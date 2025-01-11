What is X314 (X314)

X314 is a project using the ERC314 protocol on the BSC platform. With peer-to-peer trading, investors can easily trade by: 👉Buy: Transfer BNB to the contract address to receive X314. 👉Sell: Transfer X314 to the contract address to receive BNB back. Currently we have 2 liquidity pools: 🥇Liquidity pool 1: All BNB of liquidity is kept directly at the contract address. 🥈Liquidity pool 2: Added to Pancakeswap for people to trade through DEX exchanges if you don't like the trading method of X314. You can check our full liquidity at AVE.ai! 💎 X314 was born with the desire to bring convenience in the transaction process and help investors have a new experience. X314 has just started but with the constant efforts that have helped the community develop more every day, I am sure that it will become popular in the future.

X314 (X314) Resource Official Website