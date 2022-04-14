XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) Tokenomics
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) Information
XyraDAO: Co-own AI Agents performing real-world, monetizable tasks that generate revenue and increase the value of the $XYRA ecosystem.
$XYRA AI Agents: 🔹 Chat.Vidra.AI (Live) - AI tool that enables instant ad creation and viral video meme generation, making it easy to craft compelling content on demand.
🔹 @VidraAI X Agent (Live) - transforms X content into engaging, digestible videos, memes, and summaries.
🔹 Polymedes.AI (In Development) – An AI prediction and trading agent that analyzes trends and real-world events to execute profitable bets on Polymarket, with earnings flowing back into the $XYRA ecosystem.
🔹 White-Label AI Solutions – Custom AI integrations designed for businesses that require tailored, intelligent automation to streamline operations and enhance customer engagement.
How XyraDAO Creates Value 🔹 AI Agents That Earn Their Salary – Each AI agent will be designed to generate revenue through direct services, trading strategies, or automation. 🔹 Tokenized Incentives – Revenue generated by AI agents flows back into the DAO, funding buybacks of $XYRA tokens, increasing scarcity and value. 🔹 Flywheel Growth Model – More users = more revenue = stronger AI = higher $XYRA value = further ecosystem expansion.
Meet the Team
XyraLabs, the powerhouse behind XyraDAO, is a team of AI, blockchain, and investment experts collaborating since 2017. With deep experience in AI-driven automation, decentralized finance, and content marketing, we build AI solutions that deliver tangible ROI.
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of XyraDAO by VIRTUALS (XYRA) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of XYRA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many XYRA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
