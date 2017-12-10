Tokenomie pentru AaveToken (AAVE)
Informații despre AaveToken (AAVE)
Aave is a decentralized finance protocol that allows people to lend and borrow crypto.
Tokenomie și analiză de preț pentru AaveToken (AAVE)
Explorează datele de preț și tokenomice cheie pentru AaveToken (AAVE), inclusiv capitalizarea de piață, detaliile privind oferta, FDV și istoricul de preț. Înțelege dintr-o privire valoarea actuală a tokenului și poziția sa pe piață.
Structura în profunzime a tokenului AaveToken (AAVE)
Explorează în amănunt modul în care sunt emise, alocate și deblocate tokenuri AAVE. Această secțiune evidențiază aspectele cheie ale structurii economice a jetoanelor: utilitatea, stimulentele și dobândirea.
Aave (AAVE) is a governance and utility token at the core of the Aave decentralized lending protocol. Its token economics are designed to incentivize participation, secure the protocol, and align stakeholder interests. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Initial Token Launch: Aave originated as ETHLend with the LEND token, which was later migrated to AAVE at a 100:1 ratio (100 LEND = 1 AAVE) in September 2020.
- Maximum Supply: 16 million AAVE.
- Migration: 13 million AAVE (81.25% of supply) was claimable by LEND holders; 3 million AAVE (18.75%) was minted to the Aave Ecosystem Reserve during migration.
2. Allocation Mechanism
|Allocation Recipient
|Description
|Unlock Schedule / Mechanism
|Amount Unlocked per Period
|Public Sale
|Fully unlocked at token genesis
|Instant
|10,000,000
|Ecosystem Reserve
|Minted during LEND→AAVE migration for incentives, grants, and staking
|Instant (at migration)
|3,000,000
|Core Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|180,000
|User Experience Development
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Promotions & Marketing
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Management & Legal
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|120,000
|Unexpected Costs
|20% unlocked at genesis, then 20% every six months
|Bi-annual vesting
|60,000
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanisms
- Governance: AAVE is the protocol’s governance token. Holders can propose and vote on protocol upgrades, parameter changes, and treasury allocations. Governance power can be delegated.
- Staking (Safety Module): Users can stake AAVE (or ABPT/GHO) in the Safety Module to backstop the protocol against shortfall events. Stakers receive AAVE rewards from the Ecosystem Reserve but risk slashing if the protocol suffers a loss.
- Incentives:
- Liquidity Mining: Previously, AAVE distributed stkAAVE as incentives for supplying/borrowing on Aave V2. This program ended in May 2022.
- Safety Module Rewards: As of April 2024, 820 AAVE are distributed daily to Safety Module stakers.
- Grants: The Aave Grants DAO, funded by the Ecosystem Reserve, issues grants to developers and contributors.
- Collateral: AAVE can be used as collateral to borrow assets on Aave V2/V3 across multiple chains.
- Fee Discounts: AAVE can be used to access discounts on borrowing the GHO stablecoin.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Staking Lock: When staking AAVE in the Safety Module, users must observe a cooldown period before unstaking. As of April 2024, the cooldown period is 20 days. After the cooldown, users have a 2-day window to withdraw; otherwise, a new cooldown must be initiated.
- Slashing: In the event of a protocol shortfall, up to 30% of staked AAVE can be slashed to cover losses.
5. Unlocking Time
- Vesting Schedules: For allocations (e.g., development, marketing), 20% was unlocked at genesis, with subsequent 20% tranches every six months, completing over two years.
- Ecosystem Reserve: Instantly unlocked at migration (September 24, 2020).
- Staking Unlock: Subject to the cooldown period as described above.
Example Unlock Events Table
|Unlock Date
|Amount Unlocked
|Vesting Start
|Vesting End
|% Unlocked
|% of Circulating Supply
|2020-09-24
|3,000,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|100%
|19.7%
|2019-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|81.25%
|3.94%
|2019-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|77.50%
|3.94%
|2018-12-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|73.75%
|3.94%
|2018-06-10
|600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|70.00%
|3.94%
|2017-12-10
|10,600,000
|2017-12-10
|2020-09-24
|66.25%
|69.61%
6. Additional Notes
- No Buyback/Burn: As of April 2024, there are no token buyback or burn mechanisms.
- Governance Timelocks: Protocol changes are subject to timelocks (1 day for short, 7 days for long proposals) after governance approval.
- Ecosystem Reserve Control: Managed by on-chain governance, used for grants, incentives, and protocol development.
