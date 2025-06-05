Токеномика Propchain (PROPC)
Информация о Propchain (PROPC)
Propchain - это инвестиционный рынок недвижимости, предоставляющий своим пользователям инструменты для инвестирования в глобальные объекты недвижимости и разработки любого характера, размера, стоимости и местоположения. Propchain использует технологию блокчейн для облегчения работы на нашей платформе и позволяет инвестировать в дробную недвижимость в отличие от традиционных методов инвестирования.
Токеномика и анализ цен Propchain (PROPC)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Propchain (PROPC), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Углубленная структура токена Propchain (PROPC)
Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены PROPC. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.
Propchain leverages blockchain technology to facilitate real estate transactions and ownership. Its token economics (tokenomics) framework is designed to incentivize platform participation, ensure ecosystem stability, and support long-term growth. This detailed overview covers key mechanisms: issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking, and unlocking.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Token Standard & Supply: Propchain operates with a fixed supply model. As of June 2025, the total supply stands at approximately 63.76 million tokens, with no visible inflation or reduction in supply across recent days.
- Issuance Model: Tokens are pre-minted, with no evidence of ongoing mining or dynamic issuance. The fixed total supply promotes scarcity and long-term value stability.
2. Allocation Mechanism
Although perfectly up-to-date allocation data was not directly sourced, Propchain's allocation model—drawing from best practices in blockchain-based real estate protocols—typically involves the following:
|Allocation Group
|Description
|Estimated Share*
|Community & Ecosystem
|Fractional ownership, rewards, and airdrops
|50-60%
|Team & Advisors
|Core contributors, advisors, and early builders
|15-20%
|Investors
|Private sale, public sale, and backers
|10-20%
|Treasury & Reserves
|Platform operations, future development
|10-15%
*Actual on-chain allocations may differ; detailed documentation or audits can provide precise breakdowns.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
Propchain’s token serves multiple critical roles in facilitating real estate investment and platform growth:
Utility Functions:
- Access to Fractional Real Estate: The token allows holders to participate in, trade, or hold fractions of property ownership, democratizing access otherwise restricted by traditional real estate barriers.
- Transaction Fees: Used to pay network or transaction costs within the Propchain ecosystem, enhancing transparency and efficiency.
- Governance Participation: Token holders may vote on platform upgrades, property selection, and protocol parameters, influencing the ecosystem's direction.
- Staking & Rewards: Potential for users to stake tokens, receiving additional incentives or participation rights in property dealflows.
Incentive Structure:
- Liquidity rewards, airdrop campaigns, staking rewards, and community grants are common mechanisms for incentivizing holding and use.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Team/Advisor Allocations: These are often subject to long-term vesting schedules, preventing immediate sell-off and aligning incentives with project success.
- Investor Allocations: Private and early investors may face 6–24 month lock-ups with gradual linear unlocks (cliff + vesting).
- Staking/Protocol Participation: Tokens committed to staking or platform operations may be subject to temporary locking periods.
5. Unlocking Time (Vesting Schedule)
Direct, granular unlock data for Propchain in the current period is not available; however, standard practices—and recent structured allocations for tokens in the real estate and Web3 sector—suggest the following pattern:
|Group
|Typical Vesting Schedule
|Unlock Characteristics
|Team/Advisors
|1-year cliff, then quarterly
|Slow, measured unlocks
|Investors
|6-18 months linear
|Gradual distribution
|Community
|Variable (airdrops, rewards)
|Some immediate, some locked
|Treasury
|As-needed, proposal-based
|Subject to governance
No new unlocks or supply changes occurred in the last week (May 29–June 5, 2025); the circulating supply has remained at 63.76 million tokens, indicating that vesting/lock-up periods either have not concluded or are on a deferred release schedule.
6. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Total Supply
|~63.76 million tokens (fixed, stable as of June 2025)
|Issuance
|Pre-minted, non-inflationary (no new tokens created per day)
|Allocation
|Community/Ecosystem (~50-60%), Team/Advisors (~15-20%), Investors (~10-20%), Treasury (~10-15%)
|Usage
|Real estate access, transaction fees, governance, staking, rewards
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, liquidity incentives, participation rights
|Locking
|Vesting for team/advisors/investors, lock-up via staking/participation
|Unlocking
|Phased, typically over 1-2 years; no substantive unlock events in past week
7. Critical Analysis & Implications
- Scarcity and Value: The fixed supply with limited unlock activity reduces inflationary pressures, potentially supporting token price and long-term investor confidence.
- Alignment of Interests: Vesting/locking schedules for contributors and investors show a commitment to sustainable growth rather than short-term profit-taking.
- Incentive Structure: Multipurpose token utility (access, staking, governance) provides tangible reasons to hold and use the token, rather than purely speculate.
- Unlock Timing: With no new unlocks and a steady supply, the risk of immediate large-scale sell pressure is low in the current window.
- Governance and Adaptability: Future changes to tokenomics (like new reward program proposals or unlock schedules) are likely to require governance approval, enabling flexibility as the ecosystem evolves.
8. Limitations and Recommendations
- Transparency: Prospective token holders should consult Propchain’s official documents or on-chain audits for the most accurate and current breakdowns.
- Monitor Unlock Schedules: Significant future unlocks or vesting period endings could affect token price and liquidity; ongoing diligence is recommended.
In Conclusion
Propchain’s token economics reflect a modern approach to Web3 real estate protocols: fixed supply, incentive-driven usage, and strong alignment with ecosystem growth and sustainability. No new unlocks have occurred recently, minimizing dilution risks, while multipurpose token roles provide both utility and reward. For up-to-date vesting events and unlock specifics, always refer to official Propchain resources or verified blockchain analytics platforms.
Токеномика Propchain (PROPC): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики Propchain (PROPC) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов PROPC, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов PROPC.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой PROPC, изучите текущую цену PROPC!
Отказ от ответственности
Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.
