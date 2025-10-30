Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: $ 3.08 $ 3.08 $ 3.08 24H Low $ 3.32 $ 3.32 $ 3.32 24H High 24H Low $ 3.08$ 3.08 $ 3.08 24H High $ 3.32$ 3.32 $ 3.32 All Time High $ 5.37$ 5.37 $ 5.37 Lowest Price $ 2.91$ 2.91 $ 2.91 Price Change (1H) -0.19% Price Change (1D) -4.47% Price Change (7D) -8.15% Price Change (7D) -8.15%

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) real-time price is $3.17. Over the past 24 hours, WBESC traded between a low of $ 3.08 and a high of $ 3.32, showing active market volatility. WBESC's all-time high price is $ 5.37, while its all-time low price is $ 2.91.

In terms of short-term performance, WBESC has changed by -0.19% over the past hour, -4.47% over 24 hours, and -8.15% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Wrapped BESC (WBESC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.68M$ 2.68M $ 2.68M Circulation Supply 845.11K 845.11K 845.11K Total Supply 844,721.3359611208 844,721.3359611208 844,721.3359611208

The current Market Cap of Wrapped BESC is $ 2.68M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of WBESC is 845.11K, with a total supply of 844721.3359611208. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.68M.