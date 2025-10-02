Tokenomika A2DAO (ATD)
Tokenomika in analiza cen A2DAO (ATD)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za A2DAO (ATD), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o A2DAO (ATD)
A2DAO - Project accelerator & Investment platform for people.
A2DAO aims to connect startups with smart capital while simultaneously helping to cultivate a passionate community for each individual project.
Our team of experts will assist projects in marketing, development, tokenomics, and other critical areas of growth. We have reshaped the old fundraising model by distributing allocation to our community members rather than to close-knit VCs and institutions.
The A2DAO (ATD) connects promising crypto projects and retail investors. Holding the ATD allows to get the opportunity to invest in crypto startups, both at an early and public stage. Depending on the type of project, each member of the A2DAO community will have guaranteed allocation based on their current tier level.
Accelerator program — A2Jump
A2Jump acts as a bridge between early-stage blockchain projects and the A2DAO community before a project goes fully public. Accelerator program is an excellent opportunity for early-stage ventures but it also gives ATD holders lucrative investment opportunities.
Each project that applies to enter the accelerator program will be required to purchase a certain number of tokens in order to pass further audit by our team. When projects receive the status of “accelerator project” they will receive the status of “partner” and have access to all of our marketing tools.
Chosen projects will receive expertise as part of the A2Jump accelerator program. We believe that the blockchain movement is a fully democratic one and projects that reflect this value deserve to receive the best global expertise and adequate funding.
The success of blockchain models applied to solve real-world problems has popularized the technology. In addition, the massive potential of digital assets has caused traditional financial institutions to take notice and the current market rally is largely attributed to an inflow of institutional capital. This has also attracted millions of retail investors and crypto enthusiasts.
However many of these new investors are setting foot into the world of crypto for the first time. They lack the expertise, financial knowledge, and technical capabilities to approach the market with confidence and truly succeed. A2DAO will provide its community investment opportunities with a clear and thorough understanding of each respective project’s strengths and weaknesses.
Projects will be rated through the A2DAO voting system and internal audit by founders, team members, and our community. This means that all projects selected by the A2DAO community represent a great opportunity for retail investors, which wouldn’t have been possible without an adequate understanding of core fundamentals.
Tokenomika A2DAO (ATD): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike A2DAO (ATD) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov ATD, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov ATD.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko ATD, raziščite ceno žetona ATD v živo!
Napoved cene ATD
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal ATD? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen ATD združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti