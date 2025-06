Информация о Andrea Von Speed (ANDREA)

$ANDREA (Andrea Von Speed) is a shapeshifting cat on Solana, forged in pure meme chaos. She can become anything—rocket, Lambo, blender—whatever the moment demands. Fast, wild, and full of attitude, Andrea lives in the fast lane. No roadmap, no brakes, just nonstop speed and internet magic. It’s more than a coin—it’s a full-send culture of memes, transformation, and degen energy. Miss her and she’s gone.