Tokenomie pentru Feathercoin (FTC)
Informații despre Feathercoin (FTC)
Feathercoin (FTC or ₣) is an open source cryptocurrency, published under the license of MIT / X11.1, based on the Litecoin protocol. On 16 April 2013 Feathercoin successfully forked from Litecoin by the creation of its genesis block. As a cryptocurrency, creation and transfer of coins is based on an open source cryptographic protocol (the blockchain) and is not managed by any central authority. The hashing algorithm chosen for Feathercoin was the Proof-of-Work NeoScrypt, which had premiered on Phoenixcoin. NeoScrypt is 25% more memory intense, which makes it less feasible to create ASICs for it.
The main programmer is Peter Bushnell, at the time running the information technology for the Brasenose College of Oxford University. He explained his motivation for developing the coin in an interview with Vitalik Buterin. One month after launching Feathercoin, Peter Bushnell left his job as head of IT at the Brasenose College of Oxford University and lived off his Litecoin savings. Feathercoin was launched on 16th April 2013 and as developed by Peter Bushnell. It was forked from Litecoin, with the aim of making Feathercoin what Litecoin was supposed to be: a faster, more secure, and stable version of Bitcoin.
The consensus mechanism is based on the Proof of Work (PoW) concept. The Feathercoin network runs on the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm, making it much easier and faster to mine. Feathercoin enjoyed rapid adoption by users soon after its launch, gaining immense popularity, and establishing itself as a worthy contender in a BTC/LTC dominated market.
Feathercoin can be mined using either processors (CPUs) or graphics cards (GPUs). Due to the hashing algorithm of FTC, it cannot be mined with an ASIC card. Mining software is available for download at their official site. Wallets for FTC can be found over at their official website, including both desktop and mobile wallets..
While the paper money you are used to carrying around is (or can be) stored in a physical wallet, cryptocurrencies, like all digital currencies, have to be stored in a software-based digital wallet. Although you will find links to feathercoin wallets throughout the web, the only safe way to know that you're downloading the latest and correct version is by scrolling to the bottom of the coin's official home page and selecting the button for your particular operating system. Feathercoin wallets are available for Android, Linux, macOS and Windows platforms.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Feathercoin (FTC)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Feathercoin (FTC), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Tokenomie pentru Feathercoin (FTC): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Feathercoin (FTC) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri FTC care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri FTC care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru FTC, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului FTC!
