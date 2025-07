Информация о Cybercentry (CENTRY)

$CENTRY – A Virtuals Hackathon finalist and Agent Commerce Protocol (ACP) ready, AI-Powered Cyber Security Information and Intelligence Hub, which analyses cyber security data. It delivers a Cyber Security Consultant, End of Life Scan, Penetration Test, Smart Contract Scan, Vulnerability Scan, and Web Application Scan. Provides actionable knowledge to help users stay informed, adapt to challenges, and strengthen digital defences. Smarter, simpler and more accessible cyber security awaits!