Tokenomika BERA (BERA)

Odkrijte ključne vpoglede v BERA (BERA), vključno z ponudbo žetonov, distribucijskim modelom in tržnimi podatki v realnem času.
Stran je bila nazadnje posodobljena: 2025-10-01 22:30:12 (UTC+8)
Tokenomika in analiza cen BERA (BERA)

Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za BERA (BERA), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.

Tržna kapitalizacija:
$ 366.58M
Skupna ponudba:
$ 509.72M
Razpoložljivi obtok:
$ 127.20M
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
$ 1.47B
Najvišja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 20
Najnižja vrednost vseh časov:
$ 1
Trenutna cena:
$ 2.882
Informacije o BERA (BERA)

Berachain is a high-performance EVM-Identical Layer 1 blockchain utilizing Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL), and built on top of the modular EVM-focused consensus client framework BeaconKit.

Uradna spletna stran:
https://berachain.com/
Bela knjiga:
https://docs.berachain.com/

Poglobljena struktura žetona BERA (BERA)

Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov BERA. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.

Berachain introduces a novel Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism, combining DeFi incentives with network security. Its tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency, decentralize governance, and align incentives for all ecosystem participants. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Token Model Overview

Berachain operates a dual-token system:

TokenTypeFunctionality
BERAGas/UtilityNative gas token for transactions, staking to activate validators, and securing the network.
BGTGovernanceNon-transferable governance token, earned by providing liquidity, used for voting and emissions control. Can be burned 1:1 for BERA.

Issuance Mechanism

  • BGT (Governance Token):

    • Earned via Emissions: Users earn BGT by providing liquidity to core DeFi protocols (e.g., DEX, lending, perps).
    • Non-transferable: BGT cannot be traded directly but can be burned for BERA.
    • Emissions Directed by Governance: BGT holders vote to direct future emissions to specific pools, similar to veTokenomics (e.g., Curve).

  • BERA (Gas Token):

    • Minted by Burning BGT: BERA is created by irreversibly burning BGT at a 1:1 ratio.
    • Used for Gas and Staking: Required for transaction fees and validator staking.

Allocation Mechanism

The initial allocation of BERA (and by extension, BGT) is distributed as follows:

Allocation Category% of TotalVesting/Unlocking Details
Investors34.3%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1-year cliff, 1/6th released, then 24-month linear vesting
Airdrop15.8%Distributed to testnet users, NFT holders, social supporters, dApps, community builders; cliff + linear

Unlocking Schedule Table:

RecipientAllocation %Cliff PeriodInitial ReleaseLinear Vesting PeriodMonthly Release (post-cliff)
Investors34.3%1 year1/6th24 months~5.95M BERA
Initial Core Contributors16.8%1 year1/6th24 months~2.92M BERA
Ecosystem & R&D20.0%1 year1/6th24 months~2.19M BERA
Future Community Initiatives13.1%1 year1/6th24 months~2.27M BERA
Airdrop15.8%Immediate/CliffInstant/LinearDaily (for linear)~729,836 BERA (daily)

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL):

    • Liquidity Providers (LPs): Earn BGT emissions by providing liquidity to core protocols (DEX, lending, perps).
    • Governance: BGT holders vote to direct emissions to pools, creating a "bribe" market where protocols can incentivize BGT holders to support their pools.
    • Validators: Stake BERA to secure the network; receive BGT emissions based on delegated BGT.
    • Bribe Mechanism: Protocols can offer incentives to validators/delegators to direct emissions, increasing competition for liquidity and decentralization.

  • Ecosystem Incentives:

    • Airdrops: Distributed to early users, NFT holders, and community contributors.
    • Community Initiatives: Ongoing incentives for developers, dApps, and user programs.

  • Value Capture:

    • Swap Fees: A portion of DEX fees is distributed to BGT stakers.
    • Protocol Fees: Lending and perps protocols capture value for the ecosystem.

Locking and Unlocking Mechanism

  • Locking:

    • BGT: Non-transferable, can only be earned via liquidity provision and staked for governance.
    • Vesting: All major allocations (investors, contributors, ecosystem, community) are subject to a 1-year cliff, followed by linear monthly vesting over 24 months.

  • Unlocking:

    • Cliff Release: After 1 year, 1/6th of the allocation is released instantly.
    • Linear Vesting: The remaining 5/6th is released monthly over the next 24 months.
    • Airdrop: Some airdrop allocations are distributed instantly, others linearly (e.g., daily).

Example Unlocking Table

CategoryCliff DateInitial ReleaseMonthly ReleaseFinal Unlock Date
Investors2026-02-0628,583,333 BERA5,954,861 BERA2028-02-06
Core Contributors2026-02-0614,000,000 BERA2,916,667 BERA2028-02-06
Ecosystem & R&D2025-02-0647,500,000 BERA2,187,500 BERA2027-02-06
Community Initiatives2026-02-0610,916,667 BERA2,274,306 BERA2028-02-06

Additional Nuances and Implications

  • Non-transferability of BGT: Ensures governance power accrues only to active participants, but may lead to centralization among early large LPs.
  • Bribe Market: Encourages protocols to compete for emissions, but could lead to plutocratic dynamics if not managed.
  • TVL and Security: Since BGT is earned by LPs and not staked directly, Berachain’s TVL is higher relative to traditional PoS chains, as security and liquidity are tightly coupled.
  • Unlocking Risks: Large unlocks (especially >5% of supply) can create significant market pressure and price volatility, as observed in broader crypto markets.

Summary Table: Berachain Tokenomics

AspectDetails
IssuanceBGT earned via liquidity provision; BERA minted by burning BGT
AllocationInvestors (34.3%), Core Contributors (16.8%), Ecosystem & R&D (20%), Community (13.1%), Airdrop (15.8%)
UsageBERA: gas, staking; BGT: governance, emissions direction, can be burned for BERA
IncentivesLP rewards, bribe market, protocol fees, airdrops, community programs
Locking1-year cliff, then 24-month linear vesting for all major allocations
Unlocking1/6th at cliff, remainder monthly; airdrop partly instant, partly linear

Final Thoughts

Berachain’s tokenomics are designed to maximize capital efficiency and align incentives for liquidity, governance, and security. The dual-token model, PoL consensus, and structured vesting schedules create a robust foundation for sustainable DeFi growth, but also introduce challenges around governance centralization and unlock-related volatility. The system’s success will depend on active community participation and ongoing protocol innovation.

Tokenomika BERA (BERA): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe

Razumevanje tokenomike BERA (BERA) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.

Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:

Skupna ponudba:

Največje število žetonov BERA, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.

Razpoložljivi obtok:

Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.

Največjo obtok:

Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov BERA.

FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):

Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.

Stopnja inflacije:

Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.

Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?

Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.

Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.

Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.

Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.

Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko BERA, raziščite ceno žetona BERA v živo!

