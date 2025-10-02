Tokenomika Aixbt (AIXBT)
Tokenomika in analiza cen Aixbt (AIXBT)
Raziščite ključne podatke o tokenomiki in cenah za Aixbt (AIXBT), vključno s tržno kapitalizacijo, podatki o dobavi, FDV in zgodovino cen. Enostavno preverite trenutno vrednost žetona in njegov položaj na trgu.
Informacije o Aixbt (AIXBT)
Aixbt is a meme coin on the Base chain.
Poglobljena struktura žetona Aixbt (AIXBT)
Poglobite se v način izdaje, dodeljevanja in odklepanja žetonov AIXBT. Ta razdelek izpostavlja ključne vidike ekonomske strukture žetona: uporabnost, spodbude in časovno razporejanje.
AIXBT is the native token of the AIXBT platform, an AI-driven crypto market intelligence tool built on the Virtuals Protocol. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms, based on the latest available data.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Total Supply: The AIXBT token is capped at 1 billion tokens.
- Initial Launch: The token was launched in November 2024 via the Virtuals Protocol.
- Distribution: There is no evidence of ongoing inflation or mining; the supply appears fixed at launch, with tokens distributed through initial sales, community incentives, and ecosystem initiatives.
2. Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed allocation table for AIXBT is not publicly disclosed, the following insights are available:
|Allocation Category
|Description / Notes
|Community & Ecosystem
|Significant portion allocated for community incentives and ecosystem growth.
|Team & Advisors
|Presumed allocation for project team and advisors, as is standard in crypto launches.
|Investors
|Early investors and strategic partners likely received allocations.
|Platform Utility
|Tokens required for accessing premium features of the Aixbt Terminal.
- Community Incentives: The Virtuals Protocol (parent platform) earmarked 35% of its own token supply for community incentives, with a maximum emission of 10% per year for the first three years. AIXBT likely follows a similar model, focusing on incentivizing user engagement and platform growth.
- Whale and Institutional Activity: Notable whale purchases and institutional interest have been reported, with large single transactions impacting price and liquidity.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Platform Access: Holding AIXBT tokens is required to access the Aixbt Terminal, a premium market intelligence platform. Full access requires holding over 600,000 tokens, which has raised concerns about accessibility for average users.
- No Passive Rewards: There is no evidence that AIXBT holders receive dividends, staking rewards, or protocol revenue sharing. The token’s primary utility is as a gatekeeper for platform features.
- Speculation and Trading: AIXBT is actively traded on major exchanges, including Binance.US and Bitget (with perpetual futures and up to 75x leverage), making it attractive for speculative traders.
- Narrative and Social Momentum: The token’s value is heavily influenced by social sentiment, narrative dominance, and whale activity, rather than intrinsic yield or protocol fees.
4. Locking Mechanism
- No Explicit Locking or Staking: There is no public documentation or evidence of a formal token locking or staking mechanism for AIXBT. Unlike some DeFi tokens, AIXBT does not offer staking, vote-escrow, or time-locked rewards.
- Access Thresholds: The only “lock” is functional—users must hold a minimum number of tokens (e.g., 600,000 AIXBT) to access premium platform features, but these tokens are not technically locked or escrowed.
5. Unlocking Time
- No Vesting or Unlock Schedules Disclosed: There is no available data on vesting schedules, token unlock events, or time-based release mechanisms for AIXBT. This suggests that the majority of tokens were either distributed at launch or are circulating without formal vesting constraints.
- Market Impact: The absence of scheduled unlocks reduces the risk of sudden supply shocks but also means there is less transparency about long-term token distribution.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|Fixed supply (1 billion), launched Nov 2024, no ongoing inflation
|Allocation
|Community incentives, team/advisors, investors, platform utility (exact breakdown unknown)
|Usage/Incentives
|Platform access (Aixbt Terminal), no passive rewards, speculative trading
|Locking
|No formal locking/staking; functional lock via access thresholds
|Unlocking
|No vesting/unlock schedule disclosed; tokens appear fully liquid
7. Critical Analysis & Implications
- Strengths: The fixed supply and strong narrative momentum have driven significant price appreciation and market interest, especially among whales and speculative traders. The requirement to hold a large number of tokens for platform access creates a natural demand floor.
- Weaknesses: Lack of transparency around allocation and unlock schedules introduces uncertainty. The absence of staking or yield mechanisms may limit long-term holding incentives. High entry barriers for full platform access could restrict broader adoption.
- Risks: The token’s value is highly sensitive to social sentiment and whale activity, making it volatile and speculative. Security incidents (e.g., the March 2025 hack) have also impacted investor confidence, though the team has responded with security upgrades.
8. Conclusion
AIXBT’s token economics are designed to drive platform engagement and speculative trading, with a focus on exclusivity and narrative-driven value. However, the lack of detailed public documentation on allocation, locking, and unlocking mechanisms means investors should exercise caution and conduct further due diligence before making significant commitments.
Note: This analysis is based on the most recent and comprehensive data available as of September 2025. For the latest updates, consult official project channels and reputable crypto research platforms.
Tokenomika Aixbt (AIXBT): Pojasnjene ključne metrike in primeri uporabe
Razumevanje tokenomike Aixbt (AIXBT) je ključno za analizo njegove dolgoročne vrednosti, trajnosti in potenciala.
Ključne metrike in njihov izračun:
Skupna ponudba:
Največje število žetonov AIXBT, ki so bili ali še bodo ustvarjeni.
Razpoložljivi obtok:
Število žetonov, ki so trenutno na voljo na trgu in v javni lasti.
Največjo obtok:
Trdna zgornja meja skupnega števila žetonov AIXBT.
FDV (popolnoma razredčeno vrednotenje):
Izračunano kot trenutna cena × največja ponudba, kar omogoča projekcijo skupne tržne vrednosti, če so vsi žetoni v obtoku.
Stopnja inflacije:
Odraža hitrost uvajanja novih žetonov, kar vpliva na redkost in dolgoročno gibanje cen.
Zakaj so trgovcem te metrike pomembne?
Velik razpoložljivi obtok = večja likvidnost.
Omejena največji obtok + nizka inflacija = možnost dolgoročne rasti cen.
Pregledna razdelitev žetonov = večje zaupanje v projekt in manjše tveganje centraliziranega nadzora.
Visok FDV z nizko trenutno tržno kapitalizacijo = možni signali precenjenosti.
Zdaj, ko razumete tokenomiko AIXBT, raziščite ceno žetona AIXBT v živo!
