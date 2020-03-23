Tokenomics de Solana (SOL)

Tokenomics de Solana (SOL)

Descubra informações essenciais sobre Solana (SOL), incluindo seu fornecimento total de tokens, modelo de distribuição e dados de mercado em tempo real.
Informação sobre Solana (SOL)

Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.

Site oficial:
https://solana.com
Whitepaper:
https://solana.com/solana-whitepaper.pdf
Explorador de blocos:
https://solscan.io/token/So11111111111111111111111111111111111111111

Tokenomics e análise de preços de Solana (SOL)

Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Solana (SOL), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.

Capitalização de mercado:
$ 88.28B
Fornecimento total:
--
Fornecimento circulante:
$ 535.91M
$ 535.91M$ 535.91M
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
--
Máximo histórico:
$ 296
$ 296$ 296
Mínimo histórico:
$ 0.505193636791
Preço atual:
$ 164.73
$ 164.73$ 164.73

Estrutura de token aprofundada de Solana (SOL)

Aprofunde-se em como os tokens SOL são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.

Solana (SOL) is the native token of the Solana blockchain, serving as the backbone for transaction fees, staking, and network security. Below is a comprehensive breakdown of its token economics, including issuance, allocation, usage, incentives, locking, and unlocking mechanisms.

Issuance Mechanism

  • Inflationary Model: Solana employs a disinflationary inflation schedule. New SOL tokens are created according to a predetermined schedule:
    • Initial Inflation Rate: The protocol started with a high inflation rate, which decreases over time.
    • Disinflation Rate: The inflation rate reduces by 15% per "epoch year" (~360 days) until it stabilizes at a long-term rate of 1.5% annually.
    • Long-term Inflation Rate: Once the 1.5% annual rate is reached, it remains fixed.
  • Token Burning: 50% of each transaction fee is burned, reducing the effective inflation rate and providing a deflationary pressure on the supply.

Allocation Mechanism

Initial Token Distribution

Allocation CategoryApprox. % of Initial SupplyUnlocking/Vesting Details
Community Reserve Fund~38.89%13% unlocked monthly (May–Dec 2020), remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Project Team~12.79%50% unlocked at launch, remainder unlocked monthly over 24 months
Solana Foundation~10.46%~0.5% unlocked at TGE, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Seed Round InvestorsN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Strategic SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Validator SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Founding SaleN/AFully unlocked by Jan 7, 2021
Coinlist Auction SaleN/AFully unlocked at TGE

Note: The project team and foundation allocations were subject to vesting to align incentives and prevent immediate sell-offs.

Usage and Incentive Mechanism

  • Transaction Fees: SOL is required to pay for all transactions and smart contract executions. Fees consist of a static base per signature and a variable component based on computational resources.
  • Staking: SOL holders can stake their tokens to participate in network consensus and earn rewards. Validators and delegators receive inflationary rewards and a share of transaction fees.
    • Validator Incentives: Validators receive 50% of transaction fees (pending a governance update to receive 100%) and inflationary rewards proportional to their stake.
    • Delegation: Delegators can assign their SOL to validators and share in the rewards, minus validator commission.
  • Token Extensions: Solana supports advanced token functionalities (e.g., confidential transfers, transfer hooks, non-transferable tokens) to enable diverse use cases such as payroll, KYC, and regulatory compliance.

Locking Mechanism

  • Vesting Schedules: Many allocations (team, foundation, investors) were subject to time-based vesting, with monthly unlocks over 24 months post-launch.
  • Staking Lock: Staked SOL is locked and can only be withdrawn after an unstaking period, which helps secure the network.
  • Special Agreements: Some large allocations (e.g., FTX estate) are locked and released according to specific schedules, often with linear monthly unlocks.

Unlocking Time

Example Unlocking Schedules

AllocationUnlock StartUnlock EndUnlock Mechanism
TeamJan 7, 2021Jan 7, 202350% at launch, remainder monthly over 24 months
Community ReserveMay 2020Jan 7, 202113% monthly, remainder fully unlocked by Jan 2021
FTX EstateApr 7, 2020Mar 1, 2029Linear monthly unlocks until Mar 2029
Alameda/FTX DealsSep 2021May 2025Linear monthly or full unlocks on set dates

Sample Table: FTX Estate Unlocks

Unlock DateAmount Unlocked (SOL)Cumulative Unlocked% UnlockedAllocation DetailsVesting StartVesting End
2025-07-0112,688475,771,74499.88%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01
.....................
2029-03-0112,688476,330,016100.00%FTX Estate2020-04-072029-03-01

Staking and Circulating Supply Dynamics

  • High Staking Participation: Historically, ~77% of available SOL has been staked, indicating strong network security and user engagement.
  • Unstaking Events: Large scheduled unlocks (e.g., in 2025) can significantly increase circulating supply and impact market liquidity.

Summary Table: Solana Token Economics

MechanismDescription
IssuanceDisinflationary inflation, initial high rate decreasing to 1.5% annually, with fee burning
AllocationCommunity, team, foundation, investors, with vesting and unlock schedules
UsageTransaction fees, staking, governance, advanced token extensions
IncentivesStaking rewards, validator/delegator commissions, transaction fee sharing
LockingVesting for team/foundation/investors, staking lock, special agreements (e.g., FTX estate)
UnlockingMonthly or cliff unlocks, major unlocks in 2025 and 2029 for certain allocations

Implications and Considerations

  • Market Impact: Large unlocks (especially in 2025 and 2029) may introduce significant supply, potentially affecting price and liquidity.
  • Network Security: High staking rates support robust security, but shifts in staking/unstaking can influence yields and network stability.
  • Ecosystem Growth: Allocation to community and incentives is designed to foster long-term ecosystem development and participation.

Solana’s token economics are structured to balance network security, ecosystem growth, and long-term sustainability, with mechanisms in place to align stakeholder incentives and manage supply dynamics over time.

Tokenomics de Solana (SOL): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso

Compreender a tokenomics de Solana (SOL) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.

Principais métricas e como são calculadas:

Fornecimento total:

A quantidade máxima de tokens SOL que foram ou que poderão ser criados.

Fornecimento circulante:

A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.

Fornecimento máx.:

O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens SOL podem existir no total.

FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):

Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.

Taxa de inflação:

Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.

Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?

Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.

Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.

Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.

FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.

Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do SOL, explore o preço em tempo real do token SOL!

mc_how_why_title
