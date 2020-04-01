Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri RUNE. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.

Overview

THORChain’s native token, RUNE, is central to the protocol’s security, liquidity, and incentive mechanisms. The tokenomics are designed to align the interests of node operators, liquidity providers, and the broader ecosystem, ensuring robust cross-chain liquidity and network security.

1. Issuance Mechanism

Max Supply: 500,000,000 RUNE

500,000,000 RUNE Current Circulating Market Cap: ~$422.6M USD

~$422.6M USD Fully Diluted Market Cap: ~$510.7M USD

RUNE was initially distributed through a combination of seed rounds, an IDO (Initial DEX Offering), and allocations to the team, community, and operational reserves. The token supply is capped, and RUNE is minted and burned in response to protocol activities such as lending and debt repayment, which can cause slight inflation or deflation depending on market conditions.

2. Allocation Mechanism

Initial Allocations (as of Feb 2024):

Allocation Category RUNE Amount (M) % of Total Supply Service Nodes 220.45 44.09% Team/Advisors 50.00 10.00% Community 50.00 10.00% Operational 52.00 10.40% Seed Investors 26.00 5.20% IDO (Binance DEX) 20.00 4.00% Other/Reserves Remaining ~16%

Notable Wallets (as of Feb 2024): Bond Module: ~105.3M RUNE (21.06%) Reserve Module: ~82.45M RUNE (16.49%) Standby Reserve: 60M RUNE (12%) Pool Module: ~30.97M RUNE (6.19%) Binance Cold: ~40.59M RUNE (8.12%)



3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism

Core Functions of RUNE:

Liquidity: RUNE is paired 1:1 with every non-RUNE asset in liquidity pools, ensuring deep cross-chain liquidity. For every $1 of non-RUNE in a pool, $1 of RUNE is required.

RUNE is paired 1:1 with every non-RUNE asset in liquidity pools, ensuring deep cross-chain liquidity. For every $1 of non-RUNE in a pool, $1 of RUNE is required. Security: Node operators (THORNodes) must bond RUNE to participate in consensus. The bond must be at least 2x the value of non-RUNE assets in the pools, resulting in $3 of RUNE locked for every $1 of non-RUNE value.

Node operators (THORNodes) must bond RUNE to participate in consensus. The bond must be at least 2x the value of non-RUNE assets in the pools, resulting in $3 of RUNE locked for every $1 of non-RUNE value. Incentives: Rewards are distributed via the “Incentive Pendulum,” dynamically balancing between node operators and liquidity providers to maintain optimal network security and liquidity.

Rewards are distributed via the “Incentive Pendulum,” dynamically balancing between node operators and liquidity providers to maintain optimal network security and liquidity. Governance: RUNE is used for governance signaling, such as asset and chain listings/delistings, protocol upgrades, and parameter changes.

RUNE is used for governance signaling, such as asset and chain listings/delistings, protocol upgrades, and parameter changes. Fees: All transaction and swap fees are paid in RUNE, which are distributed to node operators and liquidity providers.

Incentive Pendulum Table

Scenario % RUNE Bonded % RUNE in Pools Bond Rewards Liquidity Rewards Inefficient 100% 0% 0% 100% Over-bonded 75% 25% 50% 50% Optimal 67% 33% 67% 33% Under-bonded 60% 40% 80% 20% Unsafe 50% 50% 100% 0%

The protocol targets the “Optimal” state for security and efficiency.

4. Locking Mechanism

Node Bonding: RUNE bonded by node operators is locked for the duration of their participation. Misconduct can result in slashing up to 1.5x the value of compromised assets.

RUNE bonded by node operators is locked for the duration of their participation. Misconduct can result in slashing up to 1.5x the value of compromised assets. Liquidity Provision: Liquidity providers can withdraw at any time, but impermanent loss protection (ILP) is only fully realized after 100 days, increasing linearly from day 1.

Liquidity providers can withdraw at any time, but impermanent loss protection (ILP) is only fully realized after 100 days, increasing linearly from day 1. Seed/Team Allocations: Early investor and team tokens were subject to vesting and lock-up periods, e.g., seed investor tokens were locked until mainnet or for 12 months, whichever came first.

5. Unlocking Time

Liquidity Providers: Can withdraw at any time, but full ILP is achieved after 100 days.

Can withdraw at any time, but full ILP is achieved after 100 days. Node Operators: Can unbond and exit, but must follow protocol exit procedures to avoid slashing.

Can unbond and exit, but must follow protocol exit procedures to avoid slashing. Seed/Team Allocations: Most major team and investor allocations have fully vested as of early 2024.

6. Additional Mechanisms

Impermanent Loss Protection: Ensures LPs break even or profit after 100 days.

Ensures LPs break even or profit after 100 days. Synths and Savers Vaults: RUNE is used to back synthetic assets and single-asset vaults, further increasing demand and utility.

RUNE is used to back synthetic assets and single-asset vaults, further increasing demand and utility. Mint/Burn Dynamics: RUNE is minted and burned in lending/borrowing operations, with interest rates dynamically adjusting to maintain solvency.

7. Ecosystem and Governance

Governance is minimalistic: Focused on operational parameters, asset and chain listings, and protocol upgrades.

Focused on operational parameters, asset and chain listings, and protocol upgrades. Emergency Mechanisms: “Ragnarök” can be triggered for controlled shutdown and fund payout if node count drops below four.

Summary Table: RUNE Tokenomics

Mechanism Description Issuance Capped at 500M RUNE; distributed via seed, IDO, team, community, and operational allocations Allocation Service Nodes, Team/Advisors, Community, Operational, Seed, IDO, Reserves Usage Security (bonding), liquidity (pools), governance, fees, incentives, synths, savers Incentives Dynamic rewards via Incentive Pendulum; ILP for LPs; emission rewards for nodes and LPs Locking Node bonds locked; LPs can withdraw anytime (full ILP after 100 days); vesting for early allocations Unlocking LPs: anytime; Nodes: protocol exit; Seed/Team: mostly fully vested as of 2024

In-Depth Analysis

THORChain’s tokenomics are engineered to create a “liquidity black hole,” where increasing network activity and TVL drive up RUNE demand and price. The deterministic relationship between RUNE and non-RUNE assets ensures that the protocol remains secure and liquid, while dynamic incentives and slashing mechanisms align participant behavior. The system’s flexibility—allowing for permissionless entry/exit, dynamic reward allocation, and robust governance—positions THORChain as a foundational cross-chain DeFi protocol.

For further details, consult the THORChain documentation and whitepapers.