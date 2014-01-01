Токеномика Counterparty (XCP)
Информация о Counterparty (XCP)
Counterparty is a platform for user-created assets on Bitcoin. It’s a protocol, set of specifications, and an API. Taken together, it allows users to create and trade assets on top of Bitcoin’s blockchain. In this way, Counterparty is similar to platforms like Waves or Ethereum. Of course, the difference is Counterparty integrates directly with Bitcoin. Therefore, it comes will all the security and reliability (and issues) that are part of the Bitcoin blockchain. This is a fairly old project. In fact, it pre-dates Ethereum with its launch in 2014. It was the original asset creation mechanism. As you’re probably aware, Counterparty has faded from prominence over the years. This is largely due to the rise of the ERC-20 token standard on Ethereum.
While we’ve become used to calling blockchain assets, tokens, it doesn’t necessarily have to be the case. An asset can represent anything that has value or is rare. As a result, Counterparty steers clear of the word “token” in their marketing and documentation. They’re much more interested in digital assets of all kinds, not just currencies, securities, and utility tokens. Digital assets can be a digital marker of a physical object, an easy way to manage shares in your company, or reputation karma for a website. These are all types of assets you could create on Counterparty (or Ethereum or Waves, for that matter). Counterparty creates the set of rules, requirements, integrations, etc that are necessary for assets on the Bitcoin blockchain. It’s the infrastructure behind user-created assets in much the same way that the ERC-20 protocol sets up guidelines and standards for asset creation on Ethereum.
One useful function of digital assets is as a marker of ownership or voting rights. Imagine a scenario where you issued a digital asset to each of your company’s board members in proportion to the amount of voting power held. Or if you gave your stockholders a digital asset as a marker of the amount of stock they owned. If you issued your stock asset, you could then use Counterparty’s distribution function to pay out dividends in BTC based on the amount of digital stock asset each person owned.
Counterparty addresses many of the same issues as Ethereum or Waves, but on the Bitcoin blockchain. While that does come with some advantages, ultimately it is not as strong a platform for development as its competitors. It’s best suited for applications that need to interface with Bitcoin or assets that have a specific connection to the Bitcoin ecosystem.
Токеномика и анализ цен Counterparty (XCP)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Counterparty (XCP), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Токеномика Counterparty (XCP): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики Counterparty (XCP) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов XCP, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов XCP.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой XCP, изучите текущую цену XCP!
Прогноз цены XCP
Хотите узнать, куда может двигаться XCP? Наша страница прогноза цены XCP объединяет рыночные настроения, исторические тренды и технические индикаторы, чтобы дать ориентированный на будущее взгляд.
Почему вам стоит выбрать MEXC?
MEXC является одной из лучших в мире криптовалютных бирж, которой доверяют миллионы пользователей по всему миру. Будь вы новичок или профессионал, MEXC является вашим самым легким путем к криптовалюте
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.