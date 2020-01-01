Токеномика The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Информация о The AI Prophecy (ACT)
ACT – это мемкоин.
Токеномика и анализ цен The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Изучите ключевые данные о токеномике и цене The AI Prophecy (ACT), включая рыночную капитализацию, подробности о предложении, FDV и историю цен. С первого взгляда вы поймете текущую стоимость токена и его положение на рынке.
Углубленная структура токена The AI Prophecy (ACT)
Погрузитесь глубже в то, как выпускаются, распределяются и разблокируются токены ACT. В этом разделе освещаются ключевые аспекты экономической структуры токена: утилитарность, стимулы и план разблокировки.
Overview
Acet (ACT) is a BEP-20 token launched on Binance Smart Chain that emphasizes community-driven creation and value accrual. Its design envisions strong alignment between holders, builders, and its decentralized ambitions. Below, I provide a full breakdown of its token economics—including issuance, allocation, utility, incentives, as well as locking and unlocking mechanisms—supported by explicit documentation and public sources.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Supply: The ACT token starts with zero initial supply. Tokens are minted via a smart contract by those who choose to participate at inception, with every ACT created considered valuable by virtue of its on-chain provenance and community contribution.
- Minting: ACT can only be created through its creation contract when users provide valuable assets as part of the minting process. Once minted, these tokens are in perpetual circulation unless burned.
- Current Total Supply: As documented, ≈2.235 billion ACT have been minted to date.
2. Allocation Mechanism
There is limited direct public documentation on hard allocation percentages, but what can be triangulated is as follows:
|Allocation Category
|% of Supply
|Notes
|Community / Public
|Major portion
|Minting open to all, no presale/VC rounds
|Farming/Rewards
|Unspecified
|Incentives for DEX/LP participation
|Ecosystem
|Unspecified
|For platform growth, protocol development
|Team/Advisors
|Unspecified
|Assumed small, no explicit allocation seen
|Lock/Strategic Partnerships
|Unspecified
|No details published
- Unlike typical projects, there are no documented pre-mines, private allocations, or significant venture lockups. Minting from zero is specifically intended to allow anyone to become a founding participant.
- Source: Acet Finance Terms
3. Usage & Incentive Mechanisms
-
Platform Utility: ACT is integral to the Acet ecosystem for:
- Payments & transactions within DApps/platforms
- Decentralized governance (voting power proportional to holdings)
- Collateral for DeFi use-cases (yield farming, liquidity providing, staking programs on BSC DEXes)
- Access to exclusive features, rewards, or airdrops
-
Incentives:
- Rewards to liquidity providers on supported DEXes via Acet Farm
- Possible yield farming with ACT as the reward and staking token
- New tokens and protocol upgrades may potentially airdrop to ACT holders
-
Economic Alignment: The creation process gives each newly minted token intrinsic value and aligns incentive structures around early and active participation.
4. Locking Mechanism
-
Smart Contract Enforced Locking:
- Most staking and farming programs use smart contracts that lock ACT for fixed periods (commonly 30, 60, 90, or 180 days).
- Unlocking before maturity is either impossible or incurs a penalty.
- Governance votes or future upgrades may introduce new locking modules.
-
No Specific Vesting for Team/Founders:
- No record exists of founder/early team vesting cliffs or unlocks, differentiating ACT from many VC-funded DeFi tokens.
5. Unlocking Schedule & Time
- Continuous Emissions Model:
- Since all tokens start from zero supply and minting is open, there is no classic “vesting unlock” schedule.
- Locked ACT in liquidity pools or staking contracts becomes freely transferable after the lock period.
- No major cliffs or large unlock events are documented, reducing risk of supply shocks.
6. Tokenomics Table Summary
|Mechanism
|Detail
|Issuance
|Starts at zero, minted via smart contract, open to all participants
|Total Supply
|≈2.235 billion ACT (as of recent data)
|Key Allocation
|No preset allocations; minting/distribution is community-driven
|Utility
|Payments, governance, staking, ecosystem access
|Incentives
|LP rewards, staking, possible airdrops, protocol reward programs
|Locking
|Varies by contract: typically 30-180 days, enforced by smart contract
|Unlocking
|Tokens unlock at lock period end; no large vesting event or cliffs
|Team/Investors
|No explicit reserved allocations or vesting found
7. References & Documentation
- Acet Finance Whitepaper
- Acet On-Chain Data
- Acet Farm Staking Contracts
- Terms & Conditions
8. Analysis and Implications
Strengths:
- Open and permissionless token minting ensures fair, community-first participation and limits risk of centralized control or sudden vested unlocks.
- Locking via smart contracts allows for transparent staking incentives and minimizes rug-pull risk due to enforced rules.
- Utility as a means of transaction, governance, and reward keeps the token at the center of platform economics.
Caveats:
- Lack of public, granular documentation on mint/lock schedules can reduce transparency compared to more established protocols.
- The open minting approach means early participants can acquire disproportionate shares before general adoption—this is partially offset by transparent blockchain records.
Outlook:
- The ACT token model is innovative in its fair-launch approach, but investors should scrutinize contract code and issuance records directly on-chain for assurance.
- The absence of team/advisor allocations and explicit vesting makes ACT less vulnerable to sudden supply inflations and aligns value more closely with platform demand and ongoing participation.
9. Example Staking/Liquidity Incentive Table
|Program
|Lock Period
|Reward Currency
|APY Range*
|Early Unlock Penalty
|ACT Staking
|30-180 days
|ACT
|20-80%
|Forfeit rewards, fee burned
|LP Farming (BSC)
|7-90 days
|ACT
|50-200%
|Forfeit pending rewards
*APYs vary and are subject to change as per platform economics and usage.
Conclusion
Acet’s token economics focus on inclusivity, decentralization, and transparency. Its minting and allocation model avoids the pitfalls and centralization risks often associated with pre-mined or VC-backed tokens. Locking and unlocking are governed by contract code rather than vesting schedules, promoting trustless incentive structures and ongoing engagement from the community. For the most current details, review ACT’s on-chain contracts and Gitbook documentation.
Токеномика The AI Prophecy (ACT): Объяснение ключевых метрик и сценарии использования
Понимание токеномики The AI Prophecy (ACT) необходимо для анализа его долгосрочной стоимости, устойчивости и потенциала.
Ключевые метрики и принципы их расчета:
Общее предложение:
Максимальное количество токенов ACT, которые есть или будут созданы.
Оборотное предложение:
Количество токенов, доступных в настоящее время на рынке и находящихся в открытом доступе.
Макс. предложение:
Жесткий лимит на общее количество токенов ACT.
FDV (полностью разводненная стоимость):
Рассчитывается как текущая цена × максимальное предложение, что дает прогноз общей рыночной капитализации, если все токены находятся в обороте.
Уровень инфляции:
Отражает скорость выпуска новых токенов, что влияет на их дефицит и долгосрочную динамику цен.
Почему эти метрики важны для трейдеров?
Высокое оборотное предложение = большая ликвидность.
Ограниченное максимальное предложение + низкая инфляция = потенциал для долгосрочного роста цены.
Прозрачное распределение токенов = большее доверие к проекту и меньший риск централизованного контроля.
Высокий FDV при низкой текущей рыночной капитализации = сигнал о возможной переоценке.
Теперь, когда вы ознакомились с токеномикой ACT, изучите текущую цену ACT!
