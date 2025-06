Информация о Whale Intel (WINT)

WhaleIntel.AI | AI-Powered Smart Money Tracker

Track what matters on-chain. WhaleIntel is a token-gated intelligence terminal built for serious traders, funds, and protocols. It tracks what the smart money is investing in, where capital is flowing, and how it evolves over time.

🎲 Highlights & Innovations

Full coverage of the Virtuals Ecosystem

Genesis Tracking: Track any and every project launch and how allocations flow across wallets.

Virgen Tracking: Follow user behavior across blocks, their activity, their claims, and their token movements. Follow the smart money with our proprietary algorithm and get early alpha on participation trends.