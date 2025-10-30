Wrapped RBNT (WRBNT) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 0.00620005 $ 0.00620005 $ 0.00620005 24H Low $ 0.00765513 $ 0.00765513 $ 0.00765513 24H High 24H Low $ 0.00620005$ 0.00620005 $ 0.00620005 24H High $ 0.00765513$ 0.00765513 $ 0.00765513 All Time High $ 0.03076976$ 0.03076976 $ 0.03076976 Lowest Price $ 0.00611261$ 0.00611261 $ 0.00611261 Price Change (1H) +0.05% Price Change (1D) +4.42% Price Change (7D) +2.74% Price Change (7D) +2.74%

Wrapped RBNT (WRBNT) real-time price is $0.00682428. Over the past 24 hours, WRBNT traded between a low of $ 0.00620005 and a high of $ 0.00765513, showing active market volatility. WRBNT's all-time high price is $ 0.03076976, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00611261.

In terms of short-term performance, WRBNT has changed by +0.05% over the past hour, +4.42% over 24 hours, and +2.74% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped RBNT (WRBNT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.08M$ 6.08M $ 6.08M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 11.45M$ 11.45M $ 11.45M Circulation Supply 890.23M 890.23M 890.23M Total Supply 1,678,128,367.017927 1,678,128,367.017927 1,678,128,367.017927

The current Market Cap of Wrapped RBNT is $ 6.08M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WRBNT is 890.23M, with a total supply of 1678128367.017927. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 11.45M.