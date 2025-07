Информация о BITCORN (BITCORN)

Bitcorn is a legendary Bitcoin meme reborn as a Solana memecoin. Sparked over 11 years ago by Mark Williams' testimony, it now boasts 1300+ holders. Dive into its deep lore here: https://bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=3059213.0 1 Bitcoin = 1 Bitcorn. It's not just a meme—it’s a movement. Believe it. Bitcorn has been cementted in the crypto culture for a very long time. Even now to this day, people still refer to bitcoin as "the corn".