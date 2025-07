Informação sobre Shiro Neko (SHIRO)

Shiro Neko, “White Cat” in Japanese, is embarking on a journey to prove himself in the crypto sphere. Under the mentorship of the legendary Shiba Inu, Shiro learns the ways of blockchain, striving to build his own legacy with $SHIRO.

Site oficial: https://www.shironeko.gg/ Explorador de blocos: https://etherscan.io/token/0xb0AC2b5a73da0e67A8e5489Ba922B3f8d582e058