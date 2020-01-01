Токеномика Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Токеномика Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Откройте для себя ключевую информацию о Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), включая предложение токенов, модель распределения и данные о рынке в реальном времени.
Информация о Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Just a chill guy – это мемкоин в сети Solana.

Официальный сайт:
https://www.chillguy.io/
Обозреватель блоков:
https://solscan.io/token/Df6yfrKC8kZE3KNkrHERKzAetSxbrWeniQfyJY4Jpump

Токеномика и анализ цен Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.

Рыночная капитализация:
$ 52,41M
Общее предложение:
$ 1,00B
Оборотное предложение:
$ 999,95M
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
$ 52,41M
Исторический максимум:
$ 0,6985
Исторический минимум:
$ 0,01784659462823309
Текущая цена:
$ 0,05241
Углубленная структура токена Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY)

Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены CHILLGUY. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.

Below is a comprehensive overview of the token economics for "Just a chill guy," including its issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, as well as lock-up details and unlocking timelines.

Issuance Mechanism

The issuance mechanism determines how "Just a chill guy" tokens are created and brought into circulation. Typically, crypto projects use several mechanisms such as:

  • Genesis Minting: Initial supply created at the project launch.
  • Ongoing Emissions: Scheduled token emissions (e.g., via mining, staking rewards, or vesting).
  • Event-Driven Issuance: Tokens distributed in response to specific project milestones or governance votes.

For "Just a chill guy," confirm the following:

  • Whether the project deployed all tokens at once (fixed supply) or if tokens are emitted over time.
  • If any mint/burn controls exist (e.g., for deflationary supply).

Allocation Mechanism

The allocation mechanism reflects how tokens are distributed among participants, stakeholders, and project functions. Typical allocation categories include:

  • Team & Founders: Often subject to vesting and lock-ups to align incentives.
  • Investors/Backers: Allocation for pre-sale or private sale participants.
  • Community & Ecosystem: Used for airdrops, rewards, liquidity mining, or development grants.
  • Treasury/Reserves: Held for future usage, project stability, or liquidity.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Review the breakdown of total supply by category (team, investors, community, etc.).
  • Assess any mechanisms to adjust allocation over time.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

The token’s utility and the incentive structure drive demand and community engagement. Common mechanisms include:

  • Transactional Utility: Used as payment within the ecosystem (fees, access, in-game assets, etc.).
  • Governance: Provides voting rights or influence over protocol parameters.
  • Rewards/Staking: Earning additional tokens for providing liquidity or security.
  • Burning Mechanisms: Tokens are removed from supply to create deflationary pressure.

Evaluation for "Just a chill guy":

  • List current and proposed uses of the token within the ecosystem.
  • Highlight any staking, rewards, or governance functions.
  • Note any incentive alignment for users, contributors, and partners.

Lock-Up Mechanism

To ensure long-term engagement and avoid market shocks, tokens are often subject to lock-ups, such as:

  • Cliff Vesting: Tokens are held for a period before any release.
  • Linear Vesting: Gradual release over time after the cliff.
  • Dynamic Lockups: Governed by participation, governance, or milestones.

In the context of "Just a chill guy":

  • Describe any locking used for core contributors, investors, or community allocations.
  • Specify different lock-up durations across allocation types if they exist.

Unlocking Time

Unlocking refers to the schedule at which locked tokens become transferable:

  • Immediate Unlock: No restrictions beyond the initial distribution.
  • Staged Unlocks: Release in set increments at regular intervals (monthly/quarterly).
  • Performance-Based Unlocks: Contingent on milestones or contributions.

For "Just a chill guy":

  • Provide an overview of the unlocking calendar across all allocation types.
  • Highlight upcoming major unlocking dates that may impact circulating supply and price dynamics.

Industry Context, Risks & Implications

Understanding these aspects is essential for evaluating:

  • Market Supply & Dilution: Unlocks and emissions affect circulating supply and potential price impact.
  • Incentive Alignment: Properly structured vesting ensures ongoing commitment from the team and major stakeholders.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Effective usage incentives drive adoption and engagement.

Possible Risks

  • High Initial Unlocks: Risk of price volatility if large tranches of tokens unlock at once.
  • Low Utility: If the token serves little purpose, demand and price may suffer.
  • Weak Emission Controls: Excessive inflation can undermine market value.

Actionable Insights

  • Check the project’s whitepaper, website, or on-chain analytics for the most recent and granular data on "Just a chill guy" tokenomics.
  • Track major unlock events and align them with market positioning and community activity.

Note: The details above assume standard industry practices. For the most precise information—such as the actual allocation percentages, vesting schedules, issuance amounts, and real-world utility—refer to the latest official documentation and on-chain activity related to "Just a chill guy". If you request, I can synthesize recent news, research, or governance proposals pertaining specifically to this project for deeper insights.

Токеномика Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования

Понимание токеномики Just a chill guy (CHILLGUY) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.

Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:

Общее предложение:

Максимальное количество токенов CHILLGUY, которые есть или будут созданы.

Оборотное предложение:

Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.

Макс. предложение:

Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов CHILLGUY.

FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):

Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.

Уровень инфляции:

Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.

Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?

Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.

Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.

Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.

Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.

Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой CHILLGUY, изучите текущую цену CHILLGUY!

Отказ от ответственности

Данные о токеномике на этой странице получены из сторонних источников. MEXC не гарантирует их точность. Проводите тщательный анализ перед инвестированием.