prishistorik. Förstå tokens aktuella värde och marknadsposition på ett ögonblick.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Information
ACT is a meme coin.
Djupgående token-struktur för The AI Prophecy(ACT)
Dyk djupare in i hur ACT-tokens utfärds, tilldelas och låses upp. Detta avsnitt belyser viktiga aspekter av tokens ekonomiska struktur: nytta, incitament och intjäning.
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a cryptocurrency with a unique approach to token creation and distribution. The project emphasizes community-driven value, transparency, and decentralized participation. Below, we explore the key aspects of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token started with an initial supply of zero. Tokens are created through a smart contract by those who wish to hold them, making every ACT token the result of a deliberate creation event.
- Creation Process: All holders must provide valuable assets to participate in the creation contract, ensuring that each ACT token is backed by value contributed by the community.
- Total Supply: As of the latest data, the total supply is 2,235,000,000 ACT.
Allocation Mechanism
- Decentralized Minting: There is no evidence of a traditional pre-mine, team allocation, or investor allocation. Instead, tokens are minted by users through the smart contract, aligning with the project's ideology of "ACT IS THE PEOPLE."
- No Centralized Distribution: The absence of a fixed allocation table or vesting schedule suggests that the token's distribution is entirely organic and community-driven.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Utility: ACT tokens are used across a variety of platforms and services, including:
- E-sports Championships
- Gaming platforms (e.g., ACT BINGO, RPS FIGHT)
- Mining services (e.g., MINING PRO)
- Merchandise and community events
- Incentives: The project does not offer traditional staking rewards, dividends, or liquidity mining. Instead, value accrues through participation in the ecosystem and the utility of the token within affiliated platforms.
- No Passive Yield: There are no mechanisms for earning additional tokens or fees simply by holding ACT.
Locking Mechanism
- Smart Contract-Based: Token creation and holding are managed via smart contracts. There is no explicit mention of a locking or vesting mechanism for ACT tokens in the available documentation.
- No Forced Lockups: Unlike many DeFi projects, there is no evidence of required lockup periods for team, investors, or community allocations.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There is no published unlock schedule or vesting timeline for ACT tokens. All tokens are immediately liquid upon creation, and there are no time-based restrictions on transfer or sale.
- Transparency: The absence of unlock events is consistent with the project's ethos of open, community-driven tokenomics.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Initial Supply
|0 (minted by users via smart contract)
|Current Supply
|2,235,000,000 ACT
|Issuance
|Decentralized, user-initiated minting
|Allocation
|No fixed allocation; all tokens created by community participation
|Usage
|E-sports, gaming, mining, merchandise, community events
|Incentives
|No passive yield; value from ecosystem participation
|Locking
|None specified
|Unlocking
|No vesting or unlock schedule; tokens are liquid upon creation
Nuanced Implications and Context
- Decentralization: The ACT model is a radical departure from typical tokenomics, which often feature pre-mines, team/investor allocations, and vesting schedules. This approach maximizes decentralization and community ownership.
- Transparency and Trust: By avoiding hidden allocations and lockups, ACT aims to build trust with its user base, reducing the risk of sudden supply shocks from large unlocks.
- Ecosystem-Driven Value: The token's value is closely tied to the vibrancy and utility of the ACT ecosystem. Without passive incentives, long-term value depends on continued community engagement and platform growth.
- Potential Limitations: The lack of structured incentives (e.g., staking rewards) may limit appeal to yield-seeking investors. Additionally, the absence of a vesting schedule could lead to rapid supply increases if user minting accelerates.
Actionable Insights
- For Participants: ACT is best suited for users who wish to actively engage in its ecosystem rather than passive investors seeking yield.
- For Analysts: The unique tokenomics model warrants close monitoring of on-chain activity and ecosystem growth, as these are the primary drivers of value.
- For Developers: The smart contract-based minting mechanism offers a template for future projects seeking to maximize decentralization and community participation.
Further Reading
- ACT Official Website
- ACT Whitepaper (EN)
- ACT Whitepaper (TH)
- ACT Gitbook
- ACT Smart Contract on BSCScan
Summary:
Acet (ACT) employs a highly decentralized, community-driven tokenomics model with no pre-mine, no fixed allocation, and no vesting or unlock schedules. All tokens are minted by users through smart contracts, and value is derived from active participation in the ACT ecosystem. This approach maximizes transparency and decentralization but may limit appeal to passive investors. The long-term success of ACT will depend on sustained community engagement and the continued expansion of its utility platforms.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Tokenomics: Förklaring av nyckeltal och användningsområden
Att förstå tokenomiken i The AI Prophecy (ACT) är avgörande för att analysera dess långsiktiga värde, hållbarhet och potential.
Nyckeltal och hur de beräknas:
Totalt utbud:
Det maximala antalet ACT-tokens som har skapats eller någonsin kommer att skapas.
Cirkulerande utbud
Antalet tokens som för närvarande finns tillgängliga på marknaden och i allmän ägo.
Maxutbud:
Taket för hur många ACT-tokens som kan finnas totalt.
FDV (värdering efter full utspädning):
Beräknas som aktuellt pris × maximalt utbud, vilket ger en prognos för det totala marknadsvärdet om alla tokens skulle vara i omlopp.
Inflationstakt:
Avspeglar hur snabbt nya tokens introduceras, vilket påverkar eventuellt underskott och den långsiktiga prisrörelsen.
Varför är dessa mätvärden viktiga för handlare?
Högt cirkulerande utbud = högre likviditet.
Begränsat maximalt utbud + låg inflation = potential för långsiktig prisuppgång.
Transparent token-distribution = högre förtroende för projektet och lägre risk för centraliserad kontroll.
Högt FDV med lågt aktuellt börsvärde = möjliga övervärderingssignaler.
Nu när du förstår ACT:s tokenomics, utforska ACT-tokens pris i realtid!
Hur man köper ACT
Är du intresserad av att lägga till The AI Prophecy(ACT) i din portfölj? MEXC stöder olika metoder för att köpa ACT, inklusive kreditkort, banköverföringar och peer-to-peer-handel. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs gör MEXC att kryptoköp är enkelt och säkert.
The AI Prophecy (ACT) Prishistorik
Att analysera prishistoriken för ACT hjälper användare att förstå tidigare marknadsrörelser, viktiga stöd-/motståndsnivåer och volatilitetsmönster. Oavsett om du vill följa “all-time-highs” eller identifiera trender är historiska data en viktig del av prisprognoser och teknisk analys.
Prisförutsägelse för ACT
Vill du veta vart ACT kan vara på väg? På ACT sida för prisförutsägelse kombineras marknadssentiment, historiska trender och tekniska indikatorer för att ge information om framtida utsikter.
Varför ska du välja MEXC?
MEXC är en av världens främsta kryptobörser, betrodd av miljontals användare globalt. Oavsett om du är nybörjare eller proffs är MEXC din enklaste väg till krypto.
Friskrivning
Tokenomics-data på den här sidan kommer från tredjepartskällor. MEXC kan inte garantera att den är korrekt. Undersök ordentligt innan du investerar.
Vänligen läs och förstå användaravtalet och sekretesspolicyn
Köp The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Belopp
1 ACT = 0.03314 USD