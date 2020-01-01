Токеномика SUI (SUI)
Информация о SUI (SUI)
Sui - это первая в своем роде блокчейн-платформа первого уровня и смарт-контракт, разработанная снизу вверх, чтобы сделать владение цифровыми активами быстрым, приватным, безопасным и доступным для всех. Ее объектно-ориентированная модель, основанная на языке программирования Move, обеспечивает параллельное выполнение, субсекундную окончательность и богатые активы на цепочке. Благодаря горизонтально масштабируемой обработке и хранению данных, Sui поддерживает широкий спектр приложений с непревзойденной скоростью при низкой стоимости. Sui - это шаг вперед в блокчейне и платформа, на которой создатели и разработчики могут создавать удивительные, удобные для пользователей приложения.
Токеномика и анализ цен SUI (SUI)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене SUI (SUI), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Углубленная структура токена SUI (SUI)
Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены SUI. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.
Token Issuance Mechanism
Sui has a fixed maximum total supply of 10 billion SUI tokens. The issuance follows a schedule with staged unlocks over many years—extending beyond 2030. At genesis (mainnet launch), only a portion of the total supply was liquid, with the majority subject to long-term vesting and unlock schedules designed to avoid sudden inflation.
Key points:
- Initial liquid supply was just a fraction of max supply, slowly increasing as tokens vest.
- Early protocol stages included temporary inflationary reward subsidies for staking, designed to bootstrap participation but set to phase out as fee income replaces them.
- By late 2024, annualized token inflation drifted close to zero, reflecting the reduced reliance on new issuance for incentives.
Token Allocation Mechanism
Initial Allocations:
- Community Reserve: 50% (5B SUI) – managed by the Sui Foundation for ecosystem development and growth initiatives.
- Early Contributors: 20% (2B SUI) – granted to project contributors and insiders.
- Investors: 14% (1.4B SUI) – distributed among private investors.
- Mysten Labs Treasury: 10% (1B SUI) – held by the Mysten Labs entity.
- Community Access Program & App Testers: 6% (600M SUI) – for public/whitelisted sales and engagement.
Additional notes:
- The public sale portion was only 6% of supply, highlighting the project's focus on gradual and controlled decentralization rather than large public dispersals at launch.
- Allocations to contributors and team, as well as investor tranches, are subject to individualized multi-year vesting restrictions for alignment and market stability.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
SUI functions as the core asset for both protocol security and user utility:
1. Network Security (Staking):
- Token holders stake SUI to operate validators or delegate to existing validators.
- Validators: Must stake at least 30M SUI to secure the network and can earn rewards from transaction fees, storage fund payouts, and—during the first year—issuance subsidies.
- Delegators: Any amount of SUI can be delegated, supporting validators and sharing in their rewards net of commission.
2. Transaction Fees:
- SUI is used to pay for gas (transaction) fees. Fee structure splits into “computation” (operational) and "storage" fees.
- Storage fees accumulate in a Storage Fund, subsidizing future validators for ongoing data retention.
3. Ecosystem Growth:
- The Sui Foundation deploys its allocation to incentivize builders, users, and key ecosystem initiatives.
- SUI is increasingly used in DeFi, NFT, and other native applications throughout the ecosystem, with a strong trend towards rising Total Value Locked (TVL) and activity.
4. Future Governance:
- Plans are in place for staked SUI to confer governance rights, limited to prevent excessive concentration (voting power capped at 10% per validator irrespective of stake beyond that).
Lock-Up and Vesting Mechanisms
Lock-up schedules are integral to Sui's economic model, spreading distribution over an extended window:
- Private Investors, Early Contributors, and Team allocations are subject to multi-year vesting.
- For example, 1.4 billion SUI for private investors and team allocations began unlocking in Q2-Q3 2024, continuing gradually for several years.
- The largest single-year unlocks are spread over Q2 and Q3 2024, with over 1 billion SUI entering circulation from locked tranches in that period.
- Ecosystem and Foundation incentives: Unlocking occurs steadily but are at the discretion of the Sui Foundation for when to distribute to initiatives.
- Public Sale & Programmatic Allocations: Certain sales had immediate partial unlocks (e.g., one-third at launch, remainder monthly over ~1 year), while others unlocked in full at genesis for recognized contributors.
- Staking/Reward subsidies: Phased out after the first year, their share shrinks as fee-based rewards take over.
Vesting schedules for core allocations will continue well beyond 2030, ensuring measured growth in circulating supply.
Unlocking Timeline/Events
- Major Token Unlocks:
- Q2 & Q3 2024: A pivotal period, with over 1 billion SUI released from investor and team allocations. This led to a clear step-up in liquid supply.
- Long-term unlocking: Additional tranches from all major categories (investors, contributors, community, etc.) continue through the decade, with data visualization showing a gradual approach to full liquidity.
Unlock Table (Approximate as of 2024):
|Category
|% of Supply
|Example Unlock Schedule
|Community Reserve
|50%
|Gradual, at Foundation's discretion
|Early Contributors
|20%
|Multi-year, beyond 2030
|Investors
|14%
|Stepped, starting Q2/Q3 2024
|Mysten Labs Treasury
|10%
|Vesting chart available, >2030
|Community/Public Sale
|6%
|1/3 at launch, then monthly
Implications and Analysis
- Long-term alignment: Sui’s vesting structure is engineered to align stakeholders and discourage speculative dumping by delaying full token accessibility.
- Ecosystem growth focus: With half of the supply reserved for community initiatives, the protocol prioritizes broad, lasting engagement.
- Market impact: Large unlocks (such as in 2024) pose temporary volatility risks; however, due to the ongoing gradual vesting, these are less likely to produce shockwaves than sudden, cliff-style releases.
- Decentralization and participation: High staking rates (consistently above 78% in 2024) indicate strong engagement, yet a recent slight dip suggests evolving user preferences and market conditions.
- Transition to sustainability: The phasing out of inflationary rewards places greater emphasis on fees and real network usage to incentivize validators and delegators over time.
Summary:
The Sui tokenomics model is meticulously structured to drive secure, decentralized growth, robust utility, and steady ecosystem development. Long-term vesting and measured unlocks, high staking participation, and a well-designed split of allocations underscore efforts to balance incentives, community alignment, and market stability across the protocol’s lifecycle.
Токеномика SUI (SUI): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики SUI (SUI) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов SUI, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов SUI.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой SUI, изучите текущую цену SUI!
Как купить SUI
Заинтересованы в добавлении SUI (SUI) в свой портфель? MEXC поддерживает различные способы покупки SUI, включая кредитные карты, банковские переводы и одноранговую торговлю. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессионал, MEXC делает покупку криптовалют легкой и безопасной.
История цены SUI (SUI)
Анализ истории цены SUI помогает пользователям понять прошлые движения рынка, ключевые уровни поддержки/сопротивления и модели волатильности. Независимо от того, отслеживаете ли вы исторические максимумы или выявляете тенденции, исторические данные являются важнейшей частью прогнозирования цены и технического анализа.
Прогноз цены SUI
Хотите узнать, куда может двигаться SUI? Наша страница прогноза цены SUI объединяет рыночные настроения, исторические тренды и технические индикаторы, чтобы дать ориентированный на будущее взгляд.
Почему вам стоит выбрать MEXC?
MEXC является одной из лучших в мире криптовалютных бирж, которой доверяют миллионы пользователей по всему миру. Будь вы новичок или профессионал, MEXC является вашим самым легким путем к криптовалюте
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.