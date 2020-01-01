Токеномика BEINGAI (BEING_AI)
Информация о BEINGAI (BEING_AI)
Токеномика и анализ цен BEINGAI (BEING_AI)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене BEINGAI (BEING_AI), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Токеномика BEINGAI (BEING_AI): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики BEINGAI (BEING_AI) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов BEING_AI, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов BEING_AI.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой BEING_AI, изучите текущую цену BEING_AI!
Прогноз цены BEING_AI
Хотите узнать, куда может двигаться BEING_AI? Наша страница прогноза цены BEING_AI объединяет рыночные настроения, исторические тренды и технические индикаторы, чтобы дать ориентированный на будущее взгляд.
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.