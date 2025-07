Информация о WET (WET)

WET is a meme token native to Hyperliquid’s EVM layer. It was created as a summer-themed, community-focused drop to bring fun liquidity activity to the Hyper ecosystem. The project’s purpose is to drive engagement across HL-native communities and experiment with playful token mechanics. By launching directly on-chain and distributing widely, WET aims to support organic discovery and grassroots participation in Hyperliquid’s growing onchain culture.