Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov ULTIMA. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

Ultima (ULTIMA) is a deflationary cryptocurrency at the core of a broad financial ecosystem, including wallets, a debit card, a crowdfunding platform, and a marketplace. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

Halving Events: The protocol features scheduled halving events, periodically reducing the number of tokens issued. The daily distribution is projected to decline to just one token by 2028, ensuring a decreasing emission rate over time.

The protocol features scheduled halving events, periodically reducing the number of tokens issued. The daily distribution is projected to decline to just one token by 2028, ensuring a decreasing emission rate over time. Minting via Smart Contracts: New tokens are minted through the Ultima Farm application, where users freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in smart contracts to earn rewards over a fixed period. This process is facilitated by "Farming Units," which operate over a three-year term.

Allocation Mechanism

While a detailed allocation table is not available, the following mechanisms are confirmed:

Liquidity Pools: Rewards are distributed proportionally to SPLIT token holders, incentivizing liquidity provision within the ecosystem.

Liquidity Pools: Rewards are distributed proportionally to SPLIT token holders, incentivizing liquidity provision within the ecosystem.
Minting Rewards: When users participate in minting, the rewards are split:
60% Available Balance: Immediately usable for transactions or purchases.
40% Upgrade Balance: Reserved for reinvestment within the ecosystem, promoting continued engagement and growth.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

ULTIMA is designed for broad utility and user engagement:

Payments: Used for instant cross-border transactions and everyday purchases, including integration with the Ultima debit card (usable in 100+ countries).

Payments: Used for instant cross-border transactions and everyday purchases, including integration with the Ultima debit card (usable in 100+ countries).
Crowdfunding & Marketplace: Supports crowdfunding initiatives and e-commerce within the Ultima ecosystem.

Supports crowdfunding initiatives and e-commerce within the Ultima ecosystem. Minting Incentives: Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm app, earning monthly rewards over 12–24 months.

Minting Incentives: Users are incentivized to lock tokens in the Ultima Farm app, earning monthly rewards over 12–24 months.
Community Engagement: The ecosystem encourages holding and using ULTIMA for various financial activities, with additional benefits for active participants.

Locking Mechanism

Token Freezing: Users must freeze (lock) their ULTIMA tokens in the Ultima Farm app to participate in minting. This is executed via smart contracts, ensuring security and transparency.

Farming Units: Each unit operates for a fixed period (typically three years), during which the locked tokens generate rewards.

Each unit operates for a fixed period (typically three years), during which the locked tokens generate rewards. Reinvestment: A portion of the rewards (40%) is locked as "Upgrade Balance," which can only be used within the ecosystem, further reinforcing long-term engagement.

Unlocking Time

Monthly Unlocks: Minted tokens are released to users' wallets in equal monthly installments over the course of the minting period (12–24 months).

Immediate and Delayed Access: 60% of rewards are available immediately, while 40% are reserved for ecosystem reinvestment, effectively creating a staggered unlocking schedule.

60% of rewards are available immediately, while 40% are reserved for ecosystem reinvestment, effectively creating a staggered unlocking schedule. No Public Vesting Table: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for team, investors, or other stakeholders, as the primary focus is on user-driven minting and ecosystem participation.

Summary Table

Mechanism Details Issuance Deflationary, capped at 100,000 tokens, halving events, minting via smart contracts Allocation Rewards to liquidity providers, 60% immediate, 40% reinvestment, no public vesting data Usage Payments, crowdfunding, e-commerce, debit card, minting incentives Incentives Minting rewards, liquidity pool rewards, community engagement Locking Tokens frozen in smart contracts (Ultima Farm), 3-year farming units Unlocking Monthly over 12–24 months, 60% immediate, 40% upgrade balance (locked for reinvestment)

Ecosystem and Future Roadmap

Ecosystem Expansion: Ultima is expanding to include NFT products, desktop wallets, and advanced DeFi applications.

Ultima is expanding to include NFT products, desktop wallets, and advanced DeFi applications. Security: Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.

Security: Wallets are fully decentralized, with users maintaining exclusive control over private keys.
Global Reach: The Ultima Card and ecosystem tools are available in over 100 countries, supporting a user base of over 2.8 million.

Key Takeaways

Ultima’s tokenomics are designed to ensure long-term value through deflation, user incentives, and ecosystem reinvestment.

The locking and unlocking mechanisms are tightly integrated with the minting process, promoting sustained engagement and gradual token release.

The absence of a public vesting schedule for team or investor allocations suggests a focus on user-driven growth and decentralized participation.

For further details, you may refer to the Ultima official website, Ultima Farm, and the Ultima whitepaper.