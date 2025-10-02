Tokenomika Test (TST)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Test (TST)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Test (TST), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Test (TST)
The test meme coin posted by CZ on the Binance Chain.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Test (TST)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov TST. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
The "Test" token is a meme token created on the Solana blockchain, primarily as an experiment and not intended for serious investment or utility. Its tokenomics are extremely simple and transparent, with a focus on community-driven actions and no advanced mechanisms such as staking, rewards, or governance. Below is a detailed breakdown of its token economics based on available information.
Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain: Solana
- Creation Method: The token was created using the pump.fun platform, a tool for launching meme tokens on Solana.
- Total Supply: 899,991,459 tokens
- Initial Distribution: All tokens were minted at launch; there is no ongoing inflation or additional issuance.
Allocation Mechanism
- Liquidity Pool (LP): The liquidity pool was burned, meaning the liquidity is locked and cannot be withdrawn by the creator.
- Freeze Revoked: The freeze authority (which could have been used to freeze tokens) was revoked, ensuring no further control by the deployer.
- No Tax: There are no transaction taxes or fees imposed by the token contract.
- Community Actions: A notable event was the "Master Chad burn," where a community member who accidentally bought 14% of the supply burned 100 million tokens after a significant price rally.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: The token is explicitly described as "just a test" and not intended for any utility, governance, or protocol function.
- No Rewards: There are no staking, yield, or incentive mechanisms. Token holders do not earn fees, dividends, or additional tokens for holding or using the token.
- Speculation: The only real use is speculative trading on decentralized exchanges such as Raydium.
Locking Mechanism
- No Locking: There is no formal locking or vesting mechanism for the Test token. All tokens are freely transferable from the moment of creation.
- LP Burned: The only "lock" is the burning of the liquidity pool, which ensures that liquidity cannot be rug-pulled by the creator.
Unlocking Time
- Immediate Unlock: All tokens were unlocked at launch. There is no vesting schedule or delayed release for any allocation.
- Community Burns: Any reduction in supply (such as the "Master Chad burn") is voluntary and performed by community members, not by a programmed schedule.
Tokenomics Table
|Aspect
|Details
|Blockchain
|Solana
|Total Supply
|899,991,459
|Issuance
|All tokens minted at launch; no further issuance
|Allocation
|LP burned, freeze revoked, no tax, community-driven burns
|Usage
|No utility; speculative trading only
|Incentives
|None; no staking, rewards, or fees
|Locking
|None; all tokens unlocked at launch
|Unlocking
|Immediate; no vesting or scheduled unlocks
|Notable Events
|Community burn of 100 million tokens by "Master Chad"
Additional Context and Implications
- Transparency: The tokenomics are intentionally simple and transparent, with no hidden mechanisms or developer controls.
- Community-Driven: Any changes to supply (such as burns) are performed by the community, not by the contract or team.
- No Investment Value: The creator explicitly warns users not to buy the token, emphasizing its experimental and non-serious nature.
- Market Impact: Despite its lack of utility, the token experienced speculative trading activity, including a significant price rally and subsequent community burn event.
Limitations
- No Advanced Features: There are no mechanisms for staking, governance, or protocol integration.
- No Vesting or Lockups: All tokens are liquid from inception, which can lead to high volatility and speculative trading.
- No Incentives: Without rewards or utility, the token's value is purely speculative and driven by community sentiment.
Conclusion
The "Test" token exemplifies the meme coin ethos: simple, transparent, and community-driven, with no pretense of utility or investment value. Its tokenomics are straightforward, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, and no incentives or locking mechanisms. The only notable events are community-driven burns, which further highlight the experimental and playful nature of the project.
Note: This token is not intended for investment, and all information is provided for educational and illustrative purposes only.
Tokenomika Test (TST): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Test (TST) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov TST, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov TST.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko TST, raziščite ceno žetona TST v živo!
Kako kupiti TST
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Test (TST)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa TST, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Test (TST)
Analiza zgodovine cen TST pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene TST
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal TST? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen TST združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti