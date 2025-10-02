Tokenomika BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Tokenomika in analiza cen BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Baby Doge Coin has learned a few tricks and lessons from his meme father, Doge. A new crypto birthed by fans of the Doge Meme online community. Baby Doge seeks to impress his father by showing his new improved transaction speeds & adorableness. He is Hyper-deflationary with static reflections that rewards holders, so more baby doge coins are being automatically added to your wallet each transaction. Simply Love, pet, and hold as 5% from each transaction is automatically redistributed to baby doge holders.
Poglobljena struktura žetona BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov BABYDOGE. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
Overview
Baby Doge Coin (BABYDOGE) is a BEP-20 meme coin on the BNB Smart Chain. Its tokenomics are designed to incentivize holding, support ecosystem growth, and ensure gradual token distribution. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage/incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Inflation Rate: BABY tokens inflate at a rate of 8% annually.
- Staking Rewards: Of the annual inflation, 4% is distributed to BABY stakers and 4% to Bitcoin stakers.
- Transaction Fees & Burns: On-chain transactions incur a 5% fee, with a portion sent to a dead wallet (burned), reducing circulating supply over time.
Allocation Mechanism
The token allocation is structured to balance early investment, ecosystem growth, team incentives, and community engagement. The following table summarizes the allocation:
|Category
|Allocation (%)
|Private Round Investors
|30.5
|Ecosystem Building
|18.0
|R&D / Operations
|18.0
|Babylon Team
|15.0
|Community Incentives
|15.0
|Advisors
|3.5
- Private Round Investors: Largest allocation, reflecting strong early-stage investment.
- Ecosystem & R&D: Significant focus on infrastructure, adoption, and ongoing development.
- Team & Advisors: Incentivizes long-term commitment and expert guidance.
- Community Incentives: Rewards for user engagement and participation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Holder Rewards: Token holders receive a share of transaction fees, incentivizing long-term holding.
- Burn Mechanism: A portion of each transaction fee is burned, creating a deflationary effect.
- Ecosystem Participation: BABY tokens are used within the Baby Doge ecosystem, including a token swap platform, NFT marketplace, and other applications.
- Staking: BABY and Bitcoin stakers receive inflationary rewards, encouraging network participation and security.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedule: Tokens allocated to investors, team, and advisors are subject to a vesting schedule to prevent immediate large-scale selling.
- Lock Periods: The first unlocking event is scheduled for April 2026, with full vesting by April 2029.
- Gradual Release: The vesting and unlocking schedule is designed to ensure a gradual release of tokens, minimizing the risk of sudden supply shocks.
Unlocking Time
- First Unlock: April 2026
- Full Vesting: April 2029
This structured unlocking ensures that tokens are released into circulation in a controlled manner, supporting price stability and long-term project sustainability.
Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|8% annual inflation; 4% to BABY stakers, 4% to Bitcoin stakers
|Allocation
|See allocation table above
|Usage/Incentives
|Holder rewards, burns, ecosystem utility, staking rewards
|Locking
|Vesting for investors/team/advisors; first unlock April 2026, full vesting April 2029
|Unlocking
|Gradual, transparent schedule to prevent supply shocks
Implications and Analysis
- Balanced Incentives: The combination of inflationary rewards and deflationary burns creates a dynamic supply mechanism, rewarding long-term holders while supporting price appreciation.
- Ecosystem Growth: Significant allocations to ecosystem and R&D signal a commitment to ongoing development and adoption.
- Supply Management: The vesting and unlocking schedule is transparent and gradual, reducing the risk of market manipulation or sudden price drops.
- Community Focus: Community incentives and staking rewards foster active participation and engagement, which are critical for meme coin projects.
Limitations and Considerations
- Whale Concentration: Recent data indicates that a small number of addresses hold a large portion of the circulating supply, which could impact price stability.
- Speculative Nature: As a meme coin, much of Baby Doge Coin's value is driven by community sentiment and speculative trading, which can lead to high volatility.
- Evolving Ecosystem: The utility and adoption of BABY tokens depend on the continued development and success of the Baby Doge ecosystem.
Conclusion
Baby Doge Coin's tokenomics are designed to balance early investment, ecosystem growth, and community incentives, with a clear and gradual unlocking schedule to support long-term sustainability. The mechanisms in place aim to reward holders, encourage participation, and manage supply responsibly, though investors should remain aware of the inherent risks and volatility associated with meme coins.
Tokenomika BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov BABYDOGE, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov BABYDOGE.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko BABYDOGE, raziščite ceno žetona BABYDOGE v živo!
Kako kupiti BABYDOGE
Želite v svoj portfelj dodati BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)? MEXC podpira različne načine nakupa BABYDOGE, vključno s kreditnimi karticami, bančnimi prenosi in medsebojnim trgovanjem. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, MEXC omogoča enostavno in varno kupovanje kriptovalut.
Zgodovina cen BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Analiza zgodovine cen BABYDOGE pomaga uporabnikom razumeti pretekla tržna gibanja, ključne ravni podpore/odpora in vzorce nestanovitnosti. Zgodovinski podatki so ključni del napovedovanja cen in tehnične analize, ne glede na to, ali spremljate najvišje vrednosti vseh časov ali ugotavljate trende.
Napoved cene BABYDOGE
Želite vedeti, v katero smer se bo gibal BABYDOGE? Naša stran za napovedovanje cen BABYDOGE združuje razpoloženje na trgu, zgodovinske trende in tehnične kazalnike, da bi omogočila pogled v prihodnost.
Zakaj izbrati MEXC?
MEXC je ena najboljših svetovnih borz kriptovalut, ki ji zaupa na milijone uporabnikov po vsem svetu. Ne glede na to, ali ste začetnik ali profesionalec, je MEXC vaša najlažja pot do kriptovalut.
Zavrnitev odgovornosti
Podatki tokenomike na tej strani izvirajo iz virov tretjih oseb. MEXC ne jamči za njihovo točnost. Pred naložbo opravite temeljito raziskavo.
Preberite in razumite Uporabniško pogodbo in Pravilnik o zasebnosti
Kupite BabyDogeCoin (BABYDOGE)
Znesek
1 BABYDOGE = 0.0000 USD