Tokenomie pentru Avalanche (AVAX)
Informații despre Avalanche (AVAX)
Avalanche este cea mai rapidă platformă de contracte inteligente din industria blockchain, măsurată prin timpul de finalizare, și are cei mai mulți validatori securizând activitatea sa dintre toate protocoalele de tip proof-of-stake. Avalanche este extrem de rapidă, cu costuri reduse și ecologică. Orice aplicație activată de contracte inteligente poate performa mai bine decât competiția sa pe Avalanche.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru Avalanche (AVAX)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru Avalanche (AVAX), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului Avalanche (AVAX)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri AVAX. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Avalanche (AVAX) is the native token of the Avalanche network, designed to power its multi-chain, high-throughput, and low-latency blockchain ecosystem. Below is a comprehensive analysis of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- Genesis Supply & Cap: AVAX has a capped supply of 720 million tokens. At genesis, 360 million AVAX were minted.
- Ongoing Issuance: New AVAX is minted as staking rewards for validators and delegators. The protocol mints AVAX at the end of each staking period, offsetting tokens burned as transaction fees. The emission rate is designed to keep AVAX inflationary until the cap is reached, but the burn mechanism (all transaction fees are burned) can offset this inflation.
- Staking Rewards: The total allocation for staking rewards is 360 million AVAX (50% of the initial supply). The actual reward rate depends on the proportion of AVAX staked and the duration of staking. Staking for the maximum period (1 year) yields higher rewards than the minimum (2 weeks), incentivizing longer-term network security.
Allocation Mechanism
The initial AVAX supply was distributed as follows:
|Allocation Category
|AVAX (millions)
|% of Initial Supply
|Vesting/Lockup Details
|Staking Rewards
|360.00
|50.00%
|Distributed over at least 10 years
|Public Sale
|72.00
|10.00%
|1-year or 18-month vesting, quarterly unlocks for most options
|Project Team
|72.00
|10.00%
|4-year vesting
|Avalanche Foundation
|66.67
|9.26%
|10-year vesting
|Community & Development Endowment
|50.40
|7.00%
|1-year vesting
|Strategic Partners
|36.00
|5.00%
|4-year vesting
|Airdrop
|18.00
|2.50%
|4-year vesting
|Testnet Incentives
|~2.02
|0.28%
|1-year lockup
- Public Sale: Conducted in July 2020, with KYC/AML, three purchase options, and varying vesting schedules.
- Airdrops & Incentives: Ongoing airdrops (e.g., for bridge users), liquidity mining (Avalanche Rush), and ecosystem grants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Staking: AVAX is staked to secure the network. Validators must self-stake at least 2,000 AVAX; delegators can stake a minimum of 25 AVAX. Staking periods range from 2 weeks to 1 year. Validators and delegators earn rewards based on their stake and performance (validators must be online and correct at least 80% of the time).
- Transaction Fees: All network fees are paid in AVAX and are burned, reducing circulating supply and offsetting inflation.
- Governance: AVAX will be used for on-chain governance (not yet live as of late 2024), allowing validators and tokenholders to propose and vote on network parameters.
- DeFi, NFTs, and Subnets: AVAX is used as collateral, for liquidity mining, and as a base asset in DeFi protocols, NFT marketplaces, and custom Avalanche subnets.
- Ecosystem Incentives: Programs like Avalanche Rush, Multiverse, and Memecoin Rush distribute AVAX to incentivize liquidity, development, and community engagement.
Locking Mechanism
- Vesting Schedules: Most allocations (team, foundation, partners, airdrops) are subject to multi-year vesting with periodic unlocks (quarterly or annually).
- Staking Lockup: Staked AVAX is locked for the chosen staking period (2 weeks to 1 year). Locked tokens cannot be transferred but can be used for staking.
- Programmatic Unlocks: The Avalanche Foundation and other stakeholders follow a programmatic unlock schedule, with tokens automatically unlocking at set intervals. The Foundation typically re-stakes unlocked tokens, keeping them out of circulating supply.
Unlocking Time
- Public Sale: 1-year or 18-month vesting with quarterly unlocks; 10% available at mainnet launch for some options.
- Team: 4-year vesting.
- Foundation: 10-year vesting, with ~9.5 million AVAX unlocking every three months until August 2024, then ~1.7 million every three months until July 2030.
- Community/Development: 1-year vesting.
- Strategic Partners & Airdrops: 4-year vesting.
- Testnet Incentives: 1-year lockup.
Staking Parameters Table
|Parameter
|Validator
|Delegator
|Minimum Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|25 AVAX
|Minimum Staking Period
|2 weeks
|2 weeks
|Maximum Staking Period
|1 year
|1 year
|Minimum Delegation Fee
|2%
|N/A
|Max Validator Weight
|3M AVAX or 5x self-stake
|N/A
Additional Notes
- No Slashing: Avalanche does not slash staked tokens for validator misbehavior, but non-performing validators forfeit rewards.
- Decentralization: No superusers; validators secure the network, and governance is planned to be decentralized.
- Ecosystem Growth: TVL in Avalanche DeFi has shown robust growth, with AVAX being central to DeFi, NFT, and gaming applications.
Summary Table: AVAX Tokenomics
|Aspect
|Details
|Supply Cap
|720 million AVAX
|Genesis Mint
|360 million AVAX
|Ongoing Issuance
|Staking rewards, offset by fee burns
|Allocation
|Staking (50%), Public Sale (10%), Team (10%), Foundation (9.26%), Others (see above)
|Usage
|Staking, fees, governance (future), DeFi, NFTs, subnets
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, liquidity mining, airdrops, grants
|Locking
|Multi-year vesting, staking lockups
|Unlocking
|Programmatic, quarterly/annual, per allocation
|Staking Period
|2 weeks (min) to 1 year (max)
|Validator Min Stake
|2,000 AVAX
|Delegator Min Stake
|25 AVAX
|Fee Mechanism
|All fees burned
|Governance
|Planned, not yet live (as of late 2024)
Implications and Nuances
- Incentive Alignment: The combination of staking rewards, fee burns, and vesting schedules aligns incentives for long-term participation and network security.
- Deflationary Pressure: Fee burning can create deflationary pressure, especially as network usage grows.
- Ecosystem Growth: Ongoing incentive programs and grants have driven DeFi, NFT, and gaming adoption, as reflected in the rising TVL.
- Governance Evolution: The planned on-chain governance will further decentralize control and allow the community to adjust economic parameters.
Avalanche’s token economics are designed to balance security, decentralization, and ecosystem growth, with a transparent and predictable unlock schedule and a strong focus on incentivizing long-term participation.
Tokenomie pentru Avalanche (AVAX): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru Avalanche (AVAX) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri AVAX care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri AVAX care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru AVAX, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului AVAX!
Cum se cumpără AVAX
Te interesează să adaugi Avalanche (AVAX) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru AVAX, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru Avalanche (AVAX)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru AVAX ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru AVAX
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta AVAX? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru AVAX combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
Cumpără Avalanche (AVAX)
Sumă
1 AVAX = 27.14 USD