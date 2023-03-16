Tokenomics de Arbitrum (ARB)
Informação sobre Arbitrum (ARB)
Arbitrum is one of the largest layer-2 blockchains operating on top of Ethereum. Offchain Labs, the developer behind the Arbitrum ecosystem, announced on Wednesday it would be airdropping, or releasing for free to select individuals, $ARB, a new token designed to govern the two Arbitrum blockchains.
Tokenomics e análise de preços de Arbitrum (ARB)
Explore os principais dados de tokenomics e preço de Arbitrum (ARB), incluindo capitalização de mercado, detalhes de fornecimento, FDV e histórico de preços. Entenda o valor atual do token e sua posição no mercado de forma rápida.
Estrutura de token aprofundada de Arbitrum (ARB)
Aprofunde-se em como os tokens ARB são emitidos, alocados e desbloqueados. Esta seção destaca os principais aspectos da estrutura econômica do token: utilidade, incentivos e cronograma de vesting.
Overview
Arbitrum’s token (ARB) serves as the governance token for the Arbitrum network, which is a leading suite of Layer-2 solutions for Ethereum, including Arbitrum One (the general-purpose optimistic rollup) and Arbitrum Nova (gamified and social rollup). Below, you’ll find an in-depth analysis of its token economics, covering issuance, allocation, usage and incentives, locking mechanisms, and unlocking schedule, along with a properly formatted allocation table.
1. Issuance Mechanism
- Fixed total supply: ARB launched with a capped supply and does not have a native inflationary or ongoing issuance mechanism. The allocation and future emissions are governed by the DAO and determined primarily during the genesis event and via pre-scheduled unlocks.
- DAO governance: The Arbitrum DAO may vote to change future issuance policies, but as of now, the supply schedule remains as set at launch.
2. Allocation Mechanism
At launch, ARB tokens were distributed as follows:
|Allocation Recipient
|Initial ARB Tokens
|Percentage of Total Supply
|DAO Treasury
|3,526,000,000
|35.27%
|User Airdrop
|1,162,000,000
|11.62%
|DAO Airdrop
|113,000,000
|1.13%
|Arbitrum Foundation
|Unlocking (gradual)
|--
|Investors*
|Unlocking (vested)
|--
|Team / Advisors*
|Unlocking (vested)
|--
* Exact allocations for Investors and Team/Advisors are part of the total, with detailed unlock schedules—see below.
3. Usage and Incentive Mechanism
- Governance: ARB is used for voting on proposals governing Arbitrum’s protocol upgrades and resource allocation.
- Ecosystem incentives: The DAO can grant ARB tokens to ecosystem projects and contributors to foster growth, security, and adoption.
- Airdrops: Initial and ongoing airdrops are used to seed broad community ownership and incentivize participation.
- Potential future usage: ARB holders may be responsible for future protocol-level decisions, including upgrades, fee parameters, and ecosystem fund disbursement.
4. Locking Mechanism
- Vesting: Large allocations to the team, investors, and advisors are subject to strict vesting schedules. These tokens release linearly or with cliffs, depending on the party.
- Foundation and ecosystem: Gradual unlocks for the Arbitrum Foundation and ecosystem partners, typically on a daily or monthly schedule, minimize supply shocks.
- DAO-controlled treasury: Over one-third of all ARB are held by the DAO Treasury, with spending subject to on-chain governance votes, ensuring community control rather than automatic or insider release.
5. Unlocking Time & Schedule
Example Unlock Schedule (Initial Years):
|Date
|Allocation Recipient
|Amount (ARB)
|% of Total Supply
|2023-03-16
|DAO Treasury
|3,526,000,000
|35.27%
|2023-03-23
|User Airdrop
|1,162,000,000
|11.62%
|2023-03-23
|DAO Airdrop
|113,000,000
|1.13%
|2023-04-17+
|Arbitrum Foundation
|513,347 (daily)
|~0.005%/day
|...
|...
|...
|...
|Ongoing
|Foundation, Investors, Team
|Linear unlocks
|--
- Unlock cadence: Arbitrum Foundation tokens began unlocking with daily increments (see table).
- Team/Investor unlocks: Subject to multi-year vesting with specific cliffs and tranches (e.g., one-year cliff followed by linear monthly releases), ensuring a gradual and predictable market release.
- DAO Airdrop/Treasury: Unlocked for governance and ecosystem spending at launch, but moved only following DAO proposals.
Insights & Implications
- Supply discipline: A completely capped initial supply restrains inflation and overhang risks, while unlocking schedules are designed to limit sudden influxes that could destabilize markets.
- Community-first distribution: Over one-third of tokens governed by the DAO and a significant chunk distributed to users, showcasing a strong emphasis on decentralization and community governance.
- Incentive alignment: Vesting and gradual unlocks for insiders better align long-term development interests and minimize risks of near-term selling pressure.
- Governance flexibility: Future modifications to ARB’s economics and incentives are possible but require DAO consensus, creating checks and balances.
Limitations and Counterarguments
- Potential future dilution: While ARB is capped now, there’s nothing preventing the DAO from authorizing additional issuance if deemed necessary for protocol sustainability or incentives.
- Centralization risk during early years: Regardless of vesting, large initial allocations to insiders exist—how these are governed and distributed as they unlock remains an evolving governance challenge.
Recommendations & Conclusion
- Monitor unlock events and DAO proposals: Large unlocks or major treasury grants can have significant market impacts.
- Consider governance participation: As ARB is a pure governance token, its value and utility are maximized for engaged community members influencing protocol direction.
- Understand scheduled unlocks: Awareness of the unlock schedule is critical for anticipating shifts in circulating supply and potential price volatility.
The ARB token economics reflect a maturing approach to decentralized governance in Ethereum’s Layer-2 landscape—balancing growth, decentralization, and long-term sustainability.
Tokenomics de Arbitrum (ARB): principais métricas explicadas e casos de uso
Compreender a tokenomics de Arbitrum (ARB) é essencial para analisar seu valor de longo prazo, sustentabilidade e potencial.
Principais métricas e como são calculadas:
Fornecimento total:
A quantidade máxima de tokens ARB que foram ou que poderão ser criados.
Fornecimento circulante:
A quantidade de tokens atualmente disponível no mercado e em circulação pública.
Fornecimento máx.:
O limite máximo (hard cap) de quantos tokens ARB podem existir no total.
FDV (Avaliação totalmente diluída):
Calculado como preço atual × fornecimento máximo, fornecendo uma projeção da capitalização total de mercado caso todos os tokens estejam em circulação.
Taxa de inflação:
Reflete a velocidade com que novos tokens são introduzidos, impactando a escassez e a movimentação de preço no longo prazo.
Por que essas métricas são importantes para os traders?
Alto fornecimento circulante = maior liquidez.
Fornecimento máx. limitado + baixa inflação = potencial de valorização de preço no longo prazo.
Distribuição de tokens transparente = maior confiança no projeto e menor risco de controle centralizado.
FDV elevado com capitalização de mercado atual baixa = possível sinal de sobrevalorização.
Agora que você compreende a tokenomics do ARB, explore o preço em tempo real do token ARB!
Como comprar ARB
Interessado em adicionar Arbitrum (ARB) ao seu portfólio? A MEXC oferece diversos métodos para comprar ARB, incluindo cartão de crédito, transferências bancárias e negociação peer-to-peer (P2P). Seja você iniciante ou experiente, a MEXC torna a compra de criptomoedas fácil e segura.
Histórico de preços de Arbitrum (ARB)
Analisar o histórico de preços de ARB ajuda os usuários a entender os movimentos passados do mercado, os principais níveis de suporte e resistência, e os padrões de volatilidade. Seja acompanhando máximas históricas ou identificando tendências, os dados históricos são uma parte essencial da previsão de preços e da análise técnica.
Previsão de preço de ARB
Quer saber para onde o ARB pode estar indo? Nossa página de previsão de preço do ARB combina sentimento de mercado, tendências históricas e indicadores técnicos para oferecer uma visão futura.
Por que deve escolher a MEXC?
A MEXC é uma das principais exchanges de criptomoedas do mundo, confiada por milhões de usuários globalmente. Seja você iniciante ou profissional, a MEXC é o jeito mais fácil de acessar o universo cripto.
Aviso legal
Os dados de tokenomics nesta página são provenientes de fontes terceiras. A MEXC não garante sua precisão. Por favor, realize uma pesquisa completa antes de investir.
Compre Arbitrum (ARB)
Montante
1 ARB = 0.4174 USD