Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Wrapped XRP (WXRP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Information

Wrapped XRP is a 1:1 equivalent of XRP represented as an ERC-20 on Ethereum.

Wrapped.com lets investors use their digital assets to lend, borrow, and trade on all major DeFi platforms. Each wrapped asset is fully-collateralized and held with a qualified custodian.

Wrapped.com is a collaboration of Tokensoft Inc. with leading custodians and other financial institutions. Tokensoft provides the technology layer via Wrapped.com that allows users to wrap their XRP into wXRP.

Official Website:
https://wrapped.com/

Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Wrapped XRP (WXRP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 56.61M
Total Supply:
$ 17.95M
Circulating Supply:
$ 17.95M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 56.61M
All-Time High:
$ 18.37
All-Time Low:
$ 0.124627
Current Price:
$ 3.15
Wrapped XRP (WXRP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Wrapped XRP (WXRP) is essential for analyzing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of WXRP tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many WXRP tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

