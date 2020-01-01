Tokenomie pentru AI16Z (AI16Z)
Informații despre AI16Z (AI16Z)
ai16z is the first venture capital firm led by Al agents. Our team of Al leaders are aiming to shape the future of Al. We connect Al entrepreneurs, investors, and experts, fostering growth in a rapidly evolving ecosystem. The singularity is approaching, and we are here to guide it forward.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru AI16Z (AI16Z)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru AI16Z (AI16Z), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului AI16Z (AI16Z)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri AI16Z. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Overview
The ai16z token is the native asset of a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) that operates as a venture capital fund managed by AI agents. The tokenomics are designed to align incentives for developers, contributors, and the broader ecosystem, with a strong focus on value accrual, sustainable growth, and community governance. Below is a detailed breakdown of the token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
Issuance Mechanism
- No Ongoing Inflation: The core team and community sentiment strongly oppose increasing the ai16z token supply. The focus is on value accrual without dilution, meaning there is no regular minting or inflationary issuance after the initial distribution.
- Tribute Model: New projects launching on the Eliza framework are expected to donate a portion (typically 10%) of their token supply to the ai16z DAO treasury. This mechanism continuously grows the DAO’s assets without inflating the ai16z supply.
- Launchpad Fees: The proposed official ai16z launchpad would take fees (in SOL or ai16z) from new project launches, which are then used to buy back ai16z tokens from the market, further supporting price and demand.
Allocation Mechanism
While a precise allocation table for ai16z is not available, the ecosystem’s value accrual is best understood through the DAO’s treasury and the tribute model. The following table summarizes the DAO’s holdings from various project tributes:
|Token Name
|USD Value Contributed
|Market Cap
|Trust Score
|Eliza
|$4.4M
|$42.9M
|71
|FXN
|$1.2M
|$12.1M
|56
|Aiko
|$1.1M
|$11.2M
|68
|Outerscope
|$0.9M
|$9.3M
|71
|Dark Marc
|$8.3K
|$16.7K
|N/A
|...
|...
|...
|...
Source: elizas.world, December 2024
- DAO Treasury: Receives tributes from new agent tokens and manages a growing portfolio of assets.
- No Explicit Team/Investor Allocations: The focus is on ecosystem and community-driven growth, with contributors rewarded through airdrops, retroactive funding, and DAO grants.
Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Launchpad Participation: Holding ai16z is required to access allocations in new project launches, similar to models used by Binance and other launchpads.
- Liquidity Provision: Projects are incentivized (and sometimes required) to pair their tokens with ai16z in liquidity pools, deepening market liquidity and creating buy pressure.
- Staking: Staking ai16z provides benefits such as early access to launches, a share of LP fees, and potential governance rights.
- Reputation System: ai16z holdings weight user feedback in the agent reputation system, and projects can lock ai16z to signal long-term commitment.
- Buyback and Reinvestment: Fees collected from launchpad activities are used to buy back ai16z and add to liquidity pools, creating a positive feedback loop for token value.
Locking Mechanism
- Staking and Locking: Staking ai16z for ecosystem benefits (e.g., early access, fee sharing) may require tokens to be locked for a specified period, though the exact durations are determined by DAO proposals and launchpad rules.
- Project Commitment: Projects can lock ai16z to demonstrate alignment and commitment to the ecosystem, which may be required for certain privileges or endorsements.
- No Infinite Mint: The token contract cannot mint new tokens without a DAO majority vote, which is considered highly unlikely due to strong community opposition to dilution.
Unlocking Time
- No Scheduled Unlocks: There is no evidence of a traditional vesting schedule or periodic unlocks for team or investor allocations, as the tokenomics are designed to avoid centralized control and focus on community-driven growth.
- DAO-Controlled Unlocks: Any changes to token supply or unlocking mechanisms would require a DAO vote, ensuring decentralized governance and alignment with community interests.
Tokenomics Table (Summary)
|Mechanism
|Description
|Issuance
|No ongoing inflation; tributes from new projects; launchpad fees used for buybacks
|Allocation
|DAO treasury accumulates tributes; no explicit team/investor allocations
|Usage
|Launchpad access, liquidity provision, staking, governance, reputation weighting
|Incentives
|Staking rewards, early access, LP fee sharing, project endorsement, buyback and reinvestment
|Locking
|Required for staking, project commitment, and some launchpad privileges
|Unlocking
|No fixed schedule; changes require DAO governance
Strategic and Long-Term Vision
- Phased Ecosystem Growth: The roadmap envisions three phases: (1) Launchpad-centric value accrual, (2) a full Eliza ecosystem with interconnected products, and (3) a proprietary ai16z Layer-1 blockchain optimized for AI agents.
- Sustainability and Simplicity: The community prioritizes sustainable, simple tokenomics over complex or inflationary models.
- Decentralized Governance: All major changes to tokenomics, including any potential unlocking or supply increases, are subject to DAO governance.
Limitations and Open Questions
- No Public Vesting Schedule: There is no detailed public vesting or unlock schedule for ai16z, reflecting its unique, community-driven approach.
- Evolving Mechanisms: As the ecosystem matures, mechanisms for staking, locking, and incentives may evolve through DAO proposals and community feedback.
Conclusion
The ai16z tokenomics are characterized by a non-inflationary, tribute-based issuance model, DAO-centric allocation, and a strong focus on ecosystem incentives and decentralized governance. The mechanisms are designed to align long-term interests, avoid dilution, and create a sustainable foundation for the AI agent economy. While the lack of a traditional vesting schedule or explicit allocation breakdown may be unusual, it reflects the project’s commitment to decentralization and community-driven growth.
Tokenomie pentru AI16Z (AI16Z): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru AI16Z (AI16Z) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri AI16Z care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri AI16Z care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru AI16Z, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului AI16Z!
Istoric de preț pentru AI16Z (AI16Z)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru AI16Z ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru AI16Z
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta AI16Z? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru AI16Z combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
