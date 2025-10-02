Tokenomika Pepe (PEPE)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Pepe (PEPE)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Pepe (PEPE), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Pepe (PEPE)
Pepe je naveličan opazovanja vseh igrati vroč krompir z neskončnimi izpeljanimi kovanci Shiba, GME, Turbo, Ass, Floki, Moon Inu. Inuji so imeli svoj dan. Čas je, da najbolj prepoznavni mem na svetu prevzame svoje mesto kot kralj memejev. Pepe je tu, da spet naredi memekovine velike. Zagnan skrivno brez predprodaje, brez davkov, LP izgubljen in pogodba zavrnjena, $PEPE je kovanec za ljudi, za vedno. Prenaša čisto memetično moč, naj vam $PEPE pokaže pot. V Lorda Keka zaupamo.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Pepe (PEPE)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov PEPE. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Pepe (PEPE) is a meme coin that operates primarily on Ethereum as an ERC-20 token, with bridges to BNB Smart Chain and Arbitrum. Its token economics are characterized by simplicity, transparency, and a strong emphasis on community-driven distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: 420,690,000,000,000 PEPE tokens (420.69 trillion).
- Issuance: All tokens were minted at genesis; there is no ongoing or future minting. The contract ownership has been renounced, making further changes impossible.
- No Inflation: The supply is fixed, and there is no mechanism for additional issuance or inflation.
Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Category
|Amount (PEPE)
|% of Total Supply
|Notes
|Uniswap v3 Liquidity Pool
|~391,660,000,000,000
|93.1%
|Provided as initial liquidity for trading on Uniswap v3.
|CEX Listings/Bridges/LPs
|~29,030,000,000,000
|6.9%
|Held in a multi-sig wallet for future centralized exchange listings, bridges, and LPs.
|Team/Insiders
|0
|0%
|No allocation to team, advisors, or insiders.
|Public/Private Sale
|0
|0%
|No tokens sold in public or private sales; no fundraising via token sales.
- Liquidity Provision: 93.1% of the supply was sent directly to Uniswap v3, making it available for public trading from launch.
- Multi-Sig Reserve: 6.9% reserved for ecosystem needs (CEX listings, bridges, liquidity pools), controlled by a multi-sig wallet.
- No Team/Insider Allocation: The project explicitly states no tokens were allocated to the team or insiders.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Primary Use: PEPE is a meme coin with no intrinsic value, utility, or expectation of financial return. It is designed for entertainment and speculative trading.
- Historical Utility: Previously, holding at least one PEPE granted access to the Pepe Palace Discord server, but this feature has been discontinued.
- No Staking or Yield: There are no staking, farming, or liquidity mining incentives. Tokenholders do not earn fees, rewards, or additional tokens by holding or using PEPE.
- No Governance: PEPE does not confer voting rights, governance power, or claims on project profits or treasury.
- Trading: The main activity is trading on decentralized (Uniswap, PancakeSwap) and centralized exchanges (Binance, Coinbase, OKX, etc.).
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
- Locking: There is no vesting, time-locked allocations, or scheduled unlocks. All tokens were unlocked at genesis.
- Liquidity Lock: The liquidity provision tokens for Uniswap were burnt, ensuring that the liquidity cannot be withdrawn by the deployer.
- Blacklist Function: The contract included a blacklist function, used once to block a sniper address shortly after launch. The contract was renounced after this, preventing further use of this function.
Unlocking Time
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked (PEPE)
|Cumulative Unlocked
|Remaining to Unlock
|% of Total Unlocked
|Allocation Group
|Unlock Type
|2023-04-17
|420,690,000,000,000
|420,690,000,000,000
|0
|100%
|Community/Incentives
|Cliff
- All tokens were unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023).
- No future unlocks or vesting events are scheduled.
Additional Notes
- No Taxes: There are zero transaction taxes on PEPE transfers or trades.
- No Mint/Burn Mechanism: While the contract includes a manual burn function, there is no programmatic or scheduled burn or buyback mechanism.
- Decentralization: The contract is renounced, and the project is community-driven with no formal team or roadmap.
- Concentration: As of December 2024, the top 10 addresses hold ~41% of the supply, with major centralized exchanges among the largest holders.
Summary Table
|Feature
|Details
|Total Supply
|420,690,000,000,000 PEPE
|Issuance
|All at genesis; no further minting
|Allocation
|93.1% Uniswap v3 LP, 6.9% CEX/bridges/LPs, 0% team/insiders
|Usage
|Meme coin, speculative trading, no utility, no governance, no rewards
|Incentives
|None (no staking, yield, or fee-sharing)
|Locking
|None (all tokens unlocked at launch)
|Unlocking
|100% unlocked at launch (April 17, 2023)
|Taxes
|None
|Burn Mechanism
|Manual only, no programmatic burns
|Contract Ownership
|Renounced
|Liquidity Provision
|LP tokens burnt, liquidity cannot be withdrawn
|Team/Insider Allocation
|None
Implications and Context
- Transparency and Fairness: The immediate and full unlock, lack of team allocation, and burnt LP tokens are designed to maximize transparency and minimize the risk of rug pulls or insider manipulation.
- Speculative Nature: PEPE is explicitly a meme coin with no utility or intrinsic value, relying on community engagement and speculative trading for its popularity.
- No Ongoing Incentives: The absence of staking, rewards, or governance means there are no ongoing incentives for holding beyond speculation.
- Community-Driven: With no formal team or roadmap, the future of PEPE is entirely in the hands of its community and market participants.
In summary: PEPE’s token economics are simple, transparent, and designed for maximal decentralization and community engagement, with all tokens unlocked at launch, no ongoing issuance, no team allocation, and no built-in incentives beyond trading and meme culture participation.
Tokenomika Pepe (PEPE): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Pepe (PEPE) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov PEPE, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov PEPE.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko PEPE, raziščite ceno žetona PEPE v živo!
Kako kupiti PEPE
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati Pepe (PEPE)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa PEPE, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen Pepe (PEPE)
Analiza zgodovine cen PEPE pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene PEPE
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal PEPE? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen PEPE združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti
Kupite Pepe (PEPE)
Znesek
1 PEPE = 0.00000968 USD