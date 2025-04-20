Tokenomie pentru Vine Coin (VINE)
Informații despre Vine Coin (VINE)
The official cryptocurrency launched by the founder of the short video platform VINE. VINE was shut down in 2016, and Elon Musk mentioned restarting it.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Vine Coin (VINE)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Vine Coin (VINE), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Vine Coin (VINE)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri VINE. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Vine Coin (VINE) is a meme coin launched by Rus Yusupov, co-founder of the original Vine app, and built on the Solana blockchain. Its tokenomics reflect both the meme coin ethos and a community-centric approach, with a focus on liquidity, marketing, and long-term project stability. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Token Issuance Mechanism
- Blockchain & Standard: VINE is an SPL token on the Solana blockchain, leveraging Solana’s high throughput and low fees.
- Consensus: The network uses a combination of Proof of Stake (PoS) and Proof of History (PoH) for security and scalability.
- Supply: The maximum supply is capped at 1 billion VINE tokens, with 999 million currently in circulation, emphasizing immediate liquidity and accessibility for the community.
- Deflationary Mechanism: VINE incorporates a deflationary model, potentially through token burning, to maintain scarcity and drive demand over time.
Token Allocation Mechanism
While a detailed pie chart or table of allocations is not publicly available, the following key allocation is confirmed:
|Allocation Category
|Percentage of Total Supply
|Details / Locking Status
|Development Wallet
|5%
|Locked until April 20, 2025
|Circulating Supply
|~99.9%
|Immediately available for trading/liquidity
|Community/Marketing
|Not explicitly disclosed
|Airdrops, campaigns, and incentives
- Development Wallet: 5% of the total supply (50 million VINE) is locked in the dev wallet until April 20, 2025. This lockup is a commitment to project stability and long-term alignment with the community.
- Community & Marketing: The project has run airdrop campaigns and other incentive programs to reward early adopters and drive engagement, but specific allocation percentages are not disclosed.
- Liquidity: The vast majority of tokens are in circulation, supporting active trading and market participation.
Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Staking: VINE supports staking, allowing holders to lock their tokens and earn additional VINE as rewards. Staking is designed to encourage long-term holding and active participation, contributing to network security and efficiency.
- Airdrops & Campaigns: Regular airdrop campaigns and social media initiatives (e.g., hashtag campaigns, influencer partnerships) are used to attract new users and reward community engagement.
- Utility: While VINE is primarily a meme coin, it is positioned as a symbol of support for the ideals of creativity, togetherness, and digital expression. There is speculation about future integration with a revived Vine platform or X (formerly Twitter), but no official utility beyond community engagement is confirmed.
- Deflationary Incentives: The deflationary mechanism (e.g., token burning) is intended to incentivize holding by reducing supply over time.
Locking Mechanism
- Dev Wallet Lock: The only explicitly documented lock is the development wallet, which holds 5% of the total supply and is locked until April 20, 2025. This lock is enforced to prevent early dumping by the development team and to assure the community of the project's long-term vision.
- Staking Lock: Users who stake VINE tokens may be subject to platform-specific lock-up periods, depending on the staking provider or protocol used. Details on minimum or maximum staking durations are not specified in public documentation.
Unlocking Time
- Development Wallet Unlock: The dev wallet will unlock on April 20, 2025. All proceeds from the future sale of these tokens are pledged to support the community, Vine, and X.
- No Other Scheduled Unlocks: There is no evidence of additional vesting schedules or future unlocks for other categories, as nearly all tokens are already in circulation.
Summary Table: Vine Coin Tokenomics
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|1B max supply, SPL token on Solana, PoS/PoH consensus, deflationary model
|Allocation
|5% dev wallet (locked until 4/20/25), ~99.9% circulating, community/marketing (TBD)
|Usage/Incentives
|Staking rewards, airdrops, social campaigns, deflationary incentives
|Locking
|5% dev wallet locked until 4/20/25, staking locks per platform
|Unlocking
|Dev wallet unlocks 4/20/25, no other scheduled unlocks
Nuances, Implications, and Limitations
- Transparency: While the dev wallet lock is public, the lack of a full allocation table or detailed vesting schedule limits transparency compared to more mature projects.
- Community Focus: The project’s ethos is rooted in community engagement, nostalgia, and viral marketing, rather than technical innovation or utility.
- Speculation & Volatility: VINE’s price and adoption are highly sensitive to social media trends, celebrity endorsements, and speculation about the revival of the Vine platform.
- Risks: As a meme coin with limited utility and a large circulating supply, VINE is considered high-risk and subject to significant price volatility.
Actionable Insights
- For Investors: Monitor the unlocking of the dev wallet in April 2025, as this could impact market dynamics. Engage with staking and community campaigns for potential rewards, but be aware of the high-risk, speculative nature of the asset.
- For Community Members: Participate in social campaigns and airdrops to maximize engagement benefits. Stay informed about any future announcements regarding utility or integration with new platforms.
Conclusion
Vine Coin’s tokenomics are designed to maximize liquidity, community engagement, and viral marketing, with a simple structure: nearly all tokens are in circulation, and only the dev wallet is subject to a lock-up. The project’s future will depend on its ability to sustain community interest, deliver on potential integrations, and manage the risks inherent in meme coin economics.
Tokenomie pentru Vine Coin (VINE): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Vine Coin (VINE) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri VINE care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri VINE care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru VINE, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului VINE!
Cum se cumpără VINE
Te interesează să adaugi Vine Coin (VINE) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru VINE, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru Vine Coin (VINE)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru VINE ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru VINE
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta VINE? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru VINE combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
Cumpără Vine Coin (VINE)
Sumă
1 VINE = 0.05225 USD