Based on ZK-Rollups technology, L2 Labs has launched ZKSpace, a full-featured protocol of Layer-2, including DEX, payment, and NFT function, and it transfers all tokens (including protocols ERC20 and ERC721) onto Layer-2 using ZK-Rollups technology. The consistent state of Layer1 and Layer2 is guaranteed based on continuously generated zero-knowledge proofs, so as to make all token swaps, transfers, and NFT minting and trading on Layer 2, realizing real-time trading with low Gas fees (no need to wait for one-block confirmation). As well, it also has infinite scalability, getting rid of the limit on TPS and one-block confirmation on Ethereum. In addition, users can enjoy CEX and a smooth trading experience like traditional e-commerce platforms and can guarantee asset security of their own in real-time.
ZKSwap is a token swap protocol based on Automated Market Maker (AMM). Through ZK-Rollup technology, the full set of Uniswap functions are realized in Layer-2, while providing unlimited scalability and privacy. ZKSwap offers swap infrastructure and transactions with ultra-high throughput and zero gas fees to liquidity providers and traders
Understanding the tokenomics of ZKBase (ZKB) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of ZKB tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many ZKB tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.