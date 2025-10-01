Tokenomika BERA (BERA)
Tokenomika in analiza cen BERA (BERA)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za BERA (BERA), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o BERA (BERA)
Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.
Poglobljena struktura žetona BERA (BERA)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov BERA. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Model Overview
Berachain operates a dual-token system:
|Token
|Type
|Functionality
|BERA
|Gas/Utility
|Native gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
|BGT
|Governance
|Non-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.
Issuance Mechanism
-
BGT (Governance Token):
- Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
- Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
- Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).
-
BERA (Gas Token):
- Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
- Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Total
|Vesting/Unlocking Details
|Investors
|34.3%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20.0%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear
Unlocking Schedule Table:
|Recipient
|Allocation %
|Cliff Period
|Initial Release
|Linear Vesting Period
|Monthly Release (post-cliff)
|Investors
|34.3%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~5.95M BERA
|Initial Core Contributors
|16.8%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.92M BERA
|Ecosystem & R&D
|20.0%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.19M BERA
|Future Community Initiatives
|13.1%
|1 year
|1/6th
|24 months
|~2.27M BERA
|Airdrop
|15.8%
|Immediate/Cliff
|Instant/Linear
|Daily (for linear)
|~729,836 BERA (daily)
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
-
Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):
- Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
- Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
- Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
- Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.
-
Ecosystem Incentives:
- Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
- Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.
-
Value Capture:
- Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
- Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.
Locking and Unlocking Mechanism
-
Locking:
- BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
- Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.
-
Unlocking:
- Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
- Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
- Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).
Example Unlocking Table
|Category
|Cliff Date
|Initial Release
|Monthly Release
|Final Unlock Date
|Investors
|2026-02-06
|28,583,333 BERA
|5,954,861 BERA
|2028-02-06
|Core Contributors
|2026-02-06
|14,000,000 BERA
|2,916,667 BERA
|2028-02-06
|Ecosystem & R&D
|2025-02-06
|47,500,000 BERA
|2,187,500 BERA
|2027-02-06
|Community Initiatives
|2026-02-06
|10,916,667 BERA
|2,274,306 BERA
|2028-02-06
Additional Nuances and Implications
- Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
- Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
- TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
- Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.
Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Issuance
|BGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
|Allocation
|Investors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
|Usage
|BERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
|Incentives
|LP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
|Locking
|1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
|Unlocking
|1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear
Final Thoughts
Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.
Tokenomika BERA (BERA): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike BERA (BERA) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov BERA, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov BERA.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko BERA, raziščite ceno žetona BERA v živo!
