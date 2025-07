SOL

Founded by former Qualcomm, Intel, and Dropbox engineers in late-2017, Solana is a single-chain, delegated-Proof-of-Stake protocol whose focus is on delivering scalability without sacrificing decentralization or security. The Solana protocol is designed to facilitate decentralized app (DApp) creation. Core to Solana's scaling solution is a decentralized clock titled Proof-of-History (PoH), built to solve the problem of time in distributed networks where there is not a single, trusted, source of time. Due to the innovative hybrid consensus model, Solana has attracted the attention of small traders and institutional traders. An important focus of the Solana Foundation is to make decentralized finance available on a larger scale.

Nome da criptoSOL

ClassificaçãoNo.6

Capitalização de mercado$0.00

Capitalização de mercado totalmente diluída$0.00

Market share0.0244%

Vol. de negociação/Capitalização de mercado (24h)1,593.79%

Fornecimento circulante537,695,921.7649578

Fornecimento máximo∞

Fornecimento total605,318,517.1678889

Taxa circulante%

Data de emissão2020-03-23 00:00:00

O preço quando o ativo foi emitido pela primeira vez--

Máximo histórico294.33494870928604,2025-01-19

Menor preço0.505193636791,2020-05-11

Blockchain públicaSOL