7. Summary Table
|Mechanism
|Details
|Issuance
|LEND migration (100:1), max supply 16M, 3M to Ecosystem Reserve
|Allocation
|Public sale, Ecosystem Reserve, development, marketing, legal, unexpected costs
|Usage
|Governance, staking (Safety Module), collateral, fee discounts, grants
|Incentives
|Safety Module rewards, past liquidity mining, grants
|Locking
|20-day cooldown for unstaking, slashing up to 30% in shortfall events
|Unlocking
|Bi-annual vesting for allocations, instant for reserve, cooldown for staking
|Buyback/Burn
|None as of latest data
8. Implications and Analysis
Aave’s token economics are designed to:
- Align incentives for protocol security (via staking and slashing).
- Decentralize governance and treasury management.
- Reward active participation and development.
- Ensure a gradual and transparent release of tokens to avoid market shocks.
The structure has enabled Aave to become a benchmark for DeFi lending, with deep liquidity, robust governance, and a strong incentive system for both users and developers. The absence of buyback/burn mechanisms means value accrual is primarily through protocol usage, governance, and staking rewards rather than supply reduction.
In summary: Aave’s token economics are robust, with a clear issuance and allocation plan, strong incentive and governance mechanisms, and transparent vesting and unlocking schedules. This has contributed to its position as a leading DeFi protocol.
Tokenomie pentru AaveToken (AAVE): Indicatori cheie explicați și cazuri de utilizare
Înțelegerea tokenomiei pentru AaveToken (AAVE) este esențială pentru analizarea valorii, sustenabilității și potențialului său pe termen lung.
Parametrii cheie și modul în care sunt calculați:
Ofertă totală:
Numărul maxim de tokenuri AAVE care au fost sau vor fi create vreodată.
Ofertă aflată în circulație:
Numărul de tokenuri disponibile în prezent pe piață și în mâinile publicului.
Ofertă maximă:
Limita maximă a numărului total de tokenuri AAVE care pot exista.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculat ca preț curent × ofertă maximă, oferind o proiecție a capitalizării totale a pieței dacă toate tokenurile sunt în circulație.
Rata inflației:
Reflectă cât de repede sunt introduse tokenuri noi, afectând raritatea și mișcarea prețurilor pe termen lung.
De ce sunt acești indicatori importanți pentru traderi?
Ofertă mare aflată în circulație = lichiditate mai mare.
Ofertă maximă limitată + inflație scăzută = potențial de apreciere a prețurilor pe termen lung.
Distribuirea transparentă a tokenurilor = o mai mare încredere în proiect și un risc mai scăzut de control centralizat.
FDV ridicat cu capitalizare de piață curentă scăzută = posibile semnale de supraevaluare.
Acum că ați înțeles tokenomia pentru AAVE, explorează prețul în direct al tokenului AAVE!
Cum se cumpără AAVE
Te interesează să adaugi AaveToken (AAVE) în portofelul tău? MEXC acceptă diverse metode de cumpărare pentru AAVE, inclusiv carduri bancare, transferuri bancare și tranzacționare P2P. Fie că ești trader începător sau profesionist, MEXC face ca achiziționarea de criptomonede să fie ușoară și sigură.
Istoric de preț pentru AaveToken (AAVE)
Analiza istoricului de preț pentru AAVE ajută utilizatorii să înțeleagă mișcările anterioare ale pieței, nivelurile cheie de suport/rezistență și modelele de volatilitate. Fie că urmărești maximele dintotdeauna sau identifici tendințele, datele istorice sunt o parte esențială a predicției prețurilor și a analizei tehnice.
Predicție de preț pentru AAVE
Vrei să știi încotro s-ar putea îndrepta AAVE? Pagina noastră de predicție de preț pentru AAVE combină sentimentul pieței, tendințele istorice și indicatorii tehnici pentru a oferi o perspectivă de viitor.
De ce ar trebui să alegi MEXC?
MEXC este una dintre cele mai importante burse de criptomonede din lume, în care au încredere milioane de utilizatori din întreaga lume. Fie că ești utilizator începător sau profesionist, MEXC este cea mai ușoară cale către cripto.
Declinarea responsabilității
Datele tokenomice de pe această pagină provin din surse terțe. MEXC nu garantează acuratețea acestora. Efectuează cercetări amănunțite înainte de a investi.
Cumpără AaveToken (AAVE)
Sumă
1 AAVE = 263.55 USD